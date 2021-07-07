Ag-producer sentiment less optimistic

For the second month in a row the Ag Economy Barometer declined sharply, to a reading of 137. That was 21 points less than a month earlier, and the weakest ag-producer-sentiment reading since July 2020. Producers in June were less optimistic about both current conditions on their farming operations as well as their expectations for the future.
Weakening perceptions of current conditions on their farms was the biggest driver of the barometer’s decline. The Index of Current Conditions declined 29 points to 149, the least Current Conditions Index reading since September 2020. Producers were also less optimistic about the future; the Index of Future Expectations declined 17 points to 132, the least Future Expectations Index reading since July 2020.
The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer sentiment index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted June 21-25, 2021.
Since peaking in April producer perception of farm financial performance has decreased sharply. This month’s Farm Financial Performance Index, which is based on a question that asks producers about expectations for the farm’s financial performance this year compared to the previous year, declined 30 points or 24 percent from a month earlier to a reading of 96. That was the index’s weakest reading since July 2020. Weakening perceptions of farm financial performance spilled over into the Farm Capital Investment Index, which declined 11 points to a reading of 54 – the worst investment-index reading since May 2020.
Weakness in the investment index appears to be driven more by plans to hold back on constructing new farm buildings and grain bins than farm machinery. The percentage of producers who said they’ve reduced plans for new construction increased to 61 percent from 58 percent in May. The percentage planning to increase new construction decreased to just 9 percent vs. 14 percent a month earlier.
That contrasts with results from a similar question regarding farm-machinery purchases. The percentage of producers who plan to reduce machinery purchases decreased just 2 points to 44 percent. Those planning to hold purchases constant increased to 45 percent from 40 percent, with the percentage planning to increase purchases decreasing to 10 percent vs. 14 percent back in May.
Despite weakening perceptions about farm financial performance, producers remain relatively bullish on farmland values. The Short-Term Farmland Value Expectations Index, based upon producer 12-month expectation for farmland values, declined 9 points to a reading of 148. But that reading matches the third-best reading for the index since data collection began in 2015. The Long-Term Farmland Value Expectations Index, based upon producer five-year outlook, declined just 3 points to a reading of 155 – also the third-best reading on record for that index.
For the second month in a row, producers who grow corn or soybeans were asked about their expectations for cash-rental rates in 2022. In contrast to May, when almost two-thirds of producers said they expected rates to increase in 2022 compared to 2021, less than half or 47 percent of corn-soybean producers said they expect rental rates to increase. However those producers who expect rates to increase think they will increase significantly. Almost half of those expecting increased rates said they look for cash-rental rates to increase from 5 percent to 10 percent. Almost one-third of them expect rates to increase by 10 percent or more.
Rapidly increasing production costs are a concern for ag producers. This month’s survey included questions regarding both consumer and farm-input price inflation. Almost one out of three or 30 percent of producers said they expect farm-input prices to increase by 8 percent or more in the upcoming year. That would be more than four times the average increase during the past 10 years, of just 1.8 percent. On the other hand just one-fifth or 21 percent of producers expect prices paid for inputs to increase less than 2 percent. Interestingly producers expect farm-input costs to increase more rapidly than prices for consumer items. For example less than one out of five or 17 percent of respondents said they expect consumer prices to increase by 8 percent or more during the next year.
Labor shortages across the U.S. economy have been widely reported in 2021. This month’s survey asked producers who normally hire non-family members to work on their farm, if they are having difficulty hiring adequate labor this year. The same question was also included in the June 2020 survey. About half – 54 percent in 2020, 51 percent in 2021 – of farms in our survey reported hiring non-family members. Respondents reported much more difficulty in hiring adequate labor this year than in 2020. For example in 2021 almost two-thirds or 66 percent of respondents said they either had “some” or “a lot of difficulty” in hiring adequate labor – compared to just three out of 10 respondents in 2020.
Interest in leasing farmland for solar-energy projects has increased sharply during the past couple of years. This month’s survey included a series of questions designed to learn more about solar leasing. Almost one-third or 32 percent of farms in the June survey said they’re aware of solar-leasing opportunities for their farmland. In a follow-up question posed to respondents indicating awareness of leasing opportunities, 29 percent of them said they had engaged in discussions with companies about leasing some of their farmland. Respondents who reported having discussions with leasing companies were asked what lease rates were offered following completion of the development and construction phases.
Rates offered by leasing companies varied widely. About one out of three or 32 percent of respondents reported being offered rates of less than $500 per acre while, at the other extreme, more than one out of four respondents or 27 percent reported being offered rates of $1,000 or more per acre. Finally a bit less than 3 percent of all survey respondents reported having signed a solar lease on some of their farmland. For perspective, that’s about double the percentage of producers who reported having signed a carbon-sequestration contract on barometer surveys this past winter and spring.
Wrapping Up
The Ag Economy Barometer declined sharply for the second month in a row as producer perception of current conditions and future expectations for farming operations declined. In June farmers became noticeably more concerned that farm financial performance will be weaker than a year earlier; the Farm Financial Performance Index fell 24 percent in just one month. Farmers expect their input costs to increase much more rapidly in the year ahead than they have during the past decade, contributing to concerns about farm finances.
Among corn and soybean producers almost one-half expect to see farmland cash-rental rates increase during the next year. Among those who expect rates to increase, there is an expectation that rates will increase sharply. Farms that normally hire non-family labor reported more difficulty in hiring labor this year than in 2020, which also contributed to producer anxiety. Finally about 9 percent of all farms in our survey reported they have engaged in discussions with a company about leasing some of their farmland for a solar-energy project. Slightly less than 3 percent of all farms in the June survey said they’ve signed a solar lease for some of their farmland.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.