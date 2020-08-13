The cheese markets jumped off a cliff this week. Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot Cheddar blocks stepped off the precipice and plunged a heart-stopping 54.75 cents to $1.705 per pound, erasing nearly three months of gains. Barrels plummeted 71.75 cents straight downward, to $1.5175. The fresh-cheese shortage is clearly finished, and now the market must absorb at least two months of formidable production amidst questionable demand.
Cheese production reached 1.1 billion pounds in June, an all-time record for the month and 3.5 percent more than the prior year. Cheesemakers rushed to satisfy consumer appetites for pizza. Mozzarella output jumped 3.7 percent year-over-year. Cheddar production was 1 percent more than year-ago levels. Although cheese prices are much less now than they were in June, cheese vats remain full. Spot milk is moving at steep discounts in the Upper Midwest, allowing processors an attractive margin on whatever extra milk they can squeeze into their plants.
U.S. cheese exports soared in June to a record of 84.7 million pounds. Mexican buyers were clearly enticed by the fire-sale prices earlier in the year. U.S. cheese exports south of the border jumped to a two-year record. Exports to Southeast Asia remained strong. The average price for U.S. cheese and curd exports in June slumped to about $1.77 per pound, the second-worst monthly value since 2012.
Strong U.S. cheese exports will peter out as increased prices move to the fore. Despite the recent – and substantial – selloff, U.S. cheese remains expensive on the global market and exporters likely booked very few sales this summer. The vast majority of U.S. cheese is sold domestically. June’s record-breaking exports used just 7 percent of U.S. cheese production. The remainder must move through domestic channels and demand seems to be waning.
The other dairy markets tumbled this week as well. The powders both lost 2.25 cents. That put dry whey at an uninspiring 32 cents per pound. Dragged down by a disappointing Global Dairy Trade auction, nonfat-dry milk decreased to 95.5 cents. Combined nonfat-dry-milk and skim-milk powder production was a little short of the previous year in June; manufacturers kept product moving. Strong exports helped to trim stocks to a little less than year-ago levels. U.S. nonfat-dry-milk exports reached 167.2 million pounds in June. That was short of the record-breaking volume sent abroad in May but an increase of 77.3 percent from June 2019. Reasonably-priced nonfat-dry milk and the weakening dollar should keep U.S. milk-powder exports humming at a good clip. But cheap whey-protein concentrate continues to usurp some of nonfat-dry milk’s market share domestically.
The bulls and bears bandied back and forth in the butter market, but the bears ultimately triumphed. CME spot butter decreased 7.75 cents this past week to $1.53. Butter output slipped seasonally in June as cream became scarce. June butter production totaled 150 million pounds, a decrease of 3.1 percent from a year ago. Butter demand has waxed and waned along with the U.S. food-service sector but is noticeably less than it was before the pandemic. Retail demand is weaker than it was this spring as home cooks weary of baking. Retailers continue to stock their shelves with imported butter. U.S. butter imports were at a record in May and even more in June. U.S. imports of anhydrous milkfat are lofty as well.
With dairy-product prices less on all fronts, the futures bled copious red ink. August Class III decreased $1.67 to $19.36 per hundredweight. September collapsed $2.69 from the previous Friday to $16.23. Fourth-quarter contracts also suffered steep losses but they managed to hold at more than $16, notably better than the sub-$15 prices posted during the pandemic panic this spring. Most Class IV futures lost between 20 cents and 50 cents. Class IV contracts are wallowing in unprofitable environs, in the $13-to-$14 range.
Dairy producers are doing all they can to capture $19 milk while it lasts. Barns are full and slaughter volumes are unusually reduced. Mild temperatures in the heartland and cool nights in the mountain states are reducing heat stress. In those regions milk yields are bouncing back from their summer swoon. There will be plenty of milk as summer fades into fall. Normally the back-to-school boost in fluid-milk sales would help to absorb a share of the new milk. This year with millions of students learning at home the school bump may be only a blip. The pandemic continues to sicken demand for dairy.
Grain Markets
The feed markets lost ground again this past week. The crops are in excellent shape and the trade expects the U.S. Department of Agriculture to raise its estimates of corn and soybean yields substantially this week when it updates the feed balance sheets. That will be the agency’s first take on crop yields that uses survey data. The trade anticipates that the national average corn yield will be more than 180 bushels per acre for the first time ever. Cheap crops are starting to attract better export prospects, but there will still be plenty of feed in the bin for the next year and perhaps longer. September corn futures settled Aug. 7 at $3.07 per bushel, a decrease of 9 cents from the previous Friday, to a life-of-contract worst price. September soybeans decreased almost 25 cents to $8.6575. Soybean meal decreased $9.80 to $282 per ton.