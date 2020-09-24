The block market is looking feisty again. CME spot Cheddar blocks soared 22.75 cents by the end of day Sept. 18, the largest single-session increase on record. That lifted blocks to $2.6275 per pound, within shouting distance of the summer best prices and 46.25 cents more than the previous Friday’s close. Barrels followed reluctantly, adding 4 cents this past week to reach $1.635. The block-barrel spread gapped to a historic 99.25 cents, shattering the pre-2020 record of 43.25 cents. Such a yawning chasm is unsustainable. The market is on tenterhooks to see whether blocks will lose ground or barrels will increase to close the gap.
Soaring block prices make it clear that fresh Cheddar is inadequate to meet demand. Food-service sales are improving although they remain well short of year-ago levels. Retailers continue to move cheese at a good clip. Cheesemakers are also filling orders for government donations. That business will end soon but for now it’s eating product. When spot Cheddar blocks were about $1.60 this past month, cheesemakers likely pushed Cheddar into aging programs. That further reduced the supply of cheese less than 30 days old eligible for delivery in Chicago.
Rapidly increasing block values pushed cheese and Class III futures into increasing this past week. October Class III advanced 38 cents to $19.59 per hundredweight, the contract’s best-ever closing price. November Class III added more than a dollar and December wasn’t far behind, increasing almost 80 cents from the previous Friday. Double-digit gains carried into early 2021. Lofty Class III values in October will result in another punitive producer price differential for most dairy producers after a respite in August and September.
The Class IV markets also strengthened. Thanks in part to a strong performance at the Global Dairy Trade auction and increasing skim-milk-powder prices around the globe, CME spot nonfat-dry milk increased 3 cents this past week to a six-month best at $1.07. Adjusting for protein, Global Dairy Trade skim-milk powder averaged $1.40, an increase of a strong 8.4 percent from the previous auction. American milk powder is by far the cheapest in the world. After months of buying largely hand-to-mouth, Mexican buyers have some catching up to do; trading across the border is increasingly brisk. Domestic users are also stocking up.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Dairy Market News reports lively demand from cheesemakers looking to fortify their vats. CME spot butter pushed decisively through the $1.50 ceiling this past week. It closed this past Friday at $1.5975, an increase of 11.75 cents from the previous Friday. Butter demand is increasing seasonally, and butter has the most to gain as restaurants adapt and consumers find ways to return to normal.
With help from both butter and powder, most Class IV futures contracts added about 40 cents this past week. But values remain disappointing. Class IV contracts are still south of $15 through January; they are not projected to reach $16 until July.
European milk output climbed to 30.5 billion pounds in July, 1.6 percent greater than the previous year. That’s the bloc’s strongest year-over-year increase since April 2019. Milk output in Germany and France easily outpaced the previous year, when a heat wave swamped the continent.
Sweltering temperatures strangled milk output in the U.S. Southwest, but dairy producers in the rest of the nation more than compensated. Milk output reached 18.6 billion pounds in August, an increase of 1.8 percent from a year ago. For the second-consecutive Milk Production Report, the USDA substantially increased the previous month’s milk output. National milk production in July was 2 percent greater than the prior year, rather than the 1.5 percent gain USDA had initially reported.
Despite record-breaking heat and unseasonable humidity in California, milk output in the nation’s No. 1 dairy state exceeded the previous year by 1.8 percent. Production decreased 0.3 percent short in Wisconsin. Milk continues to gush in Idaho and Texas.
The USDA boosted its estimate of the July milk-cow herd by 8,000 head; it reported no change from July to August. At 9.36 million head, the dairy herd is 42,000 cows larger than it was a year ago. Reduced slaughter volumes point to continued growth in the dairy herd and in future milk flows.
On the surface the Milk Production Report was bearish. But news that there was more milk than we bargained for two months ago – and again last month – loses its bite in the face of such a strong rally. Rather it becomes evidence of dynamic demand. The market absorbed the excess and is apparently looking for more.
Grain Markets
China has been buying American crops of all sorts in huge volumes; they are buying soybeans with particular enthusiasm. The funds are buying too, adding further oomph to an already vigorous rally. Concerns about the impact of scant August rains on crop yields also provided fodder for the bulls. December corn futures settled this past Friday at a six-month best of $3.785 per bushel, a dime more than the previous Friday. November soybeans increased another 47.5 cents this past week to $10.435, a multi-year best price. December soybean meal increased almost $20 to $342.10 per ton.