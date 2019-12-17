With 2019 coming to an end it’s time to reflect on the biggest stories in agriculture. It’s been a year full of uncertainty and never-ending breaking news, but here is our list of the year’s biggest agricultural stories.
It’s a little difficult to find a place to start, but we will begin with what we think is the biggest story of the year.
Trade war continues but optimistic -- The U.S.-China trade war continued in 2019 to cause chaos in agricultural markets. There were frequent whispers and even proclamations that the trade war was nearly ready to end, but through most of the year little progress was made. China occasionally decided to waive ag tariffs and import some goods, but by and large the ag trade between those two countries ground to a halt.
Then an early Christmas present arrived as word came out that a partial “phase-one” agreement appears to be moving forward. For agriculture the package is the big shiny box under the tree, but we need to wait a bit to find out exactly what’s in it.
Details remain murky at best, with mixed messages coming from the White House. The U.S. Trade Representative is suggesting that China has agreed to purchase an additional $16 billion of goods – more than the 2017 baseline – of $24 billion in each of the next two years. The president is suggesting ag-product purchases may hit $50 billion annually. As far as we know the Chinese have yet to publicly confirm the magnitude of planned purchases.
All in all the deal discussed by the White House would be a lot bigger than the $30 billion deal rumored earlier in the spring. But it still leaves a lot of questions about how exactly China would increase U.S. ag purchases.
Call us a bit skeptical as to whether Chinese ag purchases could reach the $40 billion to $50 billion levels. We should also keep in mind that it was December 2018 when the United States and China agreed to a truce and a 90-day negotiation period.
In the Christmas spirit we will remain positive. We’ll note that at a minimum the announcement avoids a potential escalation of tensions; the United States will cancel additional tariffs set to go into effect Dec. 15. The latest news is certainly a step in a positive direction. Just returning to pre-trade-war levels would be a positive step for the U.S. farm economy.
African swine fever spreads -- Arguably the second-biggest story of the year also involved China. African swine fever continued to ravage its pork industry. Keep in mind that China is not just any hog producer and consumer. Its production and demand are massive, regularly accounting for about half the world’s production and consumption. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated Chinese pork production in 2019 decreased 14 percent from 2018. The disease appears to show no signs of relenting. Forecasts are that China’s pork production will again decrease in 2020, another 25 percent from 2019 levels.
Outside China the disease is spreading around Asia and threatens other nations. Late in 2019 it was found in a wild herd of hogs in Poland, just miles from the German border. Germany is on alert because the country is the European Union’s largest producer of pork.
World meat markets attempt to comprehend the full implications. Brazilian beef prices have soared in recent months, increasing 36 percent for the year. The United States regained access to China’s poultry market after a five-year ban.
Market Facilitation Program 2019 -- Back in the United States the farm economy was clearly feeling the pinch of the trade war. After insinuating Market Facilitation Program payment would never be used again, it became obvious that another series of payments would be needed to stabilize the ag economy. Despite confusion in early May the USDA announced another year of payments for 2019.
Producers then were forced to wait until late July to learn how large their potential payments would be. The prevent-plant situation also made it tricky, with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue first arguing that farmers wouldn’t receive a payment if they didn’t plant in 2019. Producers – those who hadn’t already received their maximum payment – were forced to wait until mid-November to learn about the fate of the second round payments. They’re still waiting for the third tranche.
Farm economy improved but teetering -- The farm economy has been in the dumps for a while and 2019 was no different. At this point things appear to remain stable, in large part to the $20 billion-plus that the USDA has pumped into the farm economy through the Market Facilitation Program.
The USDA’s net-farm-income estimates increased on the basis of Market Facilitation Program payments and cost adjustments. While the increase in farm income is a welcomed improvement, challenges still remain. Farm debt continues to be difficult; producers continue to burn working capital. Direct farm payments now represent more than 20 percent of farm income.
Financial stress creates headlines -- The string of depressed-income years in agriculture has taken a toll on farm financial conditions; the rate of farm bankruptcies increased again in 2019. In percentage terms the number of filings has grown rapidly, but the number of cases is still less than levels seen as recently as 2010. Some of the increase in Chapter 12 filings was likely due to the increased cap on the amount of debt allowed under a chapter 12 filing. The bankruptcies weren’t contained to the farm sector. The country’s largest fluid-milk processor, Dean Foods, declared bankruptcy in 2019.
Farm program fails -- It was just this past year that the 2018 farm bill was written, yet one of the big stories of 2019 is that most of the government program payments received by farmers were not authorized under the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018.
For example the USDA Economic Research Service estimates ad hoc 2019 Market Facilitation Program payments at $14.3 billion, and Agriculture Risk Coverage-Price Loss Coverage payments at $2.6 billion. When so much of the government-program payments are coming from outside the farm bill one needs to question whether it’s providing the safety net that it’s billed as being.
To be more direct, consider soybeans have yet to trigger a Price Loss Coverage payment, yet received $1.65 per bushel from the Market Facilitation Program 1.0 program. Maybe there are some problems with the Price Loss Coverage price for soybeans.
Spring-weather headaches proliferated -- Unprecedented spring rains made it difficult for producers to plant their crops; almost 20 million acres went unplanted. By far it was the greatest level of prevented planting observed in recent memory.
Nebraska faced historic spring flooding; the threat of flooding along the Missouri River continued through the fall.
Less-than-trend yields harvested -- Arguably behind the proverbial eight ball after the slow wet spring, both U.S. corn and soybean crops came in at less than trend in 2019. While yields were better than most might have initially expected, it’s the first time since 2014 that U.S. crops came in at less than trend. The rapidly changing prospects led to some wild markets with corn prices hitting $4.73 per bushel and then decreasing to $3.52 by early September.
Late planted equals late harvest -- For many producers the 2019 harvest was as frustrating as planting. Many headlines have captured the magnitude of more than 1 billion bushels of corn unharvested in early December. Of course it was just a few months ago that many faced scarce propane supplies for drying their crop.
Ending stocks decline, remain ample -- Mother Nature did her best to try to rally commodity markets, but prices remained less than many hoped or expected. The U.S. ending-stock outlook for corn, soybeans and wheat significantly declined throughout 2019 but the burdensome starting point was difficult to overcome. While many wonder why prices failed to turn sharply better given the production hiccups, one must also consider where commodity markets would have gone if the early outlook expectations were today’s reality.
Trade deal possibly crossing finish line -- After President Donald Trump announced trade negotiators in November 2018 had reached a deal to improve the North American Free Trade Agreement, progress on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement continues throughout 2019. Those efforts appear to be bearing fruit as the House prepares to vote on the bill. Of course the Senate will also need to agree to the deal as part of the U.S.-ratification process.
Interest rates decrease -- After four rate hikes in 2018, the year 2019 started with the Federal Reserve positioning to again raise interest rates. But in reality the Fed decreased its target rate three times throughout 2019.
Unemployment rates decrease -- The U.S. economy continued to add jobs in 2019. Data from November show the U.S. unemployment rate hit 3.5 percent, levels last observed in 1969.
Frustration boils over -- During the annual Pro-Farmer crop tour the USDA was forced to remove its employees when one received threats of harm. The extreme nature of that caught us by surprise.
While that was a rare case of someone way out of line, lots of people have been notoriously grumpy about USDA production and demand estimates. Peak grumpiness may have been achieved in 2019. As farmers struggled to plant their crops and growing crops appeared to be struggling, some thought yield estimates would decrease. Just to be clear, the current corn and soybean estimates show yields at well less than trend for 2019. While nobody knows for sure where the final crop estimates will land, we always say, “There’s not a lot to be gained by arguing with the umpire.”
Alternative meat appears -- There have been many potential meat substitutes developed through the years, but alternative meat made big news in 2019 when Burger King announced they would take the “Impossible Whopper” nationwide.
“Rival Beyond Meat” also had a big year. After going public at $25 per share the Beyond Meat’s stock increased 163 percent on its first day of trading. It then went on a wild ride peaking at $268 per share before trading recently in the $70s. Other companies are also heading into that space. The impact on demand for real meat is difficult to predict but will be something to watch in the longer run.
While alternative meat grabbed the headlines as something that might disrupt ag markets, instead watch for the adoption of electric vehicles. We think they might have a more measurable negative impact, on demand for biofuels in the coming decade.
Fights intensify over Renewable Fuels Standard -- There was a lot of drama around the renewable-fuels standard in 2019. The president and secretary of agriculture frequently touted the implementation of the year-round E15 regulations in farm country. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency formalized the rule at the end of May, but that was not the end of the story.
Shortly thereafter farmers and others started to understand the extent of the small-refinery exemptions to the Renewable Fuel Standard that had been granted by the EPA. Then Poet announced it was closing an ethanol plant – and directly blamed the administration’s grants of exemptions. From there the administration sought to find a compromise that would please both ag and oil interests. That’s a tall order; we would expect more drama in 2020.
Here’s to next year -- Well there you have it. As we close the books on another year, we admit that turning the page to a new year is somewhat appealing. Here’s to hoping that better things are in store for 2020.
Visit aei.ag for more information.