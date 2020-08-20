Like summer road trippers with subpar map-reading skills, the cheese markets moved confidently in one direction and then abruptly changed course. Until Aug. 11 they continued their historic descent from $3 per pound all the way to $1.58. But Aug. 12 they made a sharp U-turn and sped toward better prices. Spot Cheddar blocks closed this past Friday at $1.82, an increase of 11.5 cents for the week. Barrels bounced back from early-week prices but still finished 1.75 cents less than the previous Friday, at $1.50. Cheesemakers are still going strong and spot milk continues to move at a discount in the Midwest. Demand is lackluster, with food-service outlets pulling back on orders in some areas.
Around the nation gyms are closed or sparsely populated; sales of protein recovery drinks are sluggish. Whey values continue to languish near 30 cents per pound, a price that signals oversupply. Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot whey regained a little ground this past week, climbing a half-cent to 32.5 cents.
While cheese took the elevator straight down and then straight back up, butter took the stairs. Its progress is slower and less consistent but it’s still moving inexorably downward. CME spot butter lost 4.5 cents this past week to close at $1.485. U.S. butter values are increasingly competitive in the international arena, which at the very least should slow the flow of butterfat to our shores. But domestic demand remains uninspiring.
The milk-powder market moved this way and that but ultimately finished a penny better than the previous Friday at 96.5 cents. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Dairy Market News” reports that demand is fair. Milk-powder production has slowed seasonally in some regions but there is still plenty of milk for driers.
The recovery in cheese and whey pushed Class III values sharply better this past week. Most 2020 contracts gained between 50 and 90 cents. Even so September closed at $16.88, well less than recent prices. Class IV futures rallied too, but the advance was more moderate; most contracts added between 20 and 50 cents. August through October Class IV futures remain at less than $14 per hundredweight.
It’s still summer but weeks of mild temperatures have allowed milk yields to increase slightly in the Midwest. And by all accounts the nation’s barns and parlors are full. Dairy slaughter is in the doldrums. Since Memorial Day dairy producers have culled 46,000 fewer cows than during the same period in 2019, a decline of 9 percent. The dairy herd is likely growing; there will be milk in abundance this autumn. The back-to-school boom in fluid-milk demand is a bit of a bust, with most students learning from home at least part of the time. Data tracker Burbio estimates that 52 percent of U.S. K-12 public-school students will begin the school year virtually, while a share of the remainder will be in a classroom only part of the time. A severely diminished football season is also likely to cut into dairy-product sales, as football fans will probably consume less pizza and fewer nachos this fall. Coronavirus continues to sicken dairy demand.
Grain Markets
The feed markets faded to historic worst prices early in the past week ahead of the USDA’s monthly World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimate report. As expected the agency forecast a record-breaking national-average corn yield at 181.8 bushels per acre. Although the USDA raised its demand estimates, we cannot use enough corn in the form of feed, fuel and foreign sales to make a dent in the massive crop. The USDA projects that at the end of the season in September 2021 there will still be almost 2.8 billion bushels of corn in the bin, the biggest end-of-season corn stocks since 1988.
The USDA assessed the national-average bean yield at 53.3 bushels per acre, much more than the trade anticipated. This year’s crop will likely be a little smaller than the record-breaking harvest of 2018-2019 but it’s still going to be a bin-buster.
The World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimate report should have weakened the markets. Instead both corn and soybean futures gained ground Aug. 12 and leapt enthusiastically Aug. 13. September corn futures settled at $3.245 per bushel, an increase of 17.5 cents from the previous Friday. September soybeans increased 31.75 cents to $8.97. It seems that everyone who might have a reason to sell feed futures had already done so. The rebound sparked a short-covering rally.
The USDA added fuel to the fire when it published acreage data from its Farm Service Agency. Taken at face value the data suggest that the USDA’s corn and soybean area projections are millions of acres too much. But that’s likely an administrative issue. The FSA’s August acreage data is often incomplete and misleading. And this year it’s especially so because short-staffed government offices are scrambling to process a wave of farmer filings they received much later than normal. Nonetheless the FSA numbers fanned the flames of the rally into a full-fledged conflagration.
Concerns about the impact of powerful derecho winds in central Iowa also gave corn values a boost. The storm devastated some of the nation’s finest farmland, snapping corn stalks and smashing grain bins to smithereens. While the aftermath is heartbreaking for those who suffered damage, significant crop losses were likely limited to a relatively narrow swath. The blight is likely only a blip in an otherwise excellent national crop. There will be more than enough grain to go around this fall.