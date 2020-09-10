Spot cheese came roaring back this past week. Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot Cheddar blocks surged 29.75 cents to $2.125 per pound. Barrels advanced at a similarly swift pace, increasing 27 cents to $1.70.
Although both cheese markets stand at well less than summer peaks, they’ve made a surprisingly quick return to the lofty elevations last visited a month ago. The promise of new funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program likely spurred them onward and upward. Some end users who’d been waiting for a further setback likely rushed to buy, with the memory of this past summer’s painfully inflated prices fresh in their minds.
Despite the impressive uphill sprint, the trade is clearly questioning the cheese market’s stamina. This past week’s rally lifted nearby Class III futures, but the gains were much fainter than the bold advance in the spot market. The futures petered out late in the week. September Class III increased to $17.06 per hundredweight, an increase of $1.37 from the previous Friday. October rallied $1.25 and November added 21 cents. Deferred Class III futures failed to increase at all.
The disconnect between the spot market and deferred futures suggests the trade is anxious about cheese demand once the government stops buying in a couple of months. Any near-term spike in cheese prices is likely to slow sales later this year and into 2021. This past week U.S. cheese looked affordable to foreign buyers but its foray into competitive pricing was exceptionally brief. Retail orders remain strong but demand from food service is fitful. Mozzarella output was barely more than year-ago levels in July, hinting that even pizza sales are no longer booming. That meant more milk for Cheddar, which could weigh down the cheese market going forward. U.S. cheese output totaled 1.1 billion pounds in July, an increase of 1.8 percent from the prior year and the greatest July total on record. U.S. cheese production is likely to eclipse prior-year volumes by even wider margins beginning next month when a shiny new facility opens in Michigan.
More cheese means more whey, and the lion’s share of the whey stream is headed to the drier. Production of dry whey for human consumption was 2.2 percent greater than the prior year in July. Domestic demand for premium whey products has slowed along with the economy. But commodity whey is moving abroad at a lively pace. The United States exported 40.7 million pounds of dry whey in July, an increase of 64.6 percent from the small volumes of a year ago. Strong exports helped trim the dry-whey stockpile slightly from May to June and from June to July, but inventories remain ample. U.S. dry-whey stocks as of July 31 were 26.5 percent greater than they were a year ago.
U.S. butter production was just 0.7 percent greater than the prior year in July. Still at 373 million pounds the U.S. churned out more butter than it has in any July since 1945. Imports continue to add to U.S. butterfat supplies but the trade deficit is narrowing, with slower imports and larger exports than in recent months. The butter trade balance should continue to improve because U.S. butter is much cheaper than European product. Nonetheless poor restaurant and food-service sales will likely continue to keep U.S. butter values in check. Spot butter remains comfortable in a relatively narrow trading range. It increased 4.5 cents this past week to $1.4925.
Skim-milk-powder prices increased once again at the Global Dairy Trade auction Sept. 1. After adjusting for protein, the 1.8 percent increase put Global Dairy Trade skim-milk powder at the equivalent of nonfat-dry milk at $1.29 per pound. The Global Dairy Trade helped give CME spot nonfat-dry milk a slight boost this past week. It closed at $1.03, a penny more than the previous Friday. U.S. milk powder is by far the cheapest in the world, which has fostered strong exports since May. Nonetheless manufacturer stocks of nonfat-dry milk increased more than 20 million pounds from June to July. It’s likely that cheap milk in the Upper Midwest reduced demand for milk powder to fortify cheese vats. It seems domestic demand is a bit feeble even as exports boom. Increasing milk-powder prices in Europe and Oceania will likely help to support U.S. milk-powder values, but upside will be limited until domestic stocks ebb.
Class IV futures were little changed this past week. The Class IV market remains a disappointment for dairy producers, with September at $12.82. Fourth-quarter contracts averaged $14.31. The USDA announced the August Class IV price at $12.53, a decrease of $1.23 from July and $4.21 less than than August 2019. At $19.77, August Class III was $4.77 less than July but $2.17 better than August 2019. After a painful June and July, dairy producers likely won’t suffer a terribly punitive Producer Price Differential in their August milk check. The Class I and Class III prices were in sync this past month, dramatically reducing the incentive for processors to depool.
It’s starting to feel like fall in the Midwest and in the Northeast, but the West was bracing for a holiday weekend heat wave. After all the stress they endured in August, the cows will likely fare poorly. Milk yields will surely suffer. But given ample supplies of all U.S. dairy products and a rocky start to the back-to-school milk season, there will be no shortage of milk.
Grain Markets
The corn market took a small step back from the previous week’s numbers. December corn settled at $3.58, a decrease of 1.25 cents from the previous Friday. Beans continued to gain ground. November soybeans closed at $9.68, an increase of 17.5 cents. At $317.20, December soybean meal finished at a six-month best of $317.20 per ton, an increase of $7.50 this past week. Exporters are booking sales for new-crop corn and soybeans at a steady clip, with good prospects for more given China’s growing needs for imported feed. Outside of the storm-battered fields of central Iowa, U.S. row crops are in reasonably good shape but yield prospects continue to slip. The USDA estimates that 23 percent of soybeans and 32 percent of corn are growing in areas suffering drought. Parched soils will not help U.S. crops to reach their full potential in the home stretch.