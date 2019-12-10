OPINION The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is a big win for American workers and the economy, especially for our farmers and ranchers. The agreement improves virtually every component of the old North American Free Trade Agreement, and the agriculture industry stands to gain significantly. President Donald Trump and Ambassador Robert Lighthizer are laying the foundation for a stronger farm economy through the agreement. I thank them for all their hard work and perseverance to take the agreement across the finish line. While I am encouraged by the breakthrough, we must not lose sight that the House and Senate need to work diligently to pass it by Christmas.
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will advance U.S. agricultural interests in two of the most important markets for American farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses. The agreement builds upon our existing markets to expand U.S. food and agricultural exports, and supports food processing and rural jobs.
Canada and Mexico are our first- and second-largest export markets for U.S. food and agricultural products, totaling more than $39.7 billion exports in 2018. Those exports support more than 325,000 American jobs.
All food and agricultural products that have zero tariffs under the North American Free Trade Agreement will remain at zero tariffs. The original agreement didn’t eliminate all tariffs on agricultural trade between the United States and Canada. But the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will create new market-access opportunities for U.S. exports to Canada of dairy, poultry and eggs. In exchange the United States will provide new access to Canada for some dairy and peanut products, as well as a limited amount of sugar and sugar-containing products.
Earlier this year almost 1,000 American food and agriculture associations and companies announced their support for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture signed a letter to Congressional leadership urging them to ratify the new agreement.
In September all former U.S. secretaries of agriculture since President Ronald Reagan’s Administration announced support for the new agreement. In a letter to Congressional leaders former secretaries John Block, Mike Espy, Dan Glickman, Ann Veneman, Mike Johanns, Ed Shafer and Tom Vilsack underscored the importance of passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
“We need a strong and reliable trade deal with our top-two customers for U.S. agriculture products,” they said. “(The agreement) will provide certainty in the North American market for the U.S. farm sector and rural economy. We strongly support ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.”
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement includes several key provisions.
Increasing dairy-market access – America’s dairy farmers will have expanded market opportunities in Canada for a wide variety of dairy products. Canada agreed to eliminate the unfair Class 6 and 7 milk-pricing programs that allowed its farmers to undersell U.S. producers.
Biotechnology – For the first time the agreement specifically addresses agricultural biotechnology – including new technologies such as gene editing – to support innovation and reduce trade-distorting policies.
Geographical Indications – The agreement institutes a more-rigorous process for establishing geographical indicators. It lays out additional factors to be considered in determining whether a term is a common name.
Sanitary and phytosanitary measures – The three countries agree to strengthen disciplines for science-based measures that protect human, animal and plant health while improving the flow of trade.
Poultry and eggs – U.S. poultry producers will have expanded access to Canada for chicken, turkey and eggs.
Wheat – Canada agrees to terminate its discriminatory wheat-grading system, enabling U.S. growers to be more competitive.
Wine and Spirits – The three countries agree to avoid technical barriers to trade through non-discrimination and transparency regarding sale, distribution, labeling and certification of wine and distilled spirits.