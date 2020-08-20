The December futures price of corn settled in a range of $3.20 to $3.25 during the past few trading sessions. Questions regarding a price bottom for corn have been asked in market discussions.
A yield-enhancing weather outlook and flattening ethanol production offset large export sales this past week. A change in the recent corn-price pattern involves a smaller corn crop than those formed by current market expectations.
Corn demand presented a mixed bag during the past few weeks. After a steady recovery in ethanol production, the past three weeks saw weekly production leveling. Production levels averaged 932,000 barrels per day during the period. While sharply more than the 537,000 barrels seen at the end of April, the production level sits 10.1 percent less than during a similar period in the past year.
Current U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates of corn use for ethanol sit at 4.85 billion bushels for the marketing year. Through June, corn used in ethanol production totaled 4.02 billion bushels. Based on estimates of corn use using U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly ethanol production, corn consumption for ethanol as of July 31 is about 4.43 billion bushels.
The refinery-operating rate stalled at about 80 percent yet gasoline stocks continue to grow. Gasoline demand remains weak despite being in the summer driving season. If ethanol-production levels match totals seen in July during the next month, corn use for ethanol production comes in 10-15 million bushels less than the USDA estimate. If ethanol production decreases due to less gasoline demand, corn use for ethanol looks to decrease further.
Export sales to China dominated the positive news for corn demand. Most of the large purchases are for the 2020-2021 marketing year. Export sales for the next marketing year sit at almost 435 million bushels, with China accounting for 225 million bushels of those sales. While a positive development, Chinese buying is rapidly approaching the 283-million-bushel level set for their tariff-rate quota for corn imports from a country.
Purchases of more than the tariff-rate-quota level see tariffs increase to 65 percent. It seems doubtful that China looks to buy more U.S. corn under increased tariff levels given Chinese stocks supposedly sit at almost 8 billion bushels.
Flooding, armyworms and uncertainty regarding corn-stock quality in China all support recent purchases and could lead to an increase in the quota level. If all those sales to China come to fruition next marketing year, the prospect of reaching USDA’s projection of 2.15 billion bushels in 2020-2021 looks much brighter if a tad optimistic in the current economic environment.
USDA estimates corn exports for 2019-2020 at 1.775 billion bushels this marketing year. Exports through June total 1.43 billion bushels, a decrease of about 22 percent from the past year during the same period. Accumulated exports through Aug. 6 came in at 1.64 billion bushels. With slightly more than three weeks left in the marketing year, an additional 134 million bushels of exports are required to reach the current USDA estimate.
Export inspections must average 37.6 million bushels per week. For the four weeks that ended Aug. 6, weekly export inspections averaged 38.3 million bushels per week. Outstanding sales for this marketing year through July 30 total 200 million bushels, with China accounting for almost 50 million bushels. The recent pace of export inspections indicates exports remain on pace to come in close to the current estimate.
Excellent crop ratings kicked speculation on this year’s corn crop into high gear. A consensus formed around national yields ending at more than USDA’s forecast of 178.5 bushels per acre. Supply considerations drove futures prices less as the market priced in a large crop.
The relationship between the seasonal average farm price and the stocks-to-use ratio provides insight into the question of market expectations of crop size. The closing futures prices for corn as of Aug. 7 indicated a marketing-year farm price of $3.19 per bushel. For this analysis a $3.19 average farm price relates to a stocks-to-use ratio of 21.3 percent for the 2020-2021 marketing year. The estimated relationship between price and the stocks-to-use ratio uses data from the past 10 marketing years.
The recent projection for corn use sits at 14.625 billion bushels. The possibility of corn consumption at the projected level remains quite uncertain given economic conditions. By assuming the projected USDA total use for the next marketing year, a stocks-to-use ratio of 21.3 percent infers ending stocks for the 2020-2021 marketing year at 3.12 billion bushels. Using beginning stocks of 2.285 billion bushels and an import level of 25 million bushels during the next marketing year, the corn crop implied by the current market price equals 15.43 billion bushels.
Assuming the 2020 U.S. corn-harvested acreage remains at about the June acreage total of 84.1 million acres, a crop size of 15.43 billion bushels implies a corn yield of 183.5 bushels per acre. A few recent yield projections came in at about that total but the potential for a yield less than that level seems likely. My current yield forecast for the United States sits at 180.7 bushels per acre. August weather looks to go a long way in determining the eventual size of the crop. A change in corn-planted acreage remains in the picture as well.
The USDA takes its initial cut at the size of the 2020 corn crop in the Aug. 12 crop-production report. An increase from present projections of the corn crop seems in the offing. The magnitude of the change in corn production is the critical component for any scenario where corn prices find a bottom.