Recent announcements on the completion of a “phase one” trade deal show promise for stronger corn prices in 2020. That’s despite limited details on the actual outlines of the agreement.
While we wait on the information associated with the trade agreement, a series of reports will come out Jan. 10 to provide an indication of the direction for corn prices as we move toward planting season. One of the key reports released that date is the Dec. 1 corn-stocks report.
Corn-stock estimates show the level of corn consumption during the first quarter of the marketing year. The estimate allows for an updated projection of stock levels likely available at the end of the marketing year.
Anticipating the Dec. 1 corn inventories is difficult because the final estimate of the 2019 crop size and the scale of consumption during the first quarter of the marketing year are unknown.
The December forecast for corn production is 13.66 billion bushels. If the production projection, and the consumption level for feed and residual use is on pace to meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s current forecast during the marketing year, a Dec. 1 stocks-estimate calculation is possible using currently known consumption data. A corn-production total at projected levels seems like a particularly strong assumption given the amount of corn still in the field in December.
Nonetheless a Dec. 1 stocks estimate at about the calculated value under present USDA projections is somewhat bearish for corn prices. An estimate substantially different from the calculated value may result in price movements.
Official Census Bureau export estimates are available for September and October. USDA cumulative weekly-export inspection estimates are available through the week that ended Dec. 5. Cumulative export inspections for September, October and November totaled 243 million bushels. Census Bureau estimates through October exceeded cumulative export inspections by 24.3 million bushels.
Assuming the same difference continued through November, corn exports during the first quarter of the marketing year were likely very close to 267 million bushels. That export total would be about 365 million bushels less than during the first quarter of the previous year.
Based on estimates in the USDA “Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production” reports, 842.5 million bushels of corn use for ethanol and co-product production occurred in September and October of 2019. The use of corn for the production of those products during November can be estimated based on the U.S. Energy Information Administration ethanol-production estimate for November. The production estimate for November relies on weekly Energy Information Administration estimates, which sometimes differ from the subsequent monthly estimates.
Weekly ethanol-production totals pointed to November 2017 ethanol production of 1.317 billion gallons, 1 percent smaller than production in November 2018. This past November, 454.3 million bushels of corn were used for ethanol and co-product production. A 1 percent decrease would put November 2019 corn use at 448 million bushels, and use during the first quarter of the marketing year at 1.290 billion bushels.
For the 2019-2020 marketing year, the USDA projects domestic corn consumption for the production of food, seed and industrial products other than ethanol at 1.415 billion bushels. The projection is identical to the consumption totals during the previous marketing year. Quarterly consumption for those products is relatively consistent in most marketing years. If USDA projections are correct, the first quarter this year would have resulted in a use level of about 345 million bushels.
The Dec. 1 stocks estimate reveals the size of the feed and residual category for the first quarter of the marketing year. For the year the USDA has projected feed and residual use of corn at 5.275 billion bushels. In the previous marketing year feed and residual use for corn totaled 2.287 billion bushels during the first quarter. During the past five years, first-quarter feed and residual use came in at about 42 percent of final marketing-year totals.
If the current USDA projection is correct, feed and residual use in the first quarter totals 2.211 billion bushels. Given the growth in the livestock sector during the past year, feed and residual use should be proceeding more rapidly than the previous year. An increase in feed use for corn of more than 150 million bushels seems possible given the size of the livestock herd in the first quarter.
Corn consumption during the first quarter of the marketing year is estimated to be at almost 4.11 billion bushels. Stocks of corn at the beginning of the marketing year totaled 2.114 billion bushels. Corn imports during the quarter were likely about 7 million bushels. With a crop of 13.66 billion bushels, the corn supply totaled 15.782 billion bushels. The calculation for the Dec. 1 stocks estimate is 11.665 billion bushels, about 268 million bushels less than the previous year.
A substantial deviation from that estimate looks probable given increased feed usage and significant delays in harvesting that may impact the size of the 2019 crop. A decrease in corn production of 200 million bushels or more remains a distinct possibility. This year an unusually broad range of corn stocks estimates for Dec. 1 remains feasible.