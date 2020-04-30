The milk markets retreated once again this past week. Class III and IV futures posted double-digit losses and nearby contracts plumbed new life-of-contract worst prices. The markets managed to increase from mid-week worst prices but values remain depressed, with May Class III and IV slumping to levels not seen since 2009. May Class IV traded April 23 at less than $10 per hundredweight but it managed to rebound to a still inadequate $10.05.
Those milk prices won’t pay the bills and dairy producers are likely cutting milk production accordingly. In some regions co-op penalties will accelerate contraction. Those incentives were largely absent in March, when the spring flush arrived with a vengeance. Milk output increased to a record 19.26 billion pounds, an increase of 2.2 percent from March 2019. It was relatively easy to grow milk output from this past year, when a harsh winter and shrinking cow herd translated into a significant contraction in U.S. milk output. The staggering output helps to explain why so much milk was dumped in late March and early April, as the industry struggled to adjust to the impacts of COVID-19.
Milk production advanced in nearly every state and the milk-cow herd grew as well. The U.S. Department of Agriculture increased its estimate of February’s dairy herd by 5,000 head – and reported another 5,000-cow increase in March. At 9.38 million head, the U.S. milk-cow herd stands at a 19-month largest, an increase of 47,000 head from March 2019. If slaughter facilities can’t process dairy cows in sufficient volumes it’s possible the dairy herd will continue to expand in the near term. But dairy producers are likely to cull cows aggressively when the opportunity arises. Indeed dairy-cow slaughter topped the record levels of the previous year in two of the past three weeks of available slaughter data.
If dairy producers are forced to slow cull rates, they will likely increase other measures to cut costs and reduce milk output. Growth in April milk production is likely to be much more modest than it was in March.
The cheese and butter stockpiles were less burdensome than expected. There were 1.37 billion pounds of cheese in cold-storage warehouses March 31; that’s 0.8 percent less than the year before. Inventories of American cheese decreased 1.2 percent from March 2019 volumes. At 309.6 million pounds, butter stocks were 15 percent greater than they were a year ago, and the largest March 31 total since 1993. Cheese and butter stocks grew in March, but the month-to-month increase was smaller than in a typical year. That’s likely due to the fact that manufacturers responded urgently to keep grocery cases full.
At the same time the impact of the collapse of the food-service industry on cheese and butter stocks lagged the declines in restaurant traffic. In the fog of uncertainty, restaurateurs likely didn’t cancel shipments for food they had ordered weeks in advance. That meant product kept moving out of warehouses through most of March even as consumers stayed home. The brunt of the lost demand will be reflected April 30 in dairy-product inventories. Already refrigerated storage space is becoming scarce. Nonetheless the bullish Cold Storage report helped to give the markets a boost April 23 and 24.
After decreasing to $1 per pound the previous week, the spot Cheddar market bounced back decisively. Spot Cheddar blocks closed at $1.07, an increase of 5.75 cents. Barrels increased 4.5 cents to $1.05. Other products decreased. Spot whey slipped a half-cent to 38.5 cents. Butter decreased 4.25 cents to $1.145. Spot nonfat-dry milk decreased 4.5 cents to 81 cents, the worst value since July 2018. Milk-powder prices also decreased April 22 at the Global Dairy Trade auction.
It’s likely many state and local governments will ease stay-at-home orders in May, which suggests that restaurant demand could improve from its current rock-bottom level. A Civic Science poll from early April finds that Americans list “going out to bars and restaurants” as the activity they miss second-most, just behind gathering with friends – but well ahead of shopping, self-care and sports. We are feeling cooped up and tired of cooking.
But we’re clearly not ready to risk infection just to avoid doing the dishes. A CBS News Poll found only 13 percent of Americans would definitely return to public places if stay-at-home orders were lifted. Nearly half said they plan to avoid public places until the outbreak ends, while another 39 percent would assess the prevalence of the virus before they consider venturing out.
Restaurants might improve sales as they continue to adapt for carryout. But in the absence of better treatments or a vaccine, it seems unlikely the food-service sector is going to meaningfully bounce back anytime soon. The dairy markets in general and the butter market in particular are likely to remain under pressure until consumers feel confident enough to dine out in large numbers. Unfortunately that could be a very long time.
Grain Markets
Both corn and soybeans decreased about a nickel this past week. July corn settled at $3.26 per bushel, while July soybeans closed at $8.4675. Planters are rolling in the Western Corn Belt, with none of the wet weather woes of the previous spring. Ethanol production continues to decrease, and exports are hit-or-miss. Feed demand is likely also declining as the beef industry places fewer cattle on feed, and pork and poultry growers euthanize some young stock. COVID-19 has countless victims.