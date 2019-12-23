This week’s post shares three facts about U.S. Christmas-tree production.
Fewer Christmas trees harvested -- Figure 1 shows a trend of fewer Christmas trees being harvested in the United States. Recent censuses of agriculture show that about 15 million Christmas trees were harvested in 2017, a decrease from almost 21 million in 2002. The decrease is a 27 percent decline during 15 years. A recent article pointed to the Great Recession as a key reason for fewer trees.
Fewer Christmas tree farms exist -- Similar to the number of trees harvested, Figure 2 shows a decreasing trend for the number of Christmas-tree farms in the United States. There were about 28,000 farms in 2002, compared to only 20,000 in 2017. The change in farms during the past 15 years is a 27 percent decline, or an average annual rate of decline of 2.1 percent.
Not shown in Figure 2 are changes in the number of farms by farm size. During the past 15 years all size categories have reported declines. But the smallest farms, those with 1 to 2.9 acres of production, were the least impacted by declining numbers. Specifically those producers represent a larger share of total farms in 2017 at 20 percent compared to just 15 years ago at 17 percent.
Not 80-20 … more like 77-11 -- Many of us are familiar with the 80-20 principle – where a large share of activity of 80 percent comes from a much-smaller share of effort of 20 percent. Applying that to Christmas trees we’d expect a majority of Christmas-tree production to come from a small group of large-scale producers.
Figure 3 attempts to capture the concentration in U.S. Christmas-tree production. In orange is the share of total operations by farm size in acres. There are a lot of small-acreage operations. The majority of operations at 57 percent have fewer than 10 acres in production. And 89 percent have fewer than 50 acres. The largest acreage farms – 1,066 of them with 50 acres or more -- account for 11 percent of all operations.
Shown in blue is the share of total 2017 Christmas-tree production that the size categories account for. While a majority of operations are small-acreage, those operations account for a tiny share of production. For instance a majority of producers at 57 percent have fewer than 10 acres, but the group only produced 5 percent of the total trees harvested. On the other hand the largest operations, those with 50 or more acres, account for only 11 percent of operations. But they account for 77 percent of total production – 77-11. Most impressive the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported in 2017 that the 434 largest farms raised 64 percent of all trees raised in the United States. Those largest farms – the 434 with more than 100 acres of production – harvested an average of 22,000 trees each.
Wrapping it Up
Wishing you and yours the happiest holiday season!
Visit aei.ag for more information.