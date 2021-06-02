Ag Economy Barometer declines sharply

The Ag Economy Barometer declined 20 points in May to 158, which is the worst barometer reading since September 2020 when the index stood at 156. Both the Index of Current Conditions and the Index of Future Expectations declined this past month.
The May Current Conditions Index decreased to 178, 17 points less than a month earlier, while the Future Expectations Index of 149 was 20 points less than its April reading. The Ag Economy Barometer sentiment index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted May 10-14, 2021.
Producers expressed less optimism about farm financial performance in May than a month earlier; the Farm Financial Performance Index declined to 126 from a record 138 in April. Although May’s index was 12 points less than a month earlier, it was still the second-best reading since the financial-performance question was first posed in spring 2018.
The Farm Capital Investment Index also declined this past month, with the index falling to 65; that’s 10 points less than a month earlier. Since peaking in December and January at 93, the investment index has decreased 13 percent – although it remains 30 percent more than its May 2020 reading. When asked more specifically about plans for farm-machinery purchases, there was a shift away from producers saying they expect to keep machinery purchases in the year ahead “about the same” to “lower.” The percentage of producers planning to increase purchases was unchanged from April.
This month’s survey included a new question focused on producer plans to construct new buildings or grain bins. Of the respondents 59 percent said construction plans for the upcoming year are less compared to a year ago. Just 28 percent of producers said construction plans were about the same as a year ago. Both those response categories were more negative for construction than for farm-machinery purchases, suggesting that construction plans are an important driver in the Capital Investment Index’s recent weakness.
After declining the previous month, the Long-Run Farmland Value Expectations Index increased 10 points to a record reading of 158 in May – with two-thirds of producers in the survey saying they expect farmland values to increase during the next five years. The Short-Run Farmland Value Expectations Index remained near its record, decreasing to just 2 points less than the record set in April of this year. So despite the less-optimistic outlook depicted by the Current Conditions and Future Expectations indices, producers remain bullish on farmland values.
On the May survey producers who grow corn or soybeans were asked about expectations for cash-rental rates in 2022. Two-thirds at 65 percent of the corn or soybean growers in our survey said they expect next year’s cash-rental rates in their home area to increase to more than 2021’s. In a follow-up question, producers who said they expect rental rates to increase were asked by how much they expect them to increase. More than 40 percent of respondents said they expect 2022 cash-rental rates to increase by 10 percent or more. Almost as many producers at 39 percent indicated they expect cash-rental rates to increase from 5 percent to as much as 10 percent.
Producer expectations for good vs. bad times in U.S. agriculture have undergone a marked shift. For example in May just 27 percent of respondents said they expect good times in U.S. agriculture during the next five years – the worst reading in the survey’s history and a decrease of 12 points from a month earlier. A driver of that shift appears to be a large divergence in expectations for the crop vs. the livestock sectors in the upcoming five years. This past month more than half of respondents said they expect widespread good times for the crops sector in the next five years. But just one-fourth of producers said they expect widespread good times for the livestock sector.
The difference in expectations for those two principal sectors of the ag economy could help explain why producers appear to be bullish about farmland values and cash-rental rates while at the same time expressing less optimism about both current conditions and future expectations for the ag economy overall.
Producers remain very concerned about possible changes to U.S. tax policy. In a series of questions first posed the previous month, survey respondents confirmed that changes in tax policy being considered will make passing their farm on to the next generation more difficult – 78 percent very concerned. Additionally 83 percent of producers expect capital-gains tax rates to increase during the next five years, 71 percent are very concerned about a possible loss of the step-up in cost basis for inherited estates, and 66 percent say they’re very concerned about a possible reduction in estate-tax exemption for inherited estates. Tax-policy concerns on the part of producers could be one factor leading some producers toward a less-optimistic view of the future as reflected in this month’s Future Expectations Index.
Wrapping Up
The Ag Economy Barometer and its principal sub-indices, the Index of Current Conditions and Index of Futures Expectations, declined in May. Producers were less confident about farm financial performance than a month earlier. They were also less inclined to think now is a good time to make large investments in their farming operation, particularly in items such as new buildings and grain bins. Producers were much more inclined to think crop producers will have good times in the next five years than livestock producers and, in turn, remain bullish about farmland values. Reflecting expectations for a strong crop sector, two-thirds of corn and soybean producers expect farmland cash-rental rates to increase in 2022 compared to 2021. Finally farmers remain very concerned about possible changes in tax policy being considered by Congress, especially changes that could make it more difficult to pass their farm on to the next generation.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.