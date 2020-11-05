The cheese markets were spooked Oct. 27 when Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot Cheddar barrels suffered their first setback in more than a month. But the fright turned to delight as barrels immediately began to climb again. They gained 7.5 cents this past week to reach $2.53 per pound, an all-time best price. Blocks added a penny to finish at $2.7825. Cheese buyers remain wary of purchasing more than they need with prices at such hair-raising heights, but demand has been strong enough to keep a bid at less than the spot market. Trading volumes were light, with just two loads of blocks and six barrels changing hands in Chicago this past week. That’s led to a sense of foreboding. The rally is real, but how long can it last? The futures curve – with each month’s trading sharply less than the one before – reflects trader fears that the market cannot sustain those prices into next year.
CME spot dry whey rallied 1.5 cents this past week to an almost six-month best at 40 cents. Whey-protein products are priced to attract domestic customers, and whey powder is moving abroad at a respectable pace. China imported 121.7 million pounds of dry whey in September, almost 40 percent more than the previous year, and the United States accounted for more than one-third of the total. In the first nine months of 2020, Chinese whey imports are 35 percent greater than during the same period the previous year, reflecting strong demand from China’s modernizing swine industry.
Chinese milk-powder imports impressed as well. The world’s most closely watched trade partner brought in 50.7 million pounds of whole-milk powder this past month, 7.4 percent more than in September 2019. China imported 78.1 million pounds of skim-milk powder an increase of 28.8 percent from the previous year. For the first time in two years Australia took New Zealand’s place as China’s top supplier of skim-milk powder, which suggests the Kiwi cupboards were bare when the new season began. The United States also gained a bigger slice of China’s skim-milk-powder pie, likely helped by the weaker dollar and reduced pricing. China’s year-to-date milk-powder imports lag the previous year’s formidable totals but they’re still large in comparison to almost every other year. Resilient demand from Southeast Asia is helping to keep global milk-powder inventories in check and to support global prices. American milk powder remains the cheapest in the world. CME spot nonfat-dry milk climbed a penny this past week to $1.1075.
U.S. butter is historically inexpensive and it’s becoming cheaper by the day. CME spot butter slipped 4.5 cents this past week to $1.39. Aside from this year the spot butter market hasn’t spent any time at less than $1.50 since 2013, much less at a price less than $1.40. Manufacturers are increasing output of seasonal products like cream cheese and eggnog, but cream remains abundant. Hopefully holiday demand will shatter expectations. If not, butter is likely to remain in the doldrums.
Modest gains in milk-powder pricing were not enough to offset the butter slump. Class IV futures continued to decrease. The 2020 and early-2021 contracts lost a few cents, but second-quarter contracts decreased 20 cents or more. Class IV values are well short of the cost of milk production, with sub-$14 pricing until February 2021.
Persistently reduced Class IV prices mean that dairy producers who don’t derive all their revenue from Class III remain at a sizeable disadvantage. The runaway cheese market pushed November Class III to $23.90 per hundredweight, within 70 cents of the all-time best price set in September 2014. But unlike in 2014, Class I milk will be priced at the average of Class III and Class IV plus 74 cents, rather than the “higher of.” So next month most dairy producers will earn a blend of November Class III at about $23.90, Class IV at about $13.63, and Class I at $18.04. The producer price differential will take a bite out of milk checks once again, but at least the Class I price will be noticeably better than it was this summer.
Grain Markets
Another week of strong export sales and concerns about South American crops increased the feed markets once again. December corn closed at a one-year best price of $4.1925 per bushel, an increase of 17.25 cents from the previous Friday. November soybeans settled at $10.8375, an increase of 37.5 cents to the best price for a spot contract since mid-2016. December soybean meal increased almost $20 to $386.40 per ton, its best value in more than two years.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association increased the odds of a La Niña to 85 percent, which suggests that Argentine farmers may struggle to produce an average crop this season. In Brazil the weather is less of an issue, but domestic demand for crops is increasing as the nation tries to simultaneously grow its livestock and corn-based ethanol sectors. Brazil highlighted its unusually tight crop supplies by announcing it would suspend its import tax on corn and soy. The atmospheric and economic climates in South America suggest that U.S. crop exporters will be busy for a while.