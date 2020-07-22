The U.S. Grains Council recently connected key sorghum customers in China with U.S. sorghum-industry stakeholders during a webinar focused on U.S. sorghum production, logistics, and supply and demand factors. Continued engagement is really important for the Chinese market. The webinar was very timely because harvest is beginning in southern Texas and is just around the corner throughout the rest of the sorghum belt.
About 50 industry stakeholders from China attended the event as well as U.S. Grains Council staff in China and the United States, and other U.S. sorghum-industry representatives. Attendees had a lively discussion on the outlook for the 2020 U.S. sorghum crop – including concerns about drought, pricing and other topics. The Chinese buyers are watching the growing season as southern-Texas farmers prepare to start their harvest. In general there’s a lot of excitement, from farmers all the way to end-users in China.
The council maintains regular communication with Chinese importers and end-users. Due to COVID-19-related restrictions, U.S. Grains Council staff cannot conduct sessions in-person so have focused on one-on-one virtual meetings with major importers. Usually every year they travel to China to check in with major importers of U.S. sorghum. They’re going to replicate those visits over Zoom this year to keep our lines of communication open.
China has now exceeded the 2018-2019 year-end export total with 2.84 million metric tons or 112 million bushels of U.S. sorghum purchased thus far for the 2019-2020 marketing year. And China has purchased 305,000 tons or 12 million bushels of new-crop U.S. sorghum for the 2020-2021 marketing year.
The increase in purchases directly follows the effective date for the “Phase One” trade deal inked in January between the United States and China. The agreement includes a pledge to purchase as much as $80 billion in agricultural goods during the next two years while also making structural changes that should provide U.S. grains and co-products improved access to the Chinese market during the long term.
Large sales of U.S. sorghum to China are welcome news for U.S. farmers and agribusinesses. But the need remains for consistent market-development work by the council and sorghum-industry partners to promote the coarse grain for feed, food and even beverages like baijiu, a traditional Chinese alcoholic beverage.