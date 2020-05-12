Corn prices increased this past week with glimmers of hope that the worst of the coronavirus impacts on corn use may have passed. Uncertainty concerning the pace of economic recovery prompts a significant disparity between corn-price outcomes as we move into 2020. The upcoming World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report sets the baseline for corn-price expectations under the new economic reality.
Recent export sales and an increase in gasoline demand carry the promise of a positive tone for corn prices in the near term. The projection for corn exports sits at 1.725 billion bushels this marketing year. Recent sales and export totals indicate meeting that projection is feasible.
Outstanding sales as of April 30 came in at 528 million bushels, an increase of almost 120 million bushels as compared to sales from this past year. Since the previous export-sales report corn sales to China saw another 27 million bushels sold, with 14.6 million bushels for this marketing year. The prospect of China buying corn provides additional support to an already decent export market. As of May 7 cumulative marketing-year exports sit at almost 1.04 billion bushels. Exports during the final 16 weeks of the year must average 41 million bushels per week to reach the U.S. Department of Agriculture projection. Export inspections during the previous four weeks averaged 43.9 million bushels per week.
Gasoline demand may see a more-rapid recovery than many expected when the lockdowns went into place. After an almost 50 percent decrease in demand from mid-March levels to early April, gasoline demand increased to 6.6 million barrels per day this past week. The increase came in at 30 percent since the start of April. As many areas begin to open, an expectation of increased gasoline demand should be in place, but it will still be at less than pre-pandemic levels of almost 9.5 million barrels per day.
Ethanol looks to recover a bit slower. This past week’s ethanol-production total saw the first increase in nine weeks at 598,000 barrels a day. While promising, production at that level sits at much less than the million-plus barrels per day totals seen before the lockdown. Idled plants and reduced production look to place corn-use recovery at well less than pre-pandemic levels for the remainder of this year. The USDA may in its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates in April decrease corn use for ethanol this marketing year even further than the 375 million bushels.
Feed use for corn looked to benefit from reduced ethanol co-products. Supply-chain disruptions leading to backups may blunt major increases for feed use this marketing year and into the next. The level of feed and residual use remains unknown until the release June 30 of the stocks report. Ending stocks for this marketing year look to increase, with an expectation of stocks in the range of 2.225 billion to 2.325 billion bushels. A smaller total is possible if corn production from the previous year has a sizable reduction due to late harvest. The possibility of significant production revisions for 2019 appears limited. The size of the 2020 corn crop and possible consumption levels during the next marketing year move to the forefront for setting price expectations.
The USDA’s initial forecast of the 2020-2021 marketing-year supply and use tables comes out this week. Production projections should reflect the yield forecast made in February and the acreage expectations from the March Prospective Plantings report. The USDA projected 2020 corn yield at 178.5 bushels per acre. At 96.99 million acres, a 2020 crop projection at almost 15.9 billion bushels looks possible, an increase of 2.2 billion bushels from 2019. The good start to the planting season takes any significant yield reduction out of the picture at present.
Substantial speculation concerning corn acreage switching to soybeans continues to percolate. The acreage switch may be happening. If history holds any information concerning current planting decisions, the corn-acreage reduction may be limited. During the past 20 years final planted corn acreage decreased by more than 3 million acres only once from March intentions. That happened this past year under extraordinary circumstances.
There is keen interest focused on the USDA’s consumption projections for 2020-2021. Any prediction remains complicated by the uncertainty associated with economic conditions. If the USDA uses the February outlook forecasts for use, 2020-21 marketing-year use comes in at 14.74 billion bushels. Implicit in the choice to use that forecast is a return to full economic activity. Feed and residual use may come in at almost 5.8 billion bushels despite issues with slaughtering rates.
A continuation of inflated levels of unemployment into next year could hurt domestic meat-consumption prospects, but strong meat-export levels seem probable. Corn-export levels of almost 2.1 billion bushels appear feasible given reduced prices and dryness issues with Brazil’s second crop.
Corn use for ethanol looks to generate the most discussion. An expectation of the USDA returning to pre-coronavirus use levels of almost 5.45 billion bushels seems extreme at this point. A scenario of full recovery for ethanol production implies a steady level of economic recovery with no setbacks.
The production and consumption projections point to stocks at the end of the 2020-2021 marketing year of almost 3.4 billion bushels. If acreage decreases by 3 million, ending stocks almost 2.9 billion bushels appears feasible. The marketing-year average price is projected at $3.20 per bushel. Uncertainty remains about supply projections for the next marketing year with an expectation of slightly fewer corn acres. Consumption growth remains dependent on the pace of economic recovery during the next year. The negative information connected to the pandemic appears priced into the market. A steady recovery, which remains uncertain, points toward a moderate strengthening of prices.