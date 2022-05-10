Changing world brings new name

Reflecting the proliferation of new opportunities along the agricultural supply chain, HighQuest Partners is introducing “Unconventional Ag,” a rebranding of its Organic & Non-GMO Forum, now in its eighth year. The newly refocused event is key to discovering the latest insights in identity-preserved, organic and non-GMO crop production – along with a myriad of new offerings and up-and-coming trends in the burgeoning ag sector.
The two-day Unconventional Ag event will take place Nov. 29-30 at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. Discussions on new and emerging opportunities for farmers, grain handlers, processors, food marketers, equipment and technology providers, and more will be the cornerstone of the conference. That includes those that have developed from the rapidly changing global marketplace, influenced by new outlooks for planting as well as the availability of commodities due to the Ukrainian conflict – and increased demand from consumers for healthier foods and a healthier planet.
“Through the years, the Organic & Non-GMO Forum has served our audience well,” said Joy O’Shaughnessy, COO of HighQuest Partners, host of the event. “But with the recent global environment and necessary pivoting required to continue to supply the world with food, along with the explosion of new offerings across the agricultural value chain, an expansion of the event was the undeniable choice.
People are also reading…
“Our attendees can expect a seamless transition to an event that will now include more discussions on soil health, plant-based options, cell-based food products, fermentation, animal feed and more.”
Several speakers have already been scheduled at the first Unconventional Ag.
• Jennifer Tucker, deputy administrator at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program
• David Hightower, author of “The Hightower Report,” known for its commodities reporting
• Baraem Pam Ismail, University of Minnesota-Plant Protein Innovation Center
• Jeremy Zuidema, president of High Caliber Transloading and Storage
• Colin Steen, CEO of Legacy Agripartners
Other companies planning to send speakers to Unconventional Ag include Mercaris Data Service, Mintel Group Ltd., and the Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance.
Visit unconventionalag.com for more information.