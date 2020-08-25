Paul Dietmann, senior lending specialist with Compeer Financial, recently shared his expertise in a podcast that’s part of an ongoing series called “Rural Realities” offered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. The “Farm Financials: When to Reach out for Help” podcast aired July 20.
Frequently updating a farm’s balance sheet is important, allowing farmers to readily observe assets vs. liabilities. Assets minus liabilities shows net worth at any given point as updates are made. It should be updated at least annually, usually Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.
“This helps it line up with your schedule F, or profit or loss from farming, of your tax return,” Dietmann said. “The net worth of a farm would ideally be a measure of how the farm is performing. If net worth is going up simply by inflating values of assets such as land and not the farm’s profitability performance, it could be a red flag.
“Farmers can update their balance sheets as often as they like. I try and encourage farmers to update their current assets and current liabilities on a monthly basis. When we take current assets minus current liabilities it gives us our working capital, which should always be positive. We’d like it to be 15 percent of a farm’s annual gross income. Working capital is an indicator of a farm’s ability to withstand risk. A poor crop year or a tractor that needs major repair are things that require working capital to keep a farm running. Working capital also lets you take advantage of an unexpected opportunity that pops up – such as a 15 percent discount on a seed purchase by pre-paying in December for the following year’s planting.”
Enterprise budgets can be used to create break-even scenarios for farm owners.
“An enterprise budget is really a mini-feasibility study,” he said. “It’s a ‘back-of-the-envelope’ calculation of what it costs to produce a hundredweight of milk or an acre of corn. Normally these enterprise budgets are done prior to the growing season for a crop operation.”
Projected yields and prices are part of an enterprise budget along with variable and overhead costs.
“If a farmer doesn’t know his break-even cost he’ll never be comfortable locking in a price on it.” Dietmann said.
Risk-management tools are important to a farm’s financial strategy.
“Crop insurance is a government-subsidized program that pays farmers better on a global basis than any other type of insurance available,” he said. “It’s the No. 1 way to lock in some prices; you at least know what your floor will be.”
Forward pricing of grain and milk is an option as a risk-management tool.
“Another tool that can be used is marketing direct to consumers or doing value-added processing,” he said. “It’s another way to lock in your price for products. You take yourself out of the commodity-market realm and set your own price.”
The key indicators that it’s time to reach out for help with farm finances begins with working capital.
“When it gets lower or even goes negative it’s a big warning sign,” Dietmann said. “I encourage farmers to put together a month-to-month cash flow at the beginning of the year. You want to be able to anticipate being short of cash. Every farm will have months when the balance is negative.”
Off-farm income might be necessary to offset negative cash flow. Restructuring loans might also be an option to ease cash-flow crunches.
“We need to avoid using credit cards and non-traditional lenders to get through tough times,” he said. “I had a farmer take a loan with an online lender at a 94-percent annual interest rate one time. That’s a real desperation move and we don’t want to get to that point.
“It’s easy to get down as a farmer when we’ve had the number of bad years that we’ve had. (But) we had good years before this down cycle and we’ll have good ones after it. Agriculture is a cyclical business.
“Doing a month-to-month cash-flow projection is not something that most farmers do, but it’s such an important exercise that allows you to anticipate being short of cash. It allows you to be able to come up with a plan to deal with a cash shortage. It prevents you from losing sleep at night because you can’t figure out how to pay your bills. It’s so much better to develop a plan ahead of time.”
The Rural Realities podcasts are part of a series of new initiatives developed by the Wisconsin Farm Center to provide mental-health assistance resources to farmers and farm families. The goal of the podcasts is to provide farmers, farm families and everyone in the agricultural sector with information and techniques to decrease stress in their lives and navigate the various challenges in farming. The podcasts eventually will cover a wide range of topics impacting farmers and rural audiences, according to the department.
Visit datcp.wi.gov – search for “rural realities” – and www.compeer.com for more information.