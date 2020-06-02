Farmer sentiment improved slightly in May after decreasing sharply in both March and April. The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer reading in May was 103, an increase of 7 points from the April reading of 96. The barometer’s small improvement left the gauge of farmer sentiment at almost 40 percent less than its February peak of 168.
This month’s survey indicated farmer sentiment was virtually unchanged from May 2019 when the index reached its worst reading of 2019. That’s when U.S. farmers were in the midst of struggling through a historically difficult spring planting season.
The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted May 18-22, 2020. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced May 19 the details of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, while the May survey was being conducted.
The modest improvement in farmer sentiment was attributable to increases in both the Current Conditions and Future Expectations indices. The Current Conditions Index increased 11 points during May to a reading of 83. The Index of Future Expectations increased just 4 points to a reading of 112. The improvement in the Index of Current Conditions was probably motivated in part by increasing awareness of details regarding payments farmers are likely to receive under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program for losses incurred during the first two quarters of 2020. But despite the 15 percent improvement in farmer perception of current conditions on farms, the May Current Conditions Index reading was still 46 percent less than three months earlier.
Improved sentiment regarding current conditions led farmers to become more inclined than in April to think now is a good time to make large investments in their farming operations. The Farm Capital Investment Index increased to a reading of 50 in May compared to just 38 a month earlier. Although that was a substantial one-month improvement, it still left the index 30 percent less than its February reading of 72. That indicates farmers are still much more reluctant to make new investments in things like farm machinery and buildings than they were prior to the onset of COVID-19.
Although overall sentiment improved during May, farmers continue to be concerned about the impact of coronavirus on their farms. More than 70 percent of farmers responding to our May survey said they were either very worried at 34 percent or fairly worried at 37 percent about the impact of coronavirus on farm profitability, an increase somewhat from a month earlier when two-thirds of respondents expressed concerns about the virus impact on their farms. The two most important concerns among farmers about the virus impact on their farms continue to be market access at 42 percent and financial at 39 percent. Health and safety at 11 percent was a distant third. Two-thirds of farmers in the May survey said they think it will be necessary for Congress to pass another bill to provide more economic assistance to U.S. farmers.
Farmer concern about financial position and the impact coronavirus is having on the operation was evident when asked what was expected to happen to farmer equity or wealth during the next year. Sixty-one percent of respondents to the May survey said they expected farmer equity to decline during the next 12 months. When that same question was last posed in February 2020, just 28 percent of farmers said they expected farmer equity to decline in the upcoming year. This also marked a dramatic reversal of a trend of farmers becoming more optimistic regarding farm finances that was in place going back to mid-2019.
Ethanol production is an important source of demand for corn, absorbing nearly two-fifths of U.S. corn production in recent years. The worldwide decline in demand for fuel and the resulting decline in gasoline prices sharply reduced ethanol-plant operating margins. As a result many U.S. ethanol plants either shut down or reduced operations to minimize losses. In the May survey 81 percent of farmers said they were either very concerned at 38 percent or somewhat concerned at 43 percent about the future viability of the U.S. ethanol industry.
Discussions between farmers and landowners regarding cash-rental arrangements for the next crop season often begin in the summer. Given the large decline in crop margins this year, the May survey asked farmers who rent farmland if they expect to ask their landlords to reduce their 2021 cash-rental rates because of COVID-19. Although two-thirds of farmers who rent farmland said no, more than one out of four respondents at 27 percent said they did plan to seek a cash-rent reduction in 2021.
Farmers in May were somewhat less pessimistic about the short-run direction of farmland values than a month earlier, but continued to have a much-more negative view than in February. On the May survey 29 percent of respondents said they expect farmland values to decline in the next 12 months, a decrease from 35 percent a month earlier. That stands in sharp contrast to the 13 percent of respondents in February who expected values in the upcoming year to decline.
When asked to provide a longer-term perspective on farmland values, producer responses have been relatively consistent during the March-May period. During that three-month period the percentage of farmers expecting farmland values to increase during the next five years ranged from 44 percent in April to 40 percent in May, with March coming in at 41 percent. Those values compare to 59 percent of respondents in February who expected farmland values to increase during the next five years.
Wrapping Up
Farmer sentiment improved modestly in May as the Ag Economy Barometer increased to a reading of 103, but remained nearly 40 percent less than its February peak of 168. Both the Index of Current Conditions and Index of Futures Expectations increased in May, with the improvement in current conditions being the primary driver of the barometer’s small increase. Farmers were more inclined to view favorably making large investments in their farming operations than a month earlier, but were still much less inclined to invest in farm machinery and buildings than they were in February. More than 70 percent of producers said they are either very worried or fairly worried about coronavirus impact on farm profitability. More than 60 percent said they expect farmer-equity positions to decline during the next year. About one out of four farmers who rent farmland said they expect to ask their landlords to decrease their cash-rental payments in 2021 as a result of COVID-19, suggesting there will be downward pressure on cash-rental rates next year. In the face of widespread ethanol-plant shutdowns, more than 80 percent of farmers said they are concerned about the future viability of the U.S. ethanol industry. Finally two-thirds of producers believe it will be necessary for the U.S. Congress to pass additional legislation to provide more economic assistance to U.S. farmers.
Visit ag.purdue.edu/commercialag/ageconomybarometer for more information.