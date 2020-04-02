Given all the other news that’s floating around, it isn’t surprising we haven’t heard a lot of discussion about the 2020 crop-insurance guarantees. We usually look to those guarantees to get an indication of whether the prices provide a nudge toward either corn or soybeans.
Guarantees less yet again
The initial price-guarantee level was $3.88 for corn and $9.17 for soybeans. Both those prices are the least seen for some time. Since 2007 the crop-insurance guarantee for corn has only been less in 2016 when it clocked in at $3.86. For soybeans the price was less in 2016, 2009 and 2007. Bottom line the guarantee prices are toward the least of what we have seen in the past 14 years.
When evaluating the attractiveness of the crops we like to calculate the revenue guarantees to compare them to the costs of production. We’ve used an 80 percent revenue guarantee and the Purdue crop budgets for excellent-productivity cropland as the basis for the comparison.
In Table 1 we show the situation for corn since 2007. In 2020 in the last row of the table one can see that the revenue guarantee is $655 per acre – a yield of 211 bushels per acre. Purdue’s estimate of the variable costs is $435 per acre. That means that with an 80 percent revenue policy, the crop-insurance guarantee exceeds variable costs by $220 per acre. That’s actually a bit more than the previous year because variable costs are forecast at $35 per acre less than in 2019. The net guarantee is $37 dollars short of covering the cost of land rent. That’s not unusual. The last time the net guarantee was sufficient to cover land costs was 2014.
Table 2 shows the same calculations for soybeans. The revenue guarantee for soybeans is considerably less than for corn, but it’s important to understand that the variable costs are also significantly less. The end result is that the net guarantee is slightly larger for soybeans than for corn.
No clear advantage indicated
The difference between the last two columns of tables 1 and 2 are shown in Figure 1. In that case bars above $0 indicate a net guarantee advantage for soybeans and those below $0 favor corn. As one can see, soybeans have held an advantage every year since 2014. But it’s also worth pointing out that at $7 per acre, it’s the smallest advantage for soybeans in the past seven years. In other words, based on the guarantees alone, soybeans are as unattractive as they have been in the past seven years.
Wrapping it Up
It may be surprising but the budgets here showed a very slight advantage to soybeans as compared to corn. But there are a couple of things to keep in mind. It’s the smallest net guarantee advantage seen since 2013. From 2007 to 2013, U.S. acres were heavily weighted toward corn acres. It’s also important to understand there are a lot of regional differences in the relative attractiveness of soybeans versus corn. In our experience Indiana tends to be a state where soybeans are more-favored economically as compared to other regions. In other words just because soybeans show a slight advantage in Indiana, don’t expect the same advantage appears in all regions. Also the advantage is rather small, meaning the signal isn’t really strong either way.
This past year saw a large decline in soybean acreage relative to corn. But it’s important to remember that much of that shift was likely caused by the planting conditions of 2019. What would have happened absent those conditions is impossible to know. The thing we need to take away from the analysis is that corn is at least as attractive to growers in the region encompassing Indiana as it has been for some time.
There will likely be many changes that take place in the markets heading into planting. The uncertainty at this point in time is as great as any that we can remember. Many factors will likely come into play. One that we didn’t discuss extensively is that the variable costs of planting and producing soybeans are much less than corn. How all of that plays out will be determined in the near future.
Visit aei.ag for more information.