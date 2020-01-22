The United States and China have a long-awaited “Phase One” trade deal that, as expected, substantially addresses trade in food and agricultural products. According to the agreement China has signaled it will purchase and import on average at least $40 billion annually of U.S. food, agricultural and seafood products. But the main text doesn’t provide much description as to how that figure will be achieved.
From January through November 2019, U.S. agricultural exports to China totaled $12.3 billion, compared to $8.7 billion during the same period in 2018. The year-to-date export value in 2019 is significantly more than the previous year because of increased purchases that began in June. December export data won’t be available until Feb. 5, but estimations can be made based on previous-months performance.
Given the increasing trend in purchases, November 2019 exports at $2.2 billion were significantly more than the November 2018 exports of $426 million. That sizable difference between monthly export performance in 2018 and 2019 makes estimating total 2019 ag exports to China ripe for error. But projecting December 2019 exports will come in at $2 billion doesn’t seem like a stretch given November 2019 export performance – and the pace of fresh, chilled and frozen pork-product exports to China. If December exports reach $2 billion, U.S. ag exports to China in 2019 would reach about $14.3 billion – an increase of $5.1 billion or 56 percent from the previous year.
There’s more than one way to peel orange
According to U.S. Trade Representative fact sheets, “China has agreed to purchase and import on average at least $40 billion annually of U.S. food, agricultural and seafood products, for a total of at least $80 billion over the next two years.”
In Chapter 6 of the agreement some guardrails around the $40 billion average are added.
“For the category of agricultural goods identified in Annex 6.1, no less than $12.5 billion above the corresponding 2017 baseline amount is purchased and imported into China from the United States in calendar year 2020, and no less than $19.5 billion above the corresponding 2017 baseline amount is purchased and imported into China from the United States in calendar year 2021,” it states.
The factsheet adds, “on top of that, China will strive to import an additional $5 billion per year over the next two years.”
There are several key elements to unpack in the U.S. Trade Representative statement. One is the reference to U.S. agricultural imports of “on average at least $40 billion.” That element is important because it doesn’t commit China to import $40 billion each year, but rather gives China flexibility for different levels of imports in 2020 and 2021. They could be significantly different. After all $1 billion and $79 billion, as well as $40 billion and $40 billion, each average to $40 billion.
The key to understanding the Chapter 6 component is knowing that U.S. ag exports to China in 2017 were $19.5 billion.
- If U.S. ag exports in 2020 increase by the $12.5 billion minimum, that would mean U.S. ag exports to China in 2020 will be at least $32 billion.
- If U.S. ag exports in 2021 increase by the $19.5 billion minimum, that would mean U.S. ag exports to China in 2021 will be at least $39 billion.
- If China only imports the minimum amount in 2020 and 2021, the total value of imports during the two-year period will be $71 billion. That’s where the final element of China striving to reach an additional $5 billion per year comes into effect. If that’s achieved the total value of imports during the two-year period would reach $81 billion.
Certainly exports closer to $40 billion each year would seem relatively easier to achieve, but as we watch ag exports to China during the next two years, we should keep in mind that China has a lot of flexibility in how it achieves the $80 billion commitment.
Full market basket needed for numbers
The agreement between the United States and China echoes the purchase-value levels discussed in the press for several months. Through that time there has been considerable discussion about whether $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. ag exports to China are feasible. Doubt has crept in for a variety of reasons.
- One primary concern is the retaliatory tariffs China is still applying on almost 100 percent of U.S. ag exports. The tariffs, despite the agreement, will remain in place.
- The second reason is that the United States has never come close to exporting $40 billion in ag products to China. The closest we have ever come was about $26 billion in 2012.
The U.S. Trade Representative factsheet sheds some light on how $40 billion could be achieved.
The factsheet states that “products will cover the full range of U.S. food, agricultural and seafood products.”
Food, agricultural and seafood products is a more-comprehensive definition of agriculture than is often used. When agricultural-related products like distilled spirits, ethanol, biodiesel, forest products and fish products are included, peak U.S. food-, agricultural- and seafood-product exports to China were almost $29 billion in 2013. Obviously the more-comprehensive the definition of agriculture, the easier it will be to reach the export goal. But $29 billion is still a long way from $40 billion.
In order to properly consider whether $40 billion is achievable, it’s important to understand how the United States fits in China’s overall ag-import landscape. From that perspective the United States is a best-five supplier of ag imports to China – but has not been the best exporter since 2016. Figure 1 highlights that the role has belonged to Brazil since 2017 and that competition for Chinese consumer dollars is fierce. Brazil, the European Union-28, the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Argentina, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam in 2018 accounted for 82 percent of China’s lucrative $124 billion ag-import market. The rest of the world split the remaining 18 percent.
Detailing China’s 2018 imports by product category in Figure 2 provides additional insight.
- Soybeans and soybean products totaled $38.5 billion in 2018, accounting for 31 percent of total ag imports.
- Dairy products by value were the second-largest import category, with imports totaling almost $10.8 billion and representing about 9 percent of total ag imports.
- The title of third-most-valuable import category belonged to fruit, which includes fresh and processed fruits as well as fruit juice. China imported $8.3 billion in fruit in 2018, accounting for 7 percent of total ag imports.
- Global imports of cattle, beef and bovine products were almost $6.5 billion and accounted for 5 percent of China’s total ag imports in 2018.
- Prepared foods and miscellaneous beverages, which don’t include alcoholic or fruit-based beverages, at $5.3 billion accounted for 4 percent of China’s total ag imports in 2018.
Figure 2 provides global import values for 15 different import categories, plus an “other” category that includes all products not otherwise specified. The “HS6” codes that are included in each product category are defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service, following the World Trade Organization-Agricultural Total specification available via the General Agreement on Trade in Services database.
The U.S. Trade Representative factsheet states that “China and the United States recognize that purchases are to be made at market prices based on commercial considerations.”
Between that language and the overall view of China’s imports, it seems clear the United States is going to need to work to reach $40 billion in ag exports. In order to achieve that level of ag exports, the United States will need to win market share away from other competitors. The product mix may be different from what the United States has exported in the past. Market share will be won on a product-by-product basis, with different competitors for each product. Figures 3-17 give some illumination of the total value of Chinese imports for all the 15 import categories that we included in Figure 2, as well as the market share for the best suppliers during 2014-2018.
Figures 3-17 highlight where Chinese ag imports have been, and which countries presented the most competition during that time. But as we all know things can change quickly. Because China is such a large market those changes can significantly alter export opportunities. For example Figure 9 demonstrates that Chinese imports of swine, pork and pork products by value peaked at about $6 billion in 2016. But the outbreak in 2018 of African swine fever in China dramatically altered the country’s pork-import landscape. According to Chinese customs data, China imported 2.108 million metric tons of pork in 2019, an increase of 75 percent from 2018 and 30.1 percent more than 2016. So while pork was the sixth-largest import category in 2018, it will likely be a larger share of China’s import mix in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The same can likely be said for beef and poultry. If China decides to make a push for ethanol inclusion, we should expect that the product category of corn and corn products including ethanol would rocket from its current position as the 14th-largest product category.
Summary
A lot can change in 24 months, but the potential to achieve average ag exports to China of $40 billion seems obtainable. What is certain is that the United States will need to fight for market share in order to achieve the export goal. The product mix may be different from what the United States has exported in the past.
