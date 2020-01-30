The bulls frolicked on LaSalle Street in Chicago this past week. Their revels were exuberant, enhanced by a palpable sense of relief. It seems that the steep December selloff was a necessary correction after the cheese market did too well too fast. It was not – as many feared – the start of a sustained downtrend. With the exception of butter, dairy demand is outpacing supply and supporting dairy-product prices.
Cheese values were particularly strong. Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot Cheddar blocks climbed back to more than $2 per pound for the first time since November. They finished at $1.995, an increase of 3.25 cents from the previous Friday. Barrels rallied 4.75 cents to $1.61. There were 1.315 billion pounds of cheese in cold-storage warehouses at the end of the year, 2.2 percent less than the prior year and the smallest month-end stockpile since January 2018. Inventories of American-style cheeses including Cheddar have barely budged since October. They’ve decreased 7.1 percent from the previous year. Tighter fresh Cheddar stocks have helped to support cheese and Class III values. Despite a slight setback in spot whey prices, March through December Class III futures climbed to new life-of-contract best prices this past week. The March contract was particularly strong; it jumped 63 cents to $18.25 per hundredweight.
The milk-powder market continues to gain ground around the world. CME spot nonfat-dry milk increased 1.25 cents to a new five-year best, closing at $1.2875 per pound. At the Global Dairy Trade auction Jan. 21, the average winning price for skim-milk powder improved 0.7 percent to the equivalent of nonfat-dry milk at $1.47.
But the overall performance was mixed. Buyers increased skim-milk-powder prices for March and April delivery, but other contract-period prices decreased. Whole-milk-powder values increased by 2.4 percent as compared to the previous auction. Most other dairy products also increased at the Global Dairy Trade auction; the index rallied 1.7 percent. Cheddar added 0.6 percent and butter jumped 5.5 percent. But anhydrous milkfat slumped 2.6 percent to a one-year worst price.
Butterfat values continued to languish in Chicago as well. CME spot butter decreased 2 cents to $1.86, the worst value since November 2016. There were 190 million pounds of butter in storage at the end of the year, the greatest Dec. 31 total since 1993. Cream is cheap and churns are running hard, which suggests warehouses will be well-stocked for months to come. Prices are likely to remain under pressure. Butter values weighed on nearby Class IV futures this past week, while deferred contracts inched to a better price.
U.S. milk output totaled 18.3 billion pounds in December, an increase of 0.7 percent from a year ago. That was the smallest year-over-year gain since August. Milk yields improved just 0.8 percent from a year ago, the smallest increase since June. Although milk remains plentiful in the Pacific Northwest and mountain states, production per cow could not keep pace with the stellar yields of the prior year in December in those states. Milk yields also were less than the previous year in Wisconsin as dairy producers in America’s Dairyland struggle with reduced-quality forage. The same issue likely plagued some dairy producers in Michigan and South Dakota, where milk yields were no better than a year ago.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture increased its estimate of the November milk-cow herd by 8,000 head, but reported no change from November to December. Dairy producers are now milking 9.331 million head, just 14,000 fewer than they were in December 2018. But the dairy herd is still much smaller than it was throughout 2017 and 2018, when the industry was devastated by oversupply. Given still-inflated slaughter volumes, the industry is not likely to return to those days of painful excess anytime soon. U.S. dairy producers sent 3.15 million milk cows to slaughter in 2018. It was the greatest total since 1986, the year of the cow-kill program. This past year with a noticeably smaller herd they sent 3.22 million head, an astounding 34.5 percent of the milk-cow herd. That’s a greater cull rate than 1986 or any other year on record. Slaughter volumes in the first few weeks of 2020 confirm that slaughter hasn’t slowed yet.
This past year U.S. milk production as compared to 2018 increased by just 0.3 percent, the smallest annual gain since 2009. Modest growth in the United States and Europe as well as a milk-production deficit in Oceania have helped to turn the dairy markets around after a difficult four years. The shortfall in Oceania is likely to continue; it’s hot and dry in Australia, and turning dry in parts of New Zealand. Kiwi milk collections were less than the previous year on a fluid basis in December, although milk-solids output improved by 0.2 percent. Troubles Down Under have sparked rumors that Australia will be importing large volumes of cheese from New Zealand. If correct that could tighten the global cheese market, echoing the milk-powder situation. The dairy markets in general, and the cheese and milk-powder markets in particular, are likely to remain well-supported.
Grain Markets
It was a rather quiet week in the grain pits. March corn decreased 2 cents to $3.8725 per bushel. March soybean futures decreased 27.75 cents to $9.02. Soybean-meal futures retreated by about $2 per ton. Soybean markets have been disheartened by the lack of immediate follow-through after the Phase One trade deal. China can buy soybeans much cheaper in Brazil than in the United States; they are not inclined to pay extra just to foster goodwill. China likely won’t be shopping for U.S. soybeans until closer to harvest in the Northern Hemisphere – and we have plenty to spare.