Carbon markets need consideration

Carbon has suddenly become a popular discussion topic in agricultural circles. Spurred on by the changing political winds in Washington, speculation has grown that meaningful revenue streams might be created around carbon. At the risk of jumping on a bandwagon, this post lays out four principles we believe are likely to drive people’s willingness to pay for activities that sequester carbon.
There are several different approaches that could be used to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. Two common approaches would be a carbon tax or a cap-and-trade system. We won’t go into the details and nuances of those programs here. But there are several tools in the toolbox. We’re also seeing a rush of private companies announcing new climate-friendly practices, usually with a pledge to achieve net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions at some point in the future.
Under either the government regulatory or industry-led systems, the key idea is that greenhouse-gas emissions are reduced by one of three actions.
- The original emitter cuts back.
- The original emitter pays someone else to reduce emissions for them.
- Or there’s a combination of both.
For example if a person wants to take a flight, but doesn’t like the idea that burning jet fuel creates greenhouse-gas emissions, he or she pays someone else to reduce emissions for that trip. It’s here that many people in agriculture are becoming excited.
A variety of agricultural practices might qualify to provide offsets to either system.
- Destroy the methane normally emitted by livestock-manure storage.
- Use no-till to increase carbon flux in soils.
- Use forest-management practices designed to increase carbon flux in existing forests.
- Establish new forests and-or potentially grasslands.
Remember to truly result in greenhouse-gas-emission reductions, the activities that produce the offsets should actually result in fewer greenhouse-gas emissions during the long run. In other words, offsets should meet some standards of quality – and that’s where things are sticky.
To illustrate let’s place ourselves on the side of the transaction that’s buying the offsets. Surely we would want to buy something that actually resulted in fewer greenhouse-gas emissions. Most people would agree that to do so, any emission reductions purchased should be additional, permanent, verifiable and without leakage.
Additionality – We’ll start with the one that trips most people in agriculture. “Additionality” means the offset is created for something that wouldn’t be done otherwise. In other words one shouldn’t receive offsets for doing something that’s already established as an industry-standard practice. “We don’t want you to change your practices; we just want to pay you for what you are already doing” always makes us scratch our heads. Who would pay for such a thing?
Permanence – The principle of “permanence” means that once created, the offset can’t easily be undone. The person buying the credit wouldn’t want the person that sold it to be able to go out and undo the activity he or she was paid for. For example when methane from livestock waste is combusted, the offset is permanent. It can’t be undone. The methane – with a global-warming potential of 21 times that of carbon – was permanently converted to carbon dioxide.
Verifiable – “Verifiable” means the offset can be measured or tracked. In other words a person wouldn’t want to pay for an offset that can’t be verified to have taken place. Think of it this way – if someone asks, one should be able to demonstrate the offset actually exists.
Leakage – The concept of “leakage” is more-complicated and difficult to understand. The idea is that a buyer doesn’t want to pay someone to do something that essentially is going to be done by someone else. For instance if one stops cutting down trees for lumber, will someone in another part of the world simply start cutting down their forest? If so, the offset just purchased isn’t very valuable; it just incentivized someone else to create the kind of emission one was attempting to reduce.
As we think about those principles, some of the ideas that are frequently thought of as having great potential in agriculture become somewhat problematic.
Take no-till for instance. It would score poorly on most of the criteria. It’s difficult to argue that it’s additional because a large proportion of the acres farmed in the United States are already farmed using that practice. It also scores poorly on the concept of permanence. Any carbon that might be stored in the soil could easily be released in an afternoon of tillage. It’s perhaps a bit better with regard to verifiability because one can observe whether the practice has been followed. But if one tries to measure the soil carbon the issue is less clear. Soil carbon is notoriously difficult to measure and monitor.
To be clear we aren’t trying to say no-till – or other practices – aren’t good for the environment. Instead we’re simply pointing out that particular practices might not make for an excellent-quality offset. The listed principles serve as a scorecard for evaluating the quality of the offset as it pertains to the offset market, not the environmental benefits that may be achieved.
Wrapping it Up
Some agricultural practices may not produce the best-quality offsets but they may still be desirable practices. In other words even if one can’t measure the net carbon stored by adopting no-till, it might still be something we as a society wants to incentivize. That’s where the government may become involved. We think it quite possible that farm policy could – note we didn’t say should; that’s a question for society – be reoriented toward encouraging practices believed to be good for the environment and potentially reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.
At this point it’s unclear how much money might be in store for environmentally friendly farming practices. That said there are two places to watch.
- First is the carbon market, which will balance consumer willingness to pay.
- Second another realistic path toward meaningful carbon revenue to the broad agricultural marketplace would come through the adoption of USDA policies that incentivize activities seen as complementary to reducing carbon emissions. Those could include tillage practices, fertilization practices and converting cropland to grasslands. The implications for agriculture could be more significant.
There are reasons to be financially optimistic about those programs but there are also reasons to approach them conservatively. At present little is known for sure, but we’ll be monitoring the situation moving forward.
Brent Gloy is an agricultural economist with Agricultural Economic Insights.