July corn-futures prices have ranged between $3.15 and $3.25 since late April. That pattern may remain for the next several weeks. The potential for prices to move out of the range depends on supply issues and, more importantly, the nascent economic recovery.
As the economy begins to reopen, the tentative steps taken thus far still point to considerable uncertainty for economic growth both at home and abroad. Reduced growth and increased joblessness hurt the prospects for a rapid recovery. The adoption of reduced growth targets in China hints at subdued economic activity that may influence Southeast Asian markets.
Unemployment in the United States plateaued recently but sits at extreme levels that look to continue into next year. On top of that dismal picture for economic activity, expectations of a massive 2020 corn crop endure despite planting issues in some regions. At 15.995 billion bushels, the 2020 crop forecast creates the potential for ending stocks of well more than 3 billion bushels next marketing year.
But the prospect of corn acreage decreasing from 97 million acres seems to strengthen every day as delayed planting in some areas lingers. As of May 17 there remains 20 percent or about 19.4 million acres unplanted. North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Tennessee sit well behind the five-year average planting pace. In those three states a little more than 4 million acres remain unplanted. The prospect of 2 million acres of corn removed from the crop via prevent-plant or acreage switching appears quite feasible.
An acreage reduction decreases a portion of the supply burden, but it may not matter for prices unless demand increases or severe weather issues impact yield. Reduced corn use associated with ethanol production leads the way in consumption loss. Some recovery from the ethanol-production bottom seen in early April occurred during the past few weeks, but a step back in gasoline demand this past week holds some concern.
After showing rapid recovery during the previous four weeks to almost 7.4 million barrels per day, gasoline demand decreased to about 6.8 million barrels per day this past week. The decrease may be a temporary blip, but gasoline demand during the next few weeks holds an important signal for ethanol producers looking to increase production.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture released June 1 an estimate of the amount of corn used for ethanol production during April. Weekly estimates of ethanol production from the Energy Information Administration indicated that domestic ethanol production since the start of April declined from a year ago by almost 42 percent. Ethanol production should see increases in domestic gasoline consumption as we open the economy.
For the current marketing year the USDA projects the amount of corn used for ethanol and co-product production at 4.95 billion bushels. Corn use for ethanol needs at present to come in at about 1.47 billion bushels for the remainder of the marketing year, which sits about 8 percent less than 2019 levels during the same period. A recovery in ethanol production necessary to hit the USDA number may fall short of that projection. If ethanol production begins to show strength, corn prices look to increase.
Corn-export inspections and export sales increased because of the reduced prices associated with the lockdown. For the marketing year the USDA projects that U.S. corn exports will reach 1.775 billion bushels. Cumulative export inspections since April 2 averaged 45.5 million bushels per week, compared to 30 million bushels per week from January to April.
Export commitments for the year – shipments plus outstanding sales – as of May 14 came in at 1.554 billion bushels, compared to commitments of 1.864 billion bushels on the same date the previous year. Exports appear slightly behind the pace to meet current projections. Strong corn prices in Brazil and a deteriorating second crop hold hope for continued strength in U.S. exports moving into the summer.
The USDA currently projects feed and residual use of corn for the entire marketing year at 5.7 billion bushels, 5 percent larger than the previous one. The rate of feed and residual use of corn during the first half of the marketing year came in at 3.975 billion bushels. During the past five years, first-half feed and residual use averaged 68.6 percent of the marketing-year total, with the previous year’s 62.6 percent showing as an outlier. First-half use this marketing year comes in at 69.7 percent of the current projection.
Severe disruptions to livestock supply chains create substantial uncertainty regarding feed use for the remainder of the marketing year. A large portion of that information is encapsulated in prices, but a continuation of issues in processing hurts corn use. The June 1 inventories estimate to be released June 30 provides the first indication of how the pandemic impacted feed and residual use.
The present outlook projects corn prices staying at about the present range under current economic conditions and crop expectations. A relatively narrow sideways price pattern is expected during the near term. An increase in prices requires a deterioration on the supply side or a substantial increase in economic activity.