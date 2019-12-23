The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will advance U.S. agricultural interests in two of the most important markets for American farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses. The agreement builds upon existing markets to expand U.S. food and agricultural exports as well as support food processing and rural jobs.
Canada and Mexico are the first- and second-largest export markets for U.S. food and agricultural products, totaling more than $39.7 billion food and agricultural exports in 2018. Those exports support more than 325,000 American jobs.
All food and agricultural products that have zero tariffs under the North American Free Trade Agreement will remain at zero tariffs. Because the original North American Free Trade Agreement didn’t eliminate all tariffs on agricultural trade between the United States and Canada, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will create new market-access opportunities for U.S. exports to Canada of dairy, poultry and eggs. And in exchange the United States will provide new access to Canada for some dairy and peanut products as well as a limited amount of sugar and sugar-containing products.
Earlier this year almost 1,000 American food and agriculture associations, and companies, announced their support for the new agreement. The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture signed a letter to Congressional leadership urging them to ratify it.
In September all former U.S. secretaries of agriculture since President Ronald Reagan’s Administration announced support for the new agreement, saying, “We need a strong and reliable trade deal with our top-two customers for U.S. agriculture products. (The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) will provide certainty in the North American market for the U.S. farm sector and rural economy. We strongly support ratification of (the agreement).”
Key Provision: Increasing Dairy Market Access -- America’s dairy farmers will have expanded market opportunities in Canada for a wide variety of dairy products. Canada agreed to eliminate the unfair Class 6 and 7 milk pricing programs that allowed their farmers to undersell U.S. producers.
Key Provision: Biotechnology -- For the first time the agreement specifically addresses agricultural biotechnology – including new technologies such as gene editing – to support innovation and reduce trade-distorting policies.
Key Provision: Geographical Indications -- The agreement institutes a more-rigorous process for establishing geographical indicators and lays out additional factors to be considered in determining whether a term is a common name.
Key Provision: Sanitary/Phytosanitary Measures -- The three countries agree to strengthen disciplines for science-based measures that protect human, animal and plant health while improving the flow of trade.
Key Provision: Poultry and Eggs -- U.S. poultry producers will have expanded access to Canada for chicken, turkey and eggs.
Key Provision: Wheat -- Canada agrees to terminate its discriminatory wheat-grading system, enabling U.S. growers to be more competitive.
Key Provision: Wine and Spirits -- The three countries agree to avoid technical barriers to trade through non-discrimination and transparency regarding sale, distribution, labeling and certification of wine and distilled spirits.