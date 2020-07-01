China has regained its position as the No. 1 trading partner for the United States. Trade between the two countries approached $40 billion in April. That’s an increase of almost 43 percent from March. The Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans have increased, with another 120,000 metric tons of soybeans purchased June 19. More than half the recent Chinese purchases have been for the marketing year that begins in September.
Corn
Corn closed $.025 better two weeks ago. In the weekly export-inspections report; U.S. corn exports for the week ended June 11 were an eight-week worst at 35.8 million bushels. They came in at less than the average weekly needed pace to reach the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 1.775-billion-bushel export projection, which is thought to be 41.1 million bushels per week. It’s the first time in seven weeks in which exports failed to meet or exceed the needed pace. Cumulative export inspections of 1.204 billion bushels are still a decrease of 25 percent from the previous year’s 1.609 billion. But they’re continually gaining, with the USDA’s annual export target reflected an expected 14 percent decline in exports on the year.
In the weekly crop-progress and -conditions report; U.S. corn crop conditions decreased 4 percent to 71 percent vs 75 percent expected, 75 percent the previous week and 59 percent the previous year. Iowa declined 2 percent to 83 percent with the biggest loss in Nebraska, which decreased 12 percent to 71 percent Illinois decreased 2 percent to 63 percent; South Dakota decreased 5 percent to 77 percent; and North Dakota decreased 5 percent to 72 percent. Minnesota improved 1 percent at 84 percent and Missouri improved 2 percent to 63 percent. Of the nation’s corn crop 95 percent is emerged.
In the weekly U.S. Energy Information Administration report U.S. ethanol production, for the week ended June 12, only saw a minimal increase to 247 million gallons per week from 246 million gallons per week the week prior, easily the smallest weekly increase since the recovery began from the COVID-worst week of April 20. The June 12 ethanol production was still a substantial 22 percent less than 2019’s same-week production; it was the worst year-over-year deficit in 11 weeks. The fact remains the recovery in ethanol production continues to run well short of the USDA’s expectation for 2019-2020 corn-for-ethanol usage to total 4.900 billion bushels. U.S. ethanol stocks continue to decrease, with another 19-million-gallon draw-down posted in the latest week, the eighth-consecutive weekly decline in stocks – totaling 266 million gallons during the period. From the April 17 peak of 1.163 billion gallons, ethanol stocks have declined 23 percent to the latest number of 897 million gallons – 21.346 million barrels. They are now 11 million gallons less than 2019’s same-week stocks of 908 million gallons.
The Commitments of Traders report remains bullish with commercials holding a large net long position. Some short covering has rallied the market and funds have covered some short positions. Seasonal highs are due and producers should look to sell multiple years of production.
Soybeans
Soybeans closed $.0375 better two weeks ago. Private exporters announced sales of 390,000 million tons of soybeans to China for 2020-2021. In the weekly export-inspections report U.S. soybean exports of 13.8 million bushels were again less than the current average needed pace of about 21.9 million bushels in order to reach the USDA’s export projection, the seventh-consecutive week in which exports failed to reach the needed pace. The USDA’s 1.650-billion-bushel export projection continues to appear to be in jeopardy because China only has about 2.5 million metric tons in old-crop sales on the books at this time vs 6.3 million metric tons in 2019 in early June. Cumulative export inspections of 1.327 billion bushels are holding onto a slim 1 percent gain from the previous year’s 1.310 billion.
In the weekly crop-progress and -conditions report U.S. soybean crop conditions were unchanged at 72 percent vs 72 percent expected and 72 percent the previous week. In 2019 the soybean crop was not yet rated. Iowa was unchanged at 82 percent and Minnesota unchanged at 84 percent. Missouri improved 2 percent to 58 percent. Meanwhile Illinois lost 3 percent to 64 percent, Nebraska lost 4 percent to 78 percent, South Dakota lost 6 percent to 78 percent and North Dakota lost 1 percent to 74 percent. U.S. soybean planting is 93 percent complete vs 94 percent expected, 86 percent the previous week, 72 percent in 2019 and 88 percent average. Of the nation’s crop 81 percent has emerged.
The monthly National Oilseed Processors Association crush report was less than expectations but still an all-time record for May. The crush report saw crush at 169.584 million bushels, less than estimates of 173.1 million bushels and a decrease from the previous month’s 171.8 million bushels. It was at well more than the previous year’s 154.8 million bushels crush. Oil stocks are 1.880 billion pounds vs. 2.068 billion pounds estimated, a decrease from the previous month’s 2.111 billion pounds but well more than a year ago of 1.581 billion pounds.
Soybeans are close to weekly chart resistance at a time when seasonal highs normally occur. A rally into resistance must be sold by producers. Producers should rid themselves of old crop and hedge new-crop production.
Wheat
Chicago wheat closed $.1975 less, Kansas City wheat closed $.1875 less and Minneapolis wheat $.1075 more two weeks ago. In the weekly export-inspections report U.S. wheat exports, in the second week of the 2020-2021 marketing year, were 16.3 million bushels – little-changed from the previous week’s 17.5 million bushels. That was slightly better than 2019’s same-week exports of 14.1 million bushels. With the year just underway, wheat exports will need to average about 17.7 million bushels per week throughout 2020-2021 to reach the USDA’s 950-million-bushel export projection vs 2019’s 17.5-million-bushel-per-week average.
In the USDA weekly crop-progress and -conditions report winter-wheat conditions decreased 1 percent to 50 percent good-excellent vs 51 percent expected, 51 percent the previous week and 64 percent in 2019. Kansas gained 3 percent to 45 percent, Oklahoma was unchanged at 46 percent, Missouri gained 1 percent to 39 percent, Texas decreased 4 percent to 34 percent, and Nebraska lost a whopping 23 percent to 43 percent. Illinois was unchanged at 60 percent and Indiana also unchanged at 66 percent. U.S. winter-wheat harvest is 15 percent complete vs 17 percent expected, 7 percent the previous week, 7 percent in 2019 and 15 percent average. Missouri is 14 percent done, Oklahoma 40 percent complete, Texas 68 percent done and Kansas only 9 percent. Ratings for hard red spring wheat decreased 1 percent to 81 percent. Minnesota improved 5 percent to 88 percent, North Dakota lost 6 percent to 78 percent, and South Dakota improved 6 percent to 70 percent.
So far harvest has found yields at slightly more than expectations. Yields are likely to decrease when harvest moves to Kansas. The Commitments of Traders report has turned decidedly bullish but it’s difficult to rally markets in the early stages of harvest. Once harvest reaches 40 percent complete, the market focus will turn to a possible harvest low.
