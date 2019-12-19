Splat! Thus ends my daughter’s favorite Sunday-school song. “The foolish man built his house upon the sand, and the house on the sand went ‘Splat!’” The Cheddar-barrel market also went splat this past week. It closed Dec. 13 at $1.695 per pound, a decrease of 53.25 cents from the previous Friday. That’s a decrease of 24 percent. Barrels suffered their worst weekly decline on record along with their worst-ever two-day, three-day and four-day losing streaks. Blocks finished 17.25 cents in the red, at $1.7975.
Barrels have now erased all the October and November rally, which was not built to last. But the market is a bit wiser than the builder in the song. The fall rally was warranted in the short term. Barrels managed to trade at more than $2 for almost two months, which is an impressive feat. The market did its job – encouraging production, discouraging sales and returning to equilibrium at more-sustainable values. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Dairy Market News reports, “Demand (for cheese) in some cases is falling behind stronger production and growing supplies.” But cheaper cheese “may be some enticement for buyers, who have been reluctant with the $2-plus market price.”
The barrel rally provided dairy producers with a decent October milk check as well as excellent revenue for November and December. It also boosted 2020 contracts to new excellent numbers. It offered opportunities for dairy producers to put in price floors at values more than their cost of production. It lifted the market’s assessment of just how much Class III values might increase, which will likely encourage buyers to step in more quickly for fear of being caught short again. For cash-strapped dairy producers, excellent cheese prices were nice while they lasted – and they lasted for a surprisingly long time. But in the long run it’s healthier to have cheese at prices that pay the bills but don’t kill demand. Steady profits are better for the industry than another boom-and-bust cycle.
Class III futures had anticipated the inevitable decline in barrels. They fell back from the previous week’s life-of-contract best prices, but they didn’t follow spot cheese off a cliff. Compared to the previous Friday, most Class III futures finished 15 cents to 30 cents less. The January contract slumped 65 cents to $18.03 per hundredweight. In light of the absolute collapse in spot cheese, the futures have been surprisingly resilient.
The whey market also affected Class III. Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot dry whey decreased 3 cents this past week to 33.75 cents. Whey futures lost a lot of ground as well. That’s a bit of a surprise because Dairy Market News reports slightly better prices across the country, and increased interest from Mexico and China. News that the United States and China have agreed to the outline of a phase-one trade deal should also be a boon for whey demand, especially if China seeks to buy a set dollar amount of U.S. agricultural goods. The Chinese have so far been mum on the details of agricultural purchases. The United States has lost a considerable share of China’s whey imports since the first tariffs were levied in April 2018. We have much to regain.
The Class IV markets were quiet this past week. Nearby Class IV futures were within a penny or two of the previous Friday’s settlement. The May contract was hardest hit; it decreased 15 cents. All 2020 contracts are at least $17 per hundredweight; second-half contracts are north of $18.
CME spot butter bounced back from a three-year worst to climb 4.5 cents to $1.96. There is plenty of butter and plenty of cream so the upside in the butter market may be limited. Spot nonfat-dry milk slipped a quarter cent this past week to $1.265. The milk-powder market remains firm as global inventories wane.
Milk output continues to exceed this past year in much of the United States. But growth in the rest of the world is quite modest. Assuming steady milk-production trends in Austria, Sweden and Greece, milk collections in Europe were just 0.3 percent greater than the previous year in October. Among the major players output was less than the previous year in Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and Ireland. Output increased in France, the Netherlands and Poland. Production is decreased greatly in Australia; it was short of the prior year during the seasonal peak in New Zealand. Slow growth in aggregate global milk output suggests the milk-powder market is likely to remain firm. Other dairy products may face limited pressure from overseas pricing.
The United States and China have not yet announced details of the phase-one trade deal. During negotiations President Donald Trump promised that China would buy $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. farm goods in a single year. Such a sum is unlikely. U.S. agricultural exports to China reached a record of $25.9 billion in 2012 when crop values were much more. Unofficial comments from those close to negotiations suggest that China will attempt to purchase $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. goods, but the total will include energy and manufactured goods along with farm products. Although that falls well short of Trump’s promises to farmers, it’s certainly better than the status quo of punitive tariffs and piecemeal waivers. Since China first levied retaliatory taxes in April 2018, U.S. farm exports have withered on the vine. U.S. agricultural exports to China in April through December 2018 decreased 68 percent from 2017. Exports to China through October 2019 are 30 percent less than during the first 10 months of 2017.
Grain Markets
U.S. corn and soybean exports have lagged painfully; there is much room for improvement. The trade war has allowed South America to clean out its bins, creating a vacuum which the United States is poised to fill. The new U.S.-China trade accord could foster much-larger U.S. crop exports. The feed markets cheered the news but remain cautious about the details. March corn settled at $3.81 per bushel, an increase of 4.5 cents from the previous Friday. January soybeans closed at $9.075, an increase of 18.5 cents.