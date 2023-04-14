Farmer sentiment weakened again in March as the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer decreased 8 points to a reading of 117. Both the Index of Current Conditions and Index of Future Expectations declined 8 points in March, leaving the Current Conditions Index at 126 and the Future Expectations Index at 113.
Weaker prices for key commodities including wheat, corn and soybeans from mid-February through mid-March were a key factor behind this month’s weaker sentiment reading. The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer sentiment index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey.
This month’s survey was conducted March 13-17, which coincided with the demise of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Although the March survey did not include any questions directly related to the bank closures, it did reveal that increasing interest rates have become a bigger concern among farmers. Additionally, when responding to the open-ended comment question posed at the end of each survey, multiple respondents voiced concerns about the banking sector’s problems and its potential to hurt the economy – which likely also weighed on producer sentiment.
The Farm Financial Performance Index reading of 86 was unchanged from February and almost identical to one year earlier. Although the index was unchanged, farmers continue to express more concern about increasing interest rates – with 25 percent of respondents choosing that as one of their biggest concerns for the upcoming year. The percentage of farmers choosing increasing rates as an important concern has been increasing steadily since this past summer when just 14 percent of respondents identified it as an important concern. Increased input costs remain the No. 1 concern, chosen by 34 percent of producers this month. But concern about input costs has been decreasing since this past summer’s peak when it was chosen by 53 percent of producers.
For the third month in a row there was little change in the Farm Capital Investment Index, which came in at 42 in March. That was 1 point less than a month earlier but 6 points more than a year ago. But among respondents who said it was a bad time for large investments, there was a change in perspective. In previous surveys going back to July 2022, the increase in prices for farm machinery and new construction was the No. 1 choice among respondents as the key reason now is a bad time to make such investments. That changed this month with the increase in prices eclipsed by increasing interest rates as the primary reason. Inflated prices for machinery and new construction was chosen by 32 percent of respondents this month, a decrease from 45 percent the previous month, while increasing interest rates was chosen by 34 percent of those who think now is a bad time for investments. That was an increase from 27 percent in February. Increasing interest rates was chosen by only 14 percent of the respondents this past summer.
The Short and Long-Term Farmland Value Indices moved in opposite directions in March. The short-term index, which asks respondents about their farmland-value expectations in the upcoming 12 months, decreased 6 points to a reading of 113. On the other hand, the long-term index, which asks respondents about their farmland outlook for the upcoming 5 years, increased 5 points to 142. This month’s short-term index value provided the weakest reading since September 2020 and left the index 32 points less than a year earlier. One out of five producers in this month’s survey said they expect farmland values to weaken in the next 12 months. Producer longer-term outlook for farmland was noticeably more sanguine as the long-term index was just 4 points less than in March 2022. Although the long-term index continues to provide a more-optimistic view of future farmland values than the short-term index, the percentage of producers who think values could weaken in the next five years has been increasing. This month 17 percent of respondents said they expect weaker values in the next five years, an increase from 13 percent a year ago and 7 percent two years ago.
This month’s survey included several renewable-energy questions focused on the ethanol and renewable-diesel sectors. When asked to look ahead five years, almost half of respondents said they expected the renewable-diesel industry to be larger than it is today. This compares to just 25 percent of respondents who expect the ethanol industry to grow in size during the next five years. In a follow-up question, respondents were asked what impact they expect the renewable-diesel industry to have on soybean prices during the upcoming five years. The most common response chosen by 39 percent of respondents was a price increase of as much as $0.50 per bushel. About one-fourth of farmers in the March survey said they expect renewable diesel to boost soybean prices from $0.50 to as much as $1 per bushel. One out of five producers expect soybean prices to increase by $1 or more per bushel as a result of increased demand from the renewable-diesel industry.
Wrapping Up
Farmer sentiment weakened again in March as producers expressed less confidence both in the current and future situations on their farms and in U.S. agriculture. Price declines for wheat, corn and soybeans during late February and early March likely contributed to weaker sentiment as did concerns about disruption in the U.S. banking sector. Although producers still cite increased input costs as their biggest concern for their farm operations in the upcoming year, they are becoming more worried about increasing interest rates and the impact those increased rates will have on their operations. Farmers are becoming less confident that farmland values will continue to increase in the short run, with one out of five producers saying they expect values to weaken in the next 12 months. Producer longer-term farmland outlook remains more positive than in the short-run, although the percentage of farmers who expect farmland values to weaken during the next five years has increased compared to this time a year ago and two years ago. The vast majority of producers surveyed this month expect growth in the renewable-diesel industry to boost soybean prices in the next five years, with 21 percent of respondents expecting a soybean price to increase by $1 or more per bushel.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.