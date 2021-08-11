Bread, butter reflect changes

The impact of the pandemic on human behavior can be measured in many ways, including loaves of bread and sticks of butter. Those two examples illustrate how we changed the way we shopped for food and the types of foods we chose to make at home during a truly unprecedented year.
Flour production varies
Figure 1 shows annual production of flour in the United States, which was 425.8 million hundredweight in 2020. That was an increase from 422.3 million hundredweight in 2019, or 0.8 percent more. Overall the data on U.S. flour production is fairly consistent during the six years of data observed.
Figure 2 shows the quarterly data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Flour production in the United States is seasonal, with more production occurring in the second half of the year. That likely corresponds with wheat harvest and holiday baking.
The annual data was fairly stable but the quarterly data reveal a different situation for 2020. Flour production in first-quarter 2020 was 4.42 percent more than the first-quarter average from 2015-2019. Furthermore first-quarter activity was on-par with seasonal highs. In other words mills in first quarter were running like the bins were full and the holidays were coming. But by the second quarter flour production decreased to less than the five-year average and was, again, less.
While not clear in the annual data, 2020 included many water marks for flour production. On a quarterly basis flour production reached six-year biggest numbers for first quarter, but also six-year smallest numbers in second and fourth quarters.
Bread consumption increases dramatically
Summer is typically a slow time for consumer flour sales but when the first round of coronavirus lockdowns hit, flour started flying off the shelves as Americans turned to home baking. For context, King Arthur sold the equivalent of 23.7 million 5-pound bags of flour in 2019. From April 1 to Nov. 20, 2020, the company sold 43.1 million 5-pound bags of flour. According to Nielsen data, sales of flour increased 155 percent as compared to 2019 for the week ending March 28, 2020.
Those examples illustrate the conditions that led to widely reported flour shortages at grocery stores across the country as home bakers stockpiled flour so quickly that the shifting supply chain couldn’t meet demand.
Store-bought bread also experienced a boom. According to Information Resources Inc. data, during the 52 weeks ending April 18, 2021, the category of fresh bread and rolls grew 6.1 percent to $15.0 billion in sales – the strongest sales growth in any essential food category.
The increase was caused by several reasons. Challenging economic circumstances may have pushed families back to cost-effective staples like white bread. Virtual learning meant kids needed to be fed all day long at home, putting bread center stage as an easy option for breakfast, lunch and snack time.
Butter consumption continues increasing
U.S. butter consumption increased by 3.2 percent in 2020. That number isn’t so surprising when considering we saw increases of 2.4 percent in 2019 and 6.6 percent in 2018.
But a second consideration is the timing or seasonality of butter. Figure 1 shows the monthly consumption of butter for 2019 and 2020. The chart is based on USDA disappearance data, which is technically not consumption. But disappearance is implied consumption.
Just as with flour, when social-distancing measures went into effect and home bakers turned to recipes full of nostalgia and comfort, butter consumption outpaced 2019 activity. Retail sales of butter boomed during what’s typically the slowest baking season. That prevented co-ops from storing butter for use later in the year per the usual.
Perhaps a better view of the data is to break down annual butter purchases by month. Figure 2 shows those data for 2020, but also the average for 2015-2019. As one might expect we see a seasonal trend for U.S. butter consumption that corresponds with the winter-holiday and baking season.
During the pandemic, butter consumption in April 2020 accounted for 8 percent of annual purchases. The typical share of annual purchases made in April is 7.2 percent. While the difference seems small, even an increase of 1 percent is significant. In other words, consumption throughout April and May 2020 at 345 million pounds was well more than normal consumption for that time frame.
But the increase in purchases inverted during the summer, and monthly consumption considerably lagged the normal pace in July and August. That timing seems to correlate with efforts taken by industry and the USDA to address pandemic-fueled volatility in the dairy sector and the surge in COVID-19 cases that further disrupted food service.
Wrapping It Up
Total U.S. butter consumption didn’t significantly change in 2020, especially relative to the overall increasing trend in recent years. But the timing of purchases certainly did. Flour production experienced highs and lows. And flour and bread recorded unseasonably increased sales.
Of course the pandemic isn’t completely over. Questions remain about how consumer behavior might be permanently altered. The examples of flour and butter show how the timing – not just total volume – of consumption can make a significant impact on supply chains.
David Widmar is an agricultural economist with Agricultural Economic Insights. Visit aei.ag for more information.