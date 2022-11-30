Common diseases of Wisconsin soybeans

Phytophthora Root Rot, caused by Phytopthora sojae
There are many races of P. sojae. Resistance genes are incorporated into varieties to provide complete or partial resistance to the organism.
Gene Races
• Rps1-a 1, 2, 10, 11, 13-18, 24
• Rps1-b 1, 3-9, 13-15, 17, 18, 21, 22
• Rps1-c 1-3, 6-11, 13, 15, 17, 21, 23, 24
• Rps1-k 1-11, 13-15, 17, 18, 22, 24
• Rps3-a 1-5, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 23, 25
• Rps4 1-4, 10, 12, 16, 18-21, 25
• Rps6 1-4, 10, 12, 14-16, 18-21, 25
Selection of soybean varieties with the appropriate resistance gene is paramount for its control. Race 3 is the predominant form of Phytophthora in Wisconsin soils based on survey conducted more than 10 years ago. Thus the long-used Rps1-a gene was not providing protection 95 percent of the time. Race 4 occurs in 25 percent of Wisconsin soybean fields but is expected to be on the increase in the state.
Growers have a decent chance in controlling race 3 by planting varieties with the Rps1-c or Rps1-k gene. The Rps1-k gene provides complete resistance against many races of Phytophthora found in Wisconsin. That being said, active work is ongoing to classify new races in the state. Thus if a producer has had a severe Phytophthora problem, switching resistance genes might help alleviate some of the issue. Many varieties express tolerance or partial resistance to all races of Phytophthora, but varieties with this form of resistance are vulnerable in the early seedling phase. Certain fungicide seed treatments can provide a window of protection to partially resistant varieties during emergence. Variety-resistance ratings are not reported and can be supplied by seed-industry representatives. Our information is based on information supplied by public breeders, or companies that are releasing or marketing the variety. It’s advised to consider Phytophthora resistance carefully as there was low-to-moderate incidence and severity of Phytophthora root and stem rot in Wisconsin in 2022.
People are also reading…
White Mold, caused by Sclerotinia sclerotiorum
The white mold fungus infects through the flowers during early reproductive growth; symptoms are delayed until early pod formation. Plant death is evident as the crop progresses towards maturity. White mold was a moderate issue in some fields across Wisconsin in 2022, especially those that were planted to known susceptible varieties. The reaction of soybean varieties to the white mold pathogen is expressed as plant mortality in the presence of inflated white mold pressure and reduced grain yield when incidence is at more than 10 percent. Varieties that express 25 percent or less plant incidence generally yield well in the presence of white mold. However for every 10 percent increase in white mold incidence at the R7 growth stage, one can expect yield to be reduced 2 to 5 bushels per acre.
Soybean Cyst Nematode, Heterodera glycines
Soybean cyst nematode or SCN has gained significant importance as a yield-limiting pathogen in Wisconsin. A major concern is that growers are not aware of its presence on their farms. SCN can cause severe stunting and chlorosis of soybean plants, but these symptoms are not always common; SCN can also cause major yield loss without obvious symptoms. The most common “symptom” caused by SCN is a yield decline over years even though best crop-management practices are used. Significant advances have been made to improve varieties for resistance to SCN. High yield performance in the presence of SCN is an excellent strategy to help select varieties that are resistant or tolerant in SCN-infested fields. Watch for white mold when SCN-resistant varieties are planted for the first time in SCN-infested fields. SCN can suppress dense crop canopies required for white mold to develop. Many SCN-resistant varieties are also resistant to brown stem rot. Free SCN soil testing for growers is available through a grant from the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board. Email freescntest@mailplus.wisc.edu for testing kits. Visit www.thescncoalition.com/partners/university-partners/university-wisconsin-madison for more information on SCN.
Brown Stem Rot, caused by Cadophora gregata
Brown stem rot or BSR is a major disease of soybeans in Wisconsin. In 2022, BSR was occasionally found in fields in Wisconsin where susceptible varieties were planted and/or where there were short rotations between soybean crops. External symptoms of BSR are not observed until after pod development begins. There are examples where fields have both BSR and sudden death syndrome, which can make diagnoses difficult because foliar symptoms are similar. There are two pathotypes of the pathogen that cause BSR. The defoliating pathotype causes more-severe internal stem discoloration and defoliation of leaves, compared with the non-defoliating pathotype that only causes internal stem symptoms. The non-defoliating pathotype may be becoming more prevalent, so be sure to cut soybean stems to identify symptoms if noticing plants that are unthrifty, stunted or yellowing prematurely. Select resistant varieties if BSR has been a problem in the field. Some SCN-resistant soybean varieties are also resistant to BSR.
Sudden Death Syndrome, caused by Fusarium virguliforme
Sudden death syndrome or SDS incidence was moderate in 2022, especially in southern and south-central Wisconsin. SDS is caused by a fungus. If SCN and SDS are both diagnosed in the same field, damage to the soybean crop can be significant. However recent studies in Wisconsin suggest the presence of SCN does not always mean SDS will also be found. The primary symptom of SDS is sudden leaf yellowing and browning during early pod development followed by leaf drop. Leaf symptoms of SDS and BSR can be similar, so be sure to cut soybean stems to rule out browning of the internal stem or pith to confirm SDS. SDS-resistance information is available on tech data sheets from seed companies. Several seed treatments are available on the market that have excellent efficacy against SDS. Contact a seed dealer for details and limitations of those products.
Soybean viruses, insects
Soybean aphids were localized again in 2022, whereas spider mite infestations were isolated to droughty production areas of Wisconsin. Those growers that did not manage aphids or spider mites accrued significant yield loss. The bean leaf beetle was observed in small numbers in the southern counties. Soybean growers and agronomic advisers need to carefully monitor early-season bean leaf beetle populations again in 2022. The virus situation in fields also needs to be assessed; virus-infected soybean plants commonly produce discolored seed. Late-season bean leaf beetle infestation can cause extensive feeding injury to pods, thus combining with Bean pod mottle virus to reduce seed yield and quality. Evidence is increasing that soybean varieties differ in the ability to yield in the presence of insects and associated viruses. In 2022 symptoms of Tobacco streak virus or TSV were occasionally observed in soybean fields. To a lesser extent symptoms of Alfalfa mosaic virus or AMV were also observed. Symptoms of Soybean vein necrosis virus or SVNV were more prevalent in Wisconsin in 2022 than 2021 but did not cause any yield reductions.
What our results mean
The performance of a variety may vary from year to year, even at the same location. Multiple tests across two or more years more accurately predict the variety performance. When selecting varieties consider maturity, herbicide tolerance, disease resistance and grain composition in addition to yield.
Small differences in yield may not be significant. The yield of any two entries may differ because of chance factors such as differences in fertility, moisture availability and diseases even though the two entries do not have inherently different yielding abilities. As an aid in determining true differences in yield, the Least Significant Difference or LSD statistic is used. If the difference between varieties is greater than the tabulated LSD value, then the entries are said to be “significantly different.” The probability of a mean difference being greater than the LSD by chance is 1 out of 10 for the 0.10 LSD value. Data that is not significant is indicated by NS.
Visit coolbean.info/soybean-research/variety-trial-results for complete results.