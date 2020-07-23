Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot Cheddar blocks came charging out of the gate this past week. They sprinted 8.5 cents straight uphill July 13, to a record-shattering $3 per pound. Their journey to that point is an astounding feat of strength and stamina. In fewer than three months blocks climbed $2, from a 17-year worst price to a record – with barely a pause for breath along the way.
But $3 is clearly enough. Blocks took a small step back from the peak July 14. They plummeted 19 cents July 15 without a single bid to cushion their fall. Blocks settled July 17 at a still-lofty $2.66 per pound, but a decrease of 34 cents from Monday’s price and a decrease of 25.5 cents from the previous Friday. By the end of the week prices had decreased far enough to attract buyers, with two loads changing hands July 16 and five July 17. Those orders reassured futures traders that demand remains intact and muted late-week losses for cheese and Class III futures.
Barrels also helped to undergird the futures market. Aside from a small misstep July 16, they moved quietly but steadily better to close at $2.43, an increase of 9 cents this past week to the best value in almost six years. Although restaurant orders have once again retreated, retailers are still buying cheese. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s donations to food banks continue apace. The USDA’s “Dairy Market News” reports demand is strong, but some buyers are going hand-to-mouth in hopes the recent selloff will continue. Cheese vats are full to the brim.
More cheese means more whey and buyers know it. They are becoming pickier regarding pricing; the USDA reports reduced values across the country. Nonetheless both the futures and the spot market gained ground this past week. CME spot whey increased 4.75 cents to 33.5 cents per pound.
As blocks deflated the air seeped out of Class III futures. But the late arrival of buyers in the block market as well as advances in barrel and whey pricing helped to patch the major holes. That allowed for a slow leak rather than an all-out collapse. Most Class III futures contracts lost about 20 cents. The August contract decreased 55 cents to $22.49 per hundredweight. Class IV futures also finished about 20 cents to 30 cents in the red, but they are far removed from the exalted realms of their Class III counterparts. August Class IV decreased 40 cents this past week to $14.05.
CME spot butter jumped early in the week but just as quickly faded. It finished at $1.69, steady with the previous Friday. Restaurant closures are weighing on demand; production is ample despite relatively pricey cream.
CME spot nonfat-dry milk decreased 1.75 cents this past week to $1 per pound. Cheesemakers are adding gobs of nonfat-dry milk to their vats, but sales to other users have slowed. Skim-milk-powder prices are increasing abroad and the dollar is losing ground, making U.S. nonfat-dry milk exceptionally competitive. But sales south of the border are intermittent as the pandemic drains the vigor from the Mexican economy.
Dairy producers rushed to the mailbox this past week to open and hastily cash their June milk checks. In the Class III regions, they and their creditors were likely elated. But elsewhere dairy-producer revenue was severely watered down by depooling and the lesser-value Class IV market. Sky-high milk prices are encouraging dairy producers to fill their tanks, but for some the payout is much less than they had hoped.
Grain Markets
The feed markets were mixed this past week. September corn futures decreased 3.25 cents to $3.33 per bushel. August soybeans rallied 11 cents to $8.98. The forecast is generally favorable with scattered rains across the Corn Belt this week. But farmers in the Southern Plains and southwestern Corn Belt could see a little less moisture than they would like. This year’s crop will likely be respectable but not perfect, which will provide more than enough grain and oilseeds to meet demand.
The soybean markets had a boost this past week from increasing global vegetable-oil prices and from another round of sizeable Chinese purchases. China is also buying U.S. corn but there is less potential for Chinese demand to meaningfully reduce U.S. corn inventories. Chinese buyers could soon exhaust the nation’s self-imposed tariff-rate quotas. All corn purchased outside of this year’s quota will suffer a stiff border tax. Unless China chooses to waive the tariffs, Chinese purchases of U.S. corn are likely to be helpful but far from transformative. The United States is likely to have far more corn than it needs.