Red ink flooded this past week on LaSalle Street in Chicago. The dairy markets were decimated. Every Class III and Class IV contract on the board scored new life-of-contract worst prices. The selloff was steep and widespread, but second-quarter contracts suffered most.
May Class III plummeted $1.44 to a painful $13.87 per hundredweight. May Class IV fared even worse, falling $1.79 to an unbearable $12.28. At current prices dairy producers with about half of their milk check derived from Class III and half from Class IV will earn just $13.08 per hundredweight, and $13.83 on their Class I share.
Those numbers clearly won’t pay the bills. And after four painful years and a couple of good months, dairy producers are in no shape to weather the storm. Congress set aside billions of dollars for agricultural aid and for food purchases as part of its $2 trillion aid package, but the timing and structure of those payments are still unknown.
The dairy safety net will provide a financial cushion for those who enrolled, but reduced participation in those programs reveals that many are vulnerable to the whims of an increasingly cruel market. Dairy producers insured quarterly floor prices on about 20 percent of the nation’s milk through Dairy Revenue Protection. Barring a steep recovery in milk prices, most of those policies are projected to pay indemnities. Less than half of all dairy producers – representing 56.2 percent of the nation’s established milk-production history, and a somewhat smaller share of the current greater milk production – enrolled in the Dairy Margin Coverage program, which is now projected to make payments in March through December. It’s likely that many dairy producers who signed up for Dairy Revenue Protection also enrolled in Dairy Margin Coverage, so much of the nation’s milk will be sold at extremely reduced values, without any safety-net protections at all. Unless creditors are exceedingly patient, the industry is likely to suffer a tidal wave of sellouts.
The impact of COVID-19 is beginning to disrupt milk processing along the East Coast. Amidst fear of contagion, some of the labor force is staying home. That’s forcing plants to run at less than capacity. As a result more milk is sloshing around the rest of the nation. More tankers are hauling milk greater distances at a discount, even as fluid-milk bottling remains elevated. Milk continues to fly off the shelf at grocery stores, although sales are not quite as great as they were during the initial panic-buying surge. Fluid milk is the lone bright spot in the dairy complex. Milk bottlers are skimming off huge volumes of cream and churns are running hard. Cream is particularly abundant in the West, where cream multiples – the factor used to convert the butter price to a cream price – have dropped to multi-year-least numbers.
America’s refrigerated warehouses were already bursting with butter before milk bottling increased. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that as of Feb. 29 there were 302.3 million pounds of butter in cold storage, the greatest total for the month since 1993 and almost 55 million pounds more than on Jan. 31. The month-to-month build marked the largest January-to-February increase since 1992. February butter inventories are 24 percent more than they were a year ago. We’re now adding to that stockpile and the market is feeling the pressure. Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot butter plunged 26.75 cents this past week to $1.4875 per pound, its worst value since October 2013.
The cheese market was much healthier coming into the crisis. Cheese stocks climbed only slightly from January to February. At 1.36 billion pounds, February cheese stocks were 0.5 percent less than a year ago. Inventories of American-style cheese, including Cheddar, decreased 0.6 percent. Cheese is moving quickly at retail, but it’s likely not replacing all the lost demand from food service. Although pizza-delivery franchises are moving a lot of product, sit-down restaurants are not and Mozzarella sales have decreased. That means cheese makers are likely making a lot of commodity Cheddar. This past week both blocks and barrels decreased to one-year worst prices. Spot Cheddar blocks decreased 24.75 cents to $1.59. Barrels closed at $1.34, a decrease of 9 cents since the previous Friday.
Sales patterns are similar in Europe, with cheese moving in large volumes through retail channels. But some European cheesemakers are finding it difficult to obtain the materials necessary to repackage bulk cheese into retail-friendly sizes. As the European Bloc struggles to contend with border controls for the first time in decades, bottlenecks are slowing the flow of product from warehouse to grocers. That’s likely to translate into lost demand despite robust consumer appetites. European cheese stocks were tight before COVID-19 slowed markets. European cheese production grew just 0.3 percent year-over-year in 2019, and exports impressed. Europe sent 19 percent more cheese abroad in January than it did the year before.
They spot whey market is holding steady, which is a victory in this environment. CME spot whey powder didn’t budge this past week; it stands at 33 cents per pound. The futures gained ground. China imported 4.6 percent more whey in January and February than in the first two months of 2019, after adjusting for Leap Day. The United States continues to regain market share now that China has rescinded its punitive tariffs on U.S. whey.
Although COVID-19 was already raging through China in January and February, milk-powder imports were better than feared. Combined imports of skim and whole-milk powder decreased 11.7 percent from a year ago, when Europe was aggressively moving out its Intervention stockpile and China was buying record volumes of cheap milk powder. Given slowdowns at Chinese ports and reports of very extensive domestic milk-powder output earlier this year, those figures were positive. But now the global trade has stalled. Sporadic port closures are likely to entangle international freight, and foreign buyers have lost considerable purchasing power. The milk-powder market is the most dependent on exports. It’s likely to remain under pressure until the impacts of the virus subside. This past week CME spot nonfat-dry milk decreased 6.75 cents to 92 cents, the worst spot value since December 2018. COVID-19 has erased years of hard-won gains in the dairy markets.
Grain Markets
Ethanol plants are slowing output or closing their doors altogether, disrupting feed markets throughout the Corn Belt. The corn basis had been sky-high since the rains became problematic this past spring, but now the basis is close to zero in much of the Corn Belt. Cash corn values are down hard. Dairy producers and other livestock growers who fed distillers grains will need to adjust their rations, which likely means more soybean-meal purchases. Unfortunately soybean meal is one of the few commodities that has been increasing in value.
The soy complex received some further support this past week from fears that Argentina would halt exports. Port workers are demanding closures so they can stay home until the virus recedes. But Argentina depends on export taxes and is likely to try to keep product moving, albeit at a slower pace.
May soybeans closed at $8.815, almost 20 cents more than the previous Friday. At $323.10, soybean meal decreased by $2.10 per ton after a sizable rally the previous week. The corn market increased slightly from the previous week’s multi-year-worst prices. May corn settled at $3.46 per bushel, an increase of 2.25 cents.