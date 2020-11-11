Cheese traders are likely disoriented by violent whiplash and a dose of déjà vu. Just as they did exactly a year ago – and three months ago to boot – Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot Cheddar barrels tumbled from a great height, undoing the final stages of a spectacular multi-month rally. Barrels climbed Oct. 30 to an all-time best price of $2.53 and managed to cling to the precipice Nov. 2, but then their perch gave way. They spent the middle of the week decreasing slightly, feeling about for a safe spot to rest. But Nov. 6 they plunged over the cliff, decreasing 17 cents to land with a thud at $2.3175 per pound. That’s 21.25 cents less than the previous Friday’s record. Blocks slid throughout the week and lost even more ground. They closed this past Friday at $2.3425, a decrease of 44 cents from the previous Friday.
Fresh cheese is clearly not as scarce as it once was and supplies are likely to grow. U.S. cheese output reached almost 1.1 billion pounds in September, an increase of 1.1 percent from a year ago. Cheddar output increased 7.7 percent year during the year to the most September volume on record. Meanwhile orders for cheese in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food-box program are almost finished. Funding and product volumes for November and December are less than in previous rounds, and there are currently no plans to expand the donations beyond the end of the year.
U.S. cheese exports outpaced the prior year in September by 3.7 percent thanks to resilient demand in Southeast Asia. For the second time this year South Korea beat Mexico to become the largest market for U.S. cheese. Despite several bouts of expensive prices, U.S. cheese exports in the first nine months of the year are 3 percent greater than the same period in 2019.
Whey-product exports also impressed. The United States sent big volumes of dry whey and whey-protein concentrates abroad in September, helped by robust demand from China. China is buying whey to feed to piglets and whey-protein concentrates for infant formula. So far this year U.S. exports of whey-protein concentrates with at least 80 percent protein to China have increased 69 percent compared to the previous year. Foreign demand for whey-protein concentrates and whey-protein isolates pulled whey away from driers in September. Production of dry whey for human consumption decreased 17.9 percent from the prior year and whey stocks declined accordingly. Tighter supplies have translated to increased prices. This past week CME spot dry whey increased another 2.25 cents to reach 42.25 cents.
U.S. milk-powder exports decreased to 136 million pounds in September. That’s strong compared to most years at this point on the calendar, but it’s at much less than the volumes that prevailed all summer. It decreased 5.9 percent from the strong shipments reported in September 2019. Sales south of the border remained light, decreasing 33 percent year-over-year.
Strong milk output meant a lot of milk for driers in September. Combined production of nonfat-dry milk and skim-milk powder totaled almost 200 million pounds in September, an increase of 11.4 percent from a year ago. Manufacturers kept milk powder moving through both domestic and export channels. Manufacturer stocks of nonfat-dry milk decreased Sept. 30 to a 10-month-smallest number of 233 million pounds. Since inventories peaked five months before manufacturers have whittled their stockpiles down by an astounding 40.6 percent. That helped elevate nonfat-dry-milk prices in September and much of October, but now they’re in retreat. CME spot nonfat-dry milk decreased 4.25 cents this past week to $1.065, and skim-milk powder decreased 4.4 percent Nov. 3 at the Global Dairy Trade auction.
The U.S. churned out 152 million pounds of butter in September, the biggest total ever for the month. That was 5.4 percent more than in September 2019. The markets had already priced in the abundance. This past week CME spot butter rallied 4 cents to $1.43, which is still historically inexpensive.
The collapse in the cheese market prompted a steep decrease in nearby Class III prices. The November contract decreased 70 cents to a still-good $23.20 per hundredweight. December Class III decreased $1.75 to $18.70. January also decreased hard but the other 2021 contracts were mixed; the markets have long known that $2.50-plus cheese was unsustainable. Most Class IV contracts lost between 10 and 30 cents this past week. That puts November through February Class IV south of $14, well less than dairy-producer cost of production.
Around the world milk output is increasing. But there are signs of trouble in New Zealand and South America, where dry weather is slowing pasture growth and increasing costs. That may help to trim global milk production at the margins. But demand is the greater concern. The pandemic is restricting economic advancement and making consumers wary. That’s likely to restrict dairy consumption at home and abroad.
Grain Markets
The feed-market bulls had plenty of fodder to digest. The USDA reported another strong week of corn and soybean exports. The weak dollar gave commodity markets a boost and made U.S. grains even more attractive to foreign buyers. And South American is in the throes of a dry spell, leading to speculation that the United States will remain the best market for a bit longer.
With that the soybean market came roaring back. January soybeans established a new life-of-contract best Nov. 5 and closed Nov. 6 at $11.015 per bushel, an increase of more than 45 cents for the week. Soybean meal and corn logged more modest gains. December soybean meal increased $4.80 to $382.40 per ton. December corn rallied 8.25 cents to $4.0675.