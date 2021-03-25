Dairy herds keep growing

The U.S. dairy herd continues to expand, increasing milk production. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Milk Production report released March 18, producers added another 3,000 head of cattle between January and February. That takes the national herd to 9.458 million cows, the largest herd size in decades. The growing herd drove a 2 percent increase in milk production in February, after accounting for the leap day. Totaling 17.63 billion pounds, February milk production was the strongest ever recorded for that month after considering leap days. The USDA also increased January milk-production growth to 2.4 percent from the 1.6 percent published in the previous month’s report. Milk production has been growing for nine-consecutive months, following the sudden decline that occurred at the beginning of the pandemic.
Milk production was particularly pronounced in the upper Midwest where relatively mild temperatures during most of the month helped to accelerate gains in milk yields. California milk production also grew by 2.1 percent during the month; the USDA revised the state’s surprising January loss of 0.7 percent printed in January’s report to a gain of 2 percent in February. Perhaps most shocking, however, was that despite the devastation brought about by winter storm Uri, Texas and New Mexico still managed to post year-over-year production increases of 5.3 percent and 1 percent, respectively, in February. It’s likely the full effects of the storm will show in future reports as culling in those geographies increased. Dumped milk, while captured in the milk-production figures, never made its way into finished products.
In any case milk is undeniably long and with the spring flush imminent in most parts of the country, supplies are expected to remain plentiful. Yet even as milk remains abundant, demand has also increased, helping to keep markets in balance. Bottlers in several areas of the country are reporting improved demand, even as educational institutions head into spring break. The food-service sector has also begun to improve and retail demand for dairy products has remained robust as spring holidays approach. Dairy-product manufacturers report their schedules remain busy as they attempt to clear spot loads of milk and satisfy customer demands.
With the Easter holiday and other spring celebrations rapidly approaching, butter churns have been gearing up to meet demand. Butter manufacturers report that domestic demand has been healthy from both retail and food-service outlets while international interest has remained robust. Cream supplies have tightened considerably in the central and eastern United States, but the arrival of the spring flush should ease tension on cream markets. Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot butter prices were rather quiet for most of the past week. But spot prices decreased 4.5 cents March 19 to ultimately close the week at a decrease of a nickel – $1.665 per pound, the worst price since the trading of new-crop butter began at the beginning of the month.
Even after increasing by a quarter-cent March 15, the nonfat-dry-milk spot market also ceded some ground during the course of the past week, decreasing a total of 1.75 cents versus the previous Friday to end the week at $1.1525 per pound. Despite the losses seen in Chicago, market participants surveyed by “Dairy Market News” report the market feels poised to be better. Export demand, particularly from Mexico, has purportedly improved dramatically. Parts of the country are reporting spot loads of condensed skim are less available. Class IV milk futures were generally quiet though they decreased later in the week as the spot butter and nonfat-dry-milk markets saw prices retreat.
In many parts of the country improved food-service activity has translated to increased demand for cheese. Most manufacturers report that activity remains understated relative to pre-pandemic levels, but demand has markedly improved compared to several weeks ago. The CME block market increased by a penny March 15 but decreased by a penny March 19, ending the week unchanged from the previous Friday at $1.79 per pound. Barrels, however, gave up a dime during the course of the week, decreasing to $1.4525 per pound March 19 with a total of 13 loads trading hands. The block-barrel spread has now grown to 33.75 cents, the largest gap since November 2020.
Meanwhile the spot whey market continued to reach new heights, setting another record this past week and gaining ground every day but March 15 when it remained unchanged. Closing that trading session at 61.25 cents per pound, dry-whey prices increased 2 cents compared to the previous Friday and have once again hit levels not seen since the market was created in 2018. Strong demand from both domestic and international sources for a variety of products across the whey complex continues to increase prices. Despite the whey market’s sustained rally, weakness in the cheese market weighed on the Class III milk futures markets during most of the week. Nearby contracts decreased almost every day, with APR21, MAY21 and JUN21 each decreasing by at least 30 cents during the course of the week.
Grain Markets
After being unimpressed by the previous week’s USDA’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, the grain markets were fickle this past week. Grain futures rose and fell on announcements of export commitments and shifts in other markets such as the crude market. Corn futures decreased and then increased as additional sales to China were announced. Soybean futures retreated before finding their footing March 15. Nevertheless grain prices remain elevated while the market anxiously anticipates the release of the USDA’s Prospective Plantings report, scheduled for publication March 31.
Sarina Sharp is with the Milk Producers Council. Visit www.milkproducerscouncil.org for more information.