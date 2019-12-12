Pass the eggnog, please. Dairy producers should be brimming with holiday spirit this year; Christmas present promises to be much more cheerful than Christmas past. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the November 2019 Class III price at $20.45 per hundredweight. That’s the best Class III price in five years and it’s more than $6 – yes, $6! – more than where it was a year ago. That’s a lot of Christmas cheer heading for dairy-producer mailboxes. At $16.60 the November Class IV price pales in comparison but is still at an increase of 21 cents from October and $1.54 better than November 2018.
As befits the season the dairy trade has feasted on data since the previous week. For the most part the dairy-products and trade reports confirmed the fundamentals behind recent price trends. Global demand for milk powder is strong, exports are booming and stocks are shrinking noticeably. Cheese output continues to fall short of the previous year, supporting historically lofty values. Butter production has outpaced demand; heavy stockpiles are weighing on prices. Whey-powder output has accelerated but exports continue to languish. Nonetheless whey stocks are slipping a bit, which has allowed the whey market to stabilize.
At the Global Dairy Trade auction Dec. 3, butterfat-product prices decreased while Cheddar and milk-powder prices increased. Both skim-milk powder and whole-milk powder climbed to five-year-best prices. Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot nonfat-dry milk echoed the Global Dairy Trade strength. It closed this past Friday at $1.2675 per pound, also a five-year best. Spot nonfat-dry milk has advanced 4.75 cents in the past two weeks.
Despite an uptick in drying activity in October, manufacturer stocks of nonfat-dry milk contracted to its smallest sum in nigh on three years. Exports are soaking up a lot of product. The United States sent 156 million pounds of nonfat-dry milk and skim-milk powder abroad in October, 16.6 percent more than the previous year and the third-greatest monthly volume on record. Chinese skim-milk-powder imports decreased to less than year-ago levels in October, but they are still more than 27 percent better than 2018 for the year to date.
The butter market is suffering a holiday hangover. Sales are strong but churns remain active. U.S. butter consumption is running about 2.5 percent more than the previous year.
But domestic output exceeded the prior year by
- 5.9 percent in July,
- 2.8 percent in August,
- 2.1 percent in September and
- 5.4 percent in October.
At 157 million pounds October butter production was the most ever for October in more than a century of USDA records. Cream is cheap and so are imports, which will make it difficult to reduce butter inventories in the near term. The butter market has been crushed under the weight of those heavy supplies. CME spot butter closed this past Friday at a three-year-worst price of $1.915, a decrease of 11 cents as compared to the previous two weeks. Reduced butter values dragged on nearby Class IV pricing, while deferred contracts continued to gain ground. In the past two weeks December through February Class IV futures have lost about 25 cents. The 2020 Class IV futures average near $18 per hundredweight.
CME spot Cheddar blocks staged an impressive comeback, although most of the gains took place before Thanksgiving. Blocks closed this past Friday at $1.97, an increase of 12.75 cents during the past two weeks. Barrels lost ground this past week to close at $2.2275, 4.25 cents better than where they stood Nov. 22. U.S. cheese output reached an all-time best in October 2018; production was 2.1 percent short of that mark this year but it was still quite good. For the year to date U.S. cheese production is 0.8 percent greater than in the first 10 months of 2018. But Cheddar production continues to lag as cheesemakers focus on consumer preferences – rather than forcing as much milk as possible into commodity cheese vats. Cheddar output in October was 4.2 percent smaller than the prior year, widening the year-to-date deficit to 2.6 percent.
Whey values continued to rebound. CME spot whey increased 2 cents to 36.75 cents, the best value since September. A modest decline in whey stocks likely allowed the spot market to stabilize after a steep selloff in October. But the fundamentals of the whey market remain a concern. Dry-whey output has been more than the prior year in each of the past three months despite decreased cheese output. Whey processors have slowed output of value-added products like whey-protein concentrate, signaling poor demand.
Tariffs continue to bite. Whey-powder exports were abysmal. They fell to less than 22 million pounds in October, the smallest monthly volume in 15 years. So far in 2019 the United States has exported 133 million fewer pounds of dry whey than in the first 10 months of 2018. With firming spot markets, nearby Class III futures gained considerable ground this past week. The December contract increased 77 cents to $19.54. Most 2020 futures climbed to life-of-contract bests this past week, but then retreated in the latter half of this past week. At the closing bell first-quarter contracts were better than they were in the week before Thanksgiving, while most deferred contracts were a penny or two worse.
Grain Markets
The grain markets moved back and forth but ultimately settled at less than they did two weeks ago. March corn closed at $3.765 per bushel, a decrease of 2 cents. At $8.89, January beans were 8 cents in the red. The soybean market remains vulnerable to trade headlines. A Chinese official says China has waived the tariff on U.S. soybean imports, but details are scant.
Harvest has slowed to a crawl in the northern states, where about 1.5 million bushels of corn are still in the field. Several weeks of wind and snow surely didn’t do the crop any favors. U.S. corn demand has been unusually soft, muting the impact of the poor drawn-out harvest. Ethanol output slowed this summer and into the fall, when the corn basis reached untenable heights. Export volumes have languished as the basis and the strong dollar made South American crops more affordable in foreign currencies. Now ethanol production is back near year-ago volumes and South American grain bins are mostly empty. U.S. corn demand is poised to improve, which should at the very least provide a floor under the corn market.