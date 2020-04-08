Just as the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Wuhan, China, on or about Jan. 14, the United States and China signed a long-awaited “Phase 1” trade deal. China’s all-encompassing response to the outbreak, including self-distancing and stay-at-home protocols, raised concerns about its ability to meet its commitment to purchase more than $40 billion in U.S. agricultural products across 2020 and 2021. The possibility of tapping into the agreement’s “act of God” clause – Article 7.6 – also emerged. The clause allows for Phase 1 commitments to be altered if an unforeseeable event outside the control of each party delayed implementation or the timing of purchases – for example COVID-19.
For the better half of two months commodity prices were mostly flat to reduced as U.S. commodities markets waited for evidence that the Chinese would meet their Phase 1 commitment. Then in early March people in the United States began testing positive for COVID-19. To facilitate self-distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, by March 16 all but essential services in the U.S. economy were closed.
Commodity futures markets were roiled by the near zeroing of demand that came with school, restaurant and bar closures. There was also reduced demand for gasoline and ethanol, and projections for negative economic growth across the entire U.S. economy.
Crop futures prices impacted
Since Jan. 14 the May futures price for corn has decreased by 15 percent or 61 cents per bushel, to $3.35 per bushel. The decline in the corn price is tied to demand uncertainty that has followed the almost 40 percent decrease in ethanol futures prices, which now stand at 87 cents per gallon. Prospects for 97 million acres of corn planted in 2020 also weighed heavily on corn prices. The May futures price for soybeans has decreased by 10 percent or almost $1, to $8.57 per bushel.
The greater demand for wheat-based products in U.S. groceries, Chinese purchases of wheat and the fact that winter wheat has already been planted help to support wheat prices. The May wheat futures price decreased only 3 percent or 18 cents per bushel. The May futures price for cotton, a product heavily dependent on manufacturing capacity abroad, declined by almost 30 percent to 53 cents per pound. Figure 1 highlights the change in crop and ethanol futures prices since COVID-19 gripped the United States.
Livestock futures prices impacted
A recent Market Intel article reviewed the impact of COVID-19 on wholesale beef prices and cattle futures prices. Since Jan. 14 both June live-cattle and lean-hog futures prices have declined by more than 30 percent – lean hogs at almost 40 percent. Live-cattle futures prices settled at about 85 cents per pound, a decrease of 35 cents per pound since mid-January. The lean-hog futures price settled at about 53 cents per pound, a decrease of 34 cents per pound.
Like cattle and hogs, milk futures prices have also decreased sharply. The May futures price for Class III milk, which is used to produce cheese, has decreased by almost $5 per hundredweight to about $12.50 per hundredweight – a 28 percent decline. The futures price for Class IV milk, which is used to produce nonfat-dry milk, had a more significant decline. It decreased by more than $6 per hundredweight or 34 percent, to less than $12 per hundredweight. In response to the demand destruction for dairy associated with restaurant and school closures – albeit not in the beverage milk case – as well as the sharp downturn in prices, many milk cooperatives and processors were dumping distressed loads of milk. Figure 2 highlights the impact on livestock-based futures prices. Figure 3 highlights the dollar-value change in select agricultural futures prices.
Summary
Futures prices are the market expectation of a commodity’s value at a specific future point. It gives the holder of the futures contract the obligation to buy or sell a specific volume of a commodity at a specified price – e.g. 200,000 pounds of milk or 5,000 bushels of corn.
The economic uncertainty related to the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the demand destruction for many agricultural products contributed to significant price declines for ethanol, crops and animal proteins. The decline in futures prices likely coincided with declines in cash-market prices as well.
While those commodity futures have declined significantly, one thing is certain. Futures prices are going to change. As more information emerges related to the duration of the COVID-19 self-distancing guidelines and a potential recovery is in sight, demand could increase and increased prices could follow.
For more immediate support, the financial assistance in the CARES package will allow the U.S. Department of Agriculture to craft financial-assistance packages such as direct payments, food-purchasing programs and cost-sharing programs to assist farmers who have experienced those significant price declines and loss of markets related to COVID-19.