Cheese been partying too hard

As befits the season, dairy markets gorged themselves on a smorgasbord of data during the past two weeks. The feast lifted spirits in the Class IV and whey markets, but in characteristic fashion the cheese market overindulged. It’s now suffering a post-holiday hangover.
Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot Cheddar blocks closed this past Friday at $1.585 per pound, just a half-cent more than the August worst price and 6 cents less than where they stood two weeks prior. Barrels decreased 2.25 cents to $1.40, where they have hovered since mid-November. Cheesemakers pared back production in October to 1.13 billion pounds, a decrease of 0.6 percent from the prior year.
But Cheddar output increased 5.6 percent to the most October volume on record. Some of that cheese likely made its way to Chicago this past month, prompting the collapse in the spot market. Manufacturers kept product moving; cheese stocks remained slightly less than year-ago levels as of Oct. 31. But amid inflated prices exports have slowed. Daily average U.S. cheese exports to Mexico decreased to an eight-year-smallest amount. Hopefully the current reduced values will attract new orders at home and abroad. But as the U.S. government’s food-box program ends and coronavirus cases increase, it may take quite a bargain to stimulate demand.
Less cheese meant less whey in October. Production of dry whey for human consumption decreased 11.9 percent year-over-year to 79.1 million pounds. China’s formidable demand for imported whey – mostly for piglets – sharply increased U.S. dry whey exports. The United States also shipped sizeable volumes of whey-protein concentrates and isolates abroad, pushing total whey-product exports to a record number. Formidable exports helped to shrink dry-whey stocks to an eight-month-smallest number. Strong demand and eroding supplies have fueled an impressive rally in the whey markets. Since early July, CME spot whey has rallied more than 60 percent. It closed this past Friday at 46.25 cents, an increase of 2.5 cents during the past two weeks.
The milk-powder market has followed a similar trajectory for many of the same reasons. CME spot nonfat-dry milk closed this past Friday at $1.15, an increase of 6.5 cents since the Friday before Thanksgiving. Spot nonfat-dry milk has rallied 55 percent from the July worst prices, thanks in large part to booming exports. The United States sent 169 million pounds of nonfat-dry milk overseas in October, the second-largest volume on record. Exports to Mexico decreased from the prior year, but buyers in Southeast Asia once again embraced U.S. milk powder with enthusiasm. U.S. nonfat-dry-milk exports are on pace for a record-breaking year, with shipments increasing 22.2 percent for the year to date.
Even after the sustained rally, U.S. nonfat-dry milk is priced to move. The U.S. dollar index has fallen to its smallest level since spring 2018, which boosts foreign purchasing power for products made in America. And global milk-powder prices are improving. At the Global Dairy Trade auction Dec. 1, skim-milk powder increased 3.6 percent to the equivalent of nonfat-dry milk at $1.40 per pound, well more than the CME spot price. Whole-milk-powder values increased 5 percent. Strong exports and competitive pricing have helped to keep U.S. nonfat-dry-milk inventories in check even as driers run hard. Although combined production of nonfat-dry milk and skim-milk powder increased from the prior year by 8.6 percent in October, manufacturer stocks increased only slightly.
After spending a couple of weeks in the unwelcoming climes south of $1.40, the butter market came roaring back. It closed this past Friday at $1.48, an increase of 13.5 cents from where it stood two weeks ago. That’s still a historically depressed price to be sure, but the rally is a welcome change after many months of decline.
Churns were unusually active in October. They made 165 million pounds of butter, the greatest October volume in more than a century of U.S. Department of Agriculture records and 1.2 percent more than the prior year. Demand was equal to the challenge; butter stocks declined seasonally in October. But at about 300 million pounds, butter inventories as of Oct. 31 were 28 percent greater than the prior year and the largest stockpile for the month since 1993. Although the industry is pushing huge volumes of butter through retail, butter inventories are likely to remain burdensome due to the slump in food service.
The cheese markets dragged nearby Class III prices down hard during the past two weeks. December Class III decreased 63 cents to $15.35 per hundredweight, while January Class III decreased 92 cents. Deferred Class III futures increased a little; Class IV enjoyed a sizeable rebound. December Class IV gained 34 cents to reach a still-uninspiring $13.57. First-quarter Class IV contracts added an average of 78 cents in the past two weeks. That’s excellent news for dairy producers whose milk checks are not derived exclusively from Class III. The narrower III-IV spread also reduces the odds of depooling and a punitive producer price differential in the year to come. Nonetheless the futures suggest that milk revenues will be rather lean in 2021. The milk cow herd is large and dairy producers in the cheese states are flush with cash. It may be a while before the threat of reduced prices translates to a slowdown in milk production.
Grain Markets
The corn and soybean markets closed out November at multi-year good prices, but then decreased from their lofty perches. March corn settled this past Friday at $4.205 per bushel, a decrease of almost 8 cents from where it stood two weeks ago. At $11.63, January beans are 18 cents less than where they were the Friday before Thanksgiving.
There is plenty of fodder for both the bulls and the bears, creating a rather schizophrenic trading market. It’s dry in the U.S. West and in northern Brazil, prompting concerns that crop supplies will tighten considerably in the coming season. The United States exported a record-breaking volume of soybeans in October and corn exports are much stronger than in recent years. But rains have been better than feared in southern Brazil and Argentina, and soybean prices are starting to slip in China. That’s prompting concerns that U.S. soybean exports will fade from their once-frantic pace. Feed costs are certain to remain more than in previous years, but the direction from here is difficult to predict. We’re in a full-blown weather market, and the futures will be as fickle as the forecast.
Sarina Sharp is with the Milk Producers Council. Visit www.milkproducerscouncil.org for more information.
