Stronger export numbers and reduced acreage have boosted corn prices since the end of June. Concerns about demand weakness in ethanol production emerged recently. A recovery in economic activity helped ethanol plants increase production as gasoline demand increased.
But a resurgence in virus incidences threatens ethanol production during the short run and injects uncertainty into long-run prospects. Gasoline demand recovered to almost 89 percent of pre-coronavirus lockdown levels in early July. Despite that positive development, the recovery in demand flattened out during the past few weeks. Gasoline stocks began to recede but still sit at substantially larger levels than usually seen at this time of the year.
Attempts to reopen the economy hit a snag as the virus spread rapidly around the country, after initial hopes saw a rapid opening in many areas. At 8.648 million barrels per day, demand recovered substantially from the smallest point of 5.311 million barrels per day seen in early April. The path back to normal gasoline-demand levels appears stalled. Ethanol production followed that recovery and will feel the implications of flattening gasoline use.
Weekly ethanol production increased for the 12th consecutive week according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s ethanol-production report July 10. Since April 24 ethanol production increased by 394,000 barrels per day to reach 931,000 barrels. Current estimates place production capacity at about 88 percent of normal. Ethanol stocks decreased to 20.6 million barrels from the record 27.7 million barrels April 17.
Ethanol production leveling off during the next couple of weeks, as gasoline demand plateaus, appears likely due to an increase in coronavirus issues in states in the south and west. If production does slow, it places the current estimate for corn use in question. Expanded exports could help the situation.
Ethanol exports saw a drawback as the world locked down. Through May ethanol exports sit behind the previous year’s pace by 51 million gallons. If that pace continues through the end of August, ethanol exports will see a second-consecutive year of declining totals from the peak of 1.632 billion gallons during the 2016-2017 marketing year.
Reduced exports to Brazil, India and the Philippines hurt the pace this year. Declining Brazilian exports seem inevitable and look to continue as they build expanded domestic capacity. The current pace places ethanol exports at almost 1.5 billion gallons for the marketing year. A resurgence of Chinese buying, as seen with other agricultural products recently, holds some hope. During the past five marketing years, China’s maximum U.S. ethanol purchases totaled 208 million gallons in the 2015-2016 marketing year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its July “World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates” report decreased corn use for ethanol report by 50 million bushels for this marketing year, to 4.95 billion bushels. The current estimate for corn use remains feasible. Through July 10, if the corn conversion rate seen in recent months extends into July, corn used for ethanol sits at about 4.14 billion bushels.
For the remainder of the marketing year the USDA estimate requires an additional 706 million bushels of corn use. At recent conversion rates, that estimate requires about 953,000 barrels per day of production for the remainder of the marketing year.
The present estimate sits at more than recent production levels and hints at the possibility of slight further reductions in USDA’s corn-use numbers. The magnitude of an adjustment at current production rates indicates a 10-million to 15-million-bushel decrease for the current marketing year. A significant issue is what a continued resurgence means for the next marketing-year corn use.”
Ethanol production for the next marketing year contains a massive amount of uncertainty due to the current economic outlook. At present the USDA forecasts corn use for ethanol at 5.2 billion bushels in 2020-2021. A forecast of that magnitude signals a decrease of about 3 percent for the entire marketing year off of recent use levels unaffected by the economic shock. The Energy Information Administration, in the July short-term energy outlook, projects ethanol production at 5 percent less than pre-coronavirus production levels during the next marketing year.
After initial reduced production levels on par with current totals, a gradual recovery brings production to almost 1 million barrels per day through the second quarter of 2021 – an increase from 710 thousand barrels in 2020 and a decrease from 1.05 million barrels in 2019.
An expectation of slight increases covers the remainder of the 2020-2021 marketing year. Corn use for ethanol for the 2020-2021 marketing year under recent conversion rates comes in at almost 5.1 billion bushels under Energy Information Administration assumptions, 100 million bushels less than the current USDA forecast. The difference between the two projections is not insubstantial.
Improving weather prospects and uncertainty about the economic outlook hold the key to corn-price developments during the short term. The importance of ethanol as a corn demand source remains crucial. As we move into the next marketing year, economic activity needs to improve to maintain that fundamental driver of corn prices.