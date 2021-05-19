Agricultural-credit conditions strengthen

Agricultural-credit conditions in the Tenth District continued to strengthen in the first quarter of 2021. After a sharp rebound at the end of 2020, conditions in the broad agricultural economy continued to improve alongside additional increases in crop prices. Stronger profit potential for farm borrowers supported a second-consecutive quarter of significant increases in farm income, loan-repayment rates and farmland values.
Overall farm borrowers in the district were in a better financial position than at the beginning of 2020. But the pace of improvement was notably slower for livestock producers and for producers in areas affected by severe drought. Cattle prices remained at less than pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter; the scope and severity of drought was a major concern in western states. But government programs continued to provide support amid those challenges and the prolonged buildup of financial pressure in recent years appears to have eased considerably.
Credit Conditions
Repayment rates for farm loans in the first quarter improved significantly throughout the region. The rate of loan repayment increased rapidly for the second-consecutive quarter in almost all states. Following multiple years of weakness, 40 percent of all respondents reported an increase in repayment rates – the best since 2012.
Loan demand, on average, was soft throughout the district but varied across states. Bankers indicated demand decreased at a modest pace in Nebraska and Kansas but increased at a modest rate across all other states. Compared with the previous quarter, more respondents reported loan demand had declined from a year ago in Nebraska and Kansas, but fewer lenders in Oklahoma and Missouri reported decreased loan demand.
Farm income also strengthened, but at a slower pace in areas most concentrated in cattle production and exposed to intensifying drought. About two-thirds of all banks throughout the region reported that farm income was better than a year ago, the largest share since 2011. The share reporting an increase was 80 percent or more in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, but about 40 percent and 20 percent, respectively, in the Mountain States and Oklahoma.
Alongside strength in farm income and credit conditions, borrower spending also increased at a rapid pace. Similar to farm income, the share of respondents reporting greater capital and household spending reached the best level since 2012. The first-quarter survey marked the first time in eight years that both measures of spending increased in the same quarter, and the trend was expected to continue in the coming months.
Financial Condition of Farm Borrowers
Financial conditions for farm borrowers improved at a majority of banks across the region, but less so for livestock producers and producers affected by drought. Almost 75 percent of banks reported modest or significant improvement in conditions for crop producers relative to a year ago. But only half indicated that conditions for livestock producers had improved. Improvement was notably slower in Oklahoma and the Mountain States, where corn and soybeans account for a smaller share of farm revenues and where drought has been more severe and widespread.
Better financial conditions also led to far less credit stress across the district. Instances of restructuring to meet liquidity needs and carryover debt declined substantially from recent years. The reprieve from mounting strain on borrowers generally was consistent across all states, but the shift was slightly less pronounced in Oklahoma and the Mountain States.
Similarly lenders also denied a much smaller share of farm loans than previous years. Less than 2 percent of loan requests were denied because of cash-flow shortages at responding banks. The reduced level of denials on farm-loan applications was consistent across all states in the region and was a stark contrast to the prior five years.
Farmland Values and Interest Rates
Providing additional support for farm finances, interest rates on farm loans decreased further to historically reduced levels. After reaching near-term extremes in the first quarter of 2019, interest rates on all types of farm loans have decreased 1.5 percentage points since then. For farm borrowers, reduced interest rates have lessened borrowing costs and likely have provided some support for asset values. But for agricultural banks, reduced interest rates have put downward pressure on earnings.
With support from a stronger farm economy and historically reduced interest rates, farm-real-estate values increased throughout the district. All types of farmland increased 8 percent in value in the first quarter. For cropland it was the largest annual increase for the first quarter since 2013; ranchland values increased at the fastest pace since 2015.
Farm-real-estate markets were especially strong in states less impacted by drought. Values for non-irrigated cropland increased at least 8 percent in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. In contrast cropland values remained unchanged in the Mountain States, where more than 70 percent of the land area was in severe to exceptional drought in the first quarter.
