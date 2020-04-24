The rout continues. The dairy markets dropped into an even deeper depression this past week. Second-quarter Class III and IV futures slumped to life-of-contract worst prices on April 13 and 14, and they remain mired in the depths. Even before accounting for over-production penalties, long hauls and dumped milk, May milk checks will be paltry.
May Class III settled at $11.10 per hundredweight April 17, a decrease of 33 cents from the previous Friday. May Class IV closed at $10.66; that’s 75 cents in the red. Second-half futures increased since April 15, but not by enough to offset the steep selloff early in the week. Deferred Class III and IV futures lost an average of 35 cents. Comparisons to the recent worst prices offer at least some solace; from August onward milk futures are noticeably better than they were two weeks ago.
The Class IV market relies on foreign buyers for milk powder, and food service to move butterfat. It’s in a considerably worse position than Class III. This past week Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot butter rebounded from an 11-year worst price. It closed at $1.1875 per pound, a decrease of 6 cents. Spot nonfat-dry milk decreased 4.25 cents to 85.5 cents.
The cheese markets were mixed. Both blocks and barrels traded briefly at less than $1 per pound this past week for the first time in almost two decades. Blocks closed at $1.0125, a decrease of 4.25 cents. Barrels climbed a half-cent to $1.005. CME spot whey jumped 4 cents this past week to 39 cents, at almost the year-to-date best price. Whey production is slowing as cheese processors take on less milk, which is helping to boost milk-protein prices.
We are in the darkest days of this crisis. Consumers are hunkered down and demand has cratered. Processors are stockpiling product. Milk is gushing; the spring flush is likely to overwhelm the market for another two months.
The virus has either sickened or scared the packing industry’s workforce; slaughter volumes have plunged. Dairy producers would surely like to increase cull rates, but they may not be able to do so until meat packers can reassure their employees that their jobs – a vital link in the food supply chain – can be done safely. Even then slaughterhouses will have a lot to do and dairy cows may be at the back of the line. The dairy industry will not be able to cull its way out of crippling oversupply in the near term.
Cooperatives around the nation are implementing programs to slow milk production, and the market signals couldn’t be any clearer. If they truly cannot cull, dairy producers will find other ways to reduce output, likely by feeding lesser-energy rations and drying cows early. The former has the added benefit of reducing components, which is helpful as the industry is drowning in butterfat. As a last resort dairy producers will dump milk. Unfortunately we’re in an era of last resort.
The future doesn’t look quite as bleak as the present. Scientists around the world are working diligently to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. There are early signs that an antiviral drug may improve the health of those struggling with the terrible illness. Some states have slowed the spread of the virus sufficiently to consider reopening economies. Still millions of Americans are jobless and scared. They are most concerned about protecting their families and their savings. There will not be a huge rush to splurge at a trendy restaurant or attend a large event. But food-service sales will at least be less awful than they are at the moment, and they will improve as the rate of infections continues to slow.
The markets reflect that cautious hopefulness with an upward-sloping futures curve. The futures promise that prices will be much better in the fall – when life should look more normal – than they are today. But they are still projected to be at well less than dairy-producer cost of production, especially in areas with more Class IV utilization. The impacts of the virus will be with us for a long time.
The psychological and economic damage could influence consumer behaviors well into 2021. The American economy was thriving before COVID-19 pummeled it into its current fetal position. We will climb off the mat. But many economies around the world were less fit at the outset; they may take considerably longer to rise. That’s unfortunate for industries that depend on exports, including dairy.
Grain Markets
The livestock industry is rushing to downsize the cattle and hog herds as well as the poultry flock. Feed demand is decreasing. Ethanol output continues to plummet. Crop prices decreased accordingly. July soybeans decreased almost 30 cents to $8.4225 per bushel. At $3.2925, July corn settled 7.5 cents less than it did April 9.