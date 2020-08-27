Crop-tour estimates and derecho damage brought U.S. Department of Agriculture corn-production forecasts for the 2020 crop under question during the past week. While a reduced domestic supply of corn supports corn prices, USDA projections of corn consumption in 2020-2021 under current economic conditions seem inflated.
Corn exports showed strength during the near term and provided a bright spot for corn demand. Outstanding sales of corn for the next marketing year sit at 512 million bushels. Driven mainly by Chinese buying of 249 million bushels, sales are off to a strong start.
The USDA projects corn exports in 2020-2021 at 2.225 billion bushels, an increase of 430 million bushels from the current marketing-year estimate. The strong start to the marketing year and reduced corn prices support reaching USDA’s projection. But economic conditions in global markets and expanding foreign supply keep export potential uncertain.
Global corn supply outside the United States appears set for expansion in 2020-2021. Total foreign corn production in the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report for August came in at 30.8 billion bushels, an increase of 648 million bushels from the previous year. Corn production for major exporters expanded by 330.3 million bushels during the previous marketing year to 8.9 billion bushels. Brazil looks set for a large corn crop. At 4.2 billion bushels, the projection for the Brazilian corn crop encompasses almost half the major exporter production. Argentina is expected to hold corn production at 1.97 billion bushels next marketing year.
Quite a bit of discussion on export potential focused on the changing fortunes of the dollar recently. The Brazilian real has decreased 39 percent against the dollar since the turn of the year. The Argentinian peso has decreased 23 percent during the same period.
The dollar is stronger than levels seen in June. But the potential for continued dollar weakness against significant competitors seems limited as we move into 2021 due to various economic issues around the world. It’s too early to assess production potential in South America, but larger crops seem in the offing and hold the potential for changes in U.S. export levels during 2021. Corn exports may reach USDA projections in 2020-2021 but might require reduced prices for that.
The recent flattening of ethanol-production levels creates some concern for corn demand in the short and long run. The projection of corn used for ethanol production of 5.2 billion bushels for 2020-2021 indicates an increase of 350 million bushels as compared to this marketing year. To meet the current USDA projection, an expansion in gasoline consumption or growth in ethanol export levels is necessary.
Weekly ethanol production came in at 926,000 barrels per day in the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s ethanol production report for Aug. 14. Since the end of July ethanol production averages 925,000 barrels per day and appears to be the new normal. Current estimates place production capacity at about 90 percent of typical capacity.
Despite being in peak driving season in the United States, little to no growth in gasoline consumption foreshadows further weakening as we enter the fall and place the USDA’s current projection in question. Quicker economic recovery than looks feasible at present remains necessary.
Through June ethanol exports for the marketing year are much less than the previous year’s pace by about 100 million gallons. Ethanol exports will see a second-consecutive year of declining totals from the peak of 1.632 billion gallons during the 2016-2017 marketing year.
Decreased exports to Brazil, by about 90 million gallons, contributed much of the market loss. Declining Brazilian exports seem inevitable and look to continue as they deal with coronavirus issues and build expanded domestic capacity. A resurgence of Chinese buying failed to materialize thus far. Chinese policy moving away from mandatory ethanol blending hurt prospects on this front. Ethanol exports, much like domestic ethanol consumption, appear weaker for the foreseeable future.
The current projection for feed and residual use of corn sits 5.8 percent more than the 2020-2021 marketing year. At 5.925 billion bushels, feed use requires a continuation of healthy livestock production into next year. The forecast for red meat and poultry production shows a 1.4 percent increase in 2021 from the current year. The new cattle-on-feed report supported increased supplies during the near term and into the fall. Hog supplies appear plentiful as well. Feed and residual use near the USDA projection for the next marketing year remains feasible. A quick economic recovery may be necessary to meet those totals.
Total corn use in 2020-2021 comes in at 14.775 billion bushels, an increase of 1.12 billion bushels from the present marketing year. Under the economic conditions associated with the coronavirus, corn use at that level may be near the far end of the range of possibilities.
At present, ending stocks for 2020-2021 sit at 2.756 billion bushels. The corn market reflects that reality. A loss of 500 million bushels in production due to reduced corn yields and significant damage from the derecho places ending stocks near current marketing-year levels under the current lofty use projections. Corn prices look to increase on supply news during the near term. Demand issues for corn remain in place during the next marketing year.