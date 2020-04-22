This past month has been one of the most difficult times in modern economic history. Economic activity around the world has run into the brick wall of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Few sectors of the economy have been spared; agriculture is no different. We thought it would be useful to take a look at the declines in commodity prices that have occurred this year.
Commodity prices tumble
In Table 1 we show the change in commodity prices for corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton, live cattle and lean hogs. The calculations were based upon futures market contracts, with the specific delivery month shown in the second column of the table. We made the calculations based upon the average price during the first two weeks of April. We then compared them against the same time period one year ago and the average price during January 2020.
Wheat is the only commodity in the chart that has mostly escaped the downturn. For corn the average futures price April 1-15 was $3.49. That’s an 11 percent decline from 2019 at this time and a 13 percent decline since January. Soybeans have fared a little better, declining by 9 percent since January.
But the real carnage is shown at the bottom of the table. Cotton prices have declined 24 percent since January and 30 percent since the same period one year ago. Live cattle also declined 30 percent in the past year. The real loser though has been hogs, which are 64 percent less than the same time period a year ago and 45 percent since the start of the year.
The price declines shown in the table are significant. They’ve taken the economic budget outlook for most commodities from about break-even to large losses. For example the corn and soybean price changes would shave $97 and $58 per acre from the Purdue crop-budget estimates for excellent-quality farmland. Keep in mind those budgets were showing about a $100-per-acre economic loss on a 50-50 corn-soybean rotation before those declines. The budget situation just went from bad to absolute-train-wreck territory. Given that planting is occurring or just set to begin, it’s unlikely many planting decisions will be altered. Perhaps a few acres will switch back and forth between corn and soybeans, and maybe cotton loses a few acres, but overall the die is probably already cast and just ready to stop rolling. In other words don’t look for big acreage shifts at this point.
Wrapping it Up
To make matters worse those changes come on the back of five years of depressed agricultural prices and incomes. In short the economic situation in agriculture is about to become awfully bleak unless something changes. That’s in large part why the U.S. Department of Agriculture has recently announced it will inject $19 billion into the farm economy. It’s also likely the USDA will inject another $14 billion in July when Commodity Credit Corporation funds are replenished. The USDA’s Economic Research Service estimated that direct government-program payments in 2019 were $23.6 billion. Given the price declines this year, the amount of money already committed, the amount likely to be added and payments through standard government programs, we can expect the number will be much more in 2020.
There are still a lot of things that can happen in the course of the year and not all of them are bad for farm income. But with the prospect of large planted acreages and yields anywhere close to trend, the prospects for a well-supplied or oversupplied market is certainly a possibility. If such a situation becomes reality, the prospect for even-more-depressed prices certainly hangs in the air. Overall it appears the ultimate economic outcome of the farm sector in 2020 will be heavily dependent upon government payments, be they ad hoc or through the farm bill.
