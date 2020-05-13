Apparently dairy-market bulls are not essential workers. Like many of us they spent March and much of April sheltering in place.
But the bulls are back to work now with a renewed energy after all their idleness. Most of the dairy complex gained ground the previous week, and this past week prices improved across the board. June, July and August butter futures settled a nickel better May 8, at their daily trading limit. Class III futures posted double-digit gains. The June contract increased $1.491 this past week to $13.68 per hundredweight. 2020 Class IV futures gained more than a half-dollar, on average. Despite the recovery the next several milk checks promise to be agonizingly inadequate.
Prices moved increased sharply at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot market. Spot butter increased 10.25 cents to $1.29 per pound. Cheddar blocks finished at $1.305, a dime better than the previous Friday. Barrels rallied 8 cents to $1.27, erasing all the April losses. CME spot nonfat-dry milk added 3.25 cents to close at 82.5 cents. Whey powder increased 0.25 cents to 39.75 cents. Prices were mostly reduced at the Global Dairy Trade auction, but milk powders fared better than was feared. The average winning price for whole-milk powder increased 0.1 percent. Skim-milk powder decreased just 0.3 percent, to the equivalent of nonfat-dry milk at $1.15 per pound.
U.S. cheese output barely grew in March, likely because manufacturers were cautious about increasing output as customers pared back orders due to restaurant closures. Total cheese output reached 1.12 billion pounds, an increase of just 0.2 percent from March 2019. Cheddar production increased 1.1 percent but Mozzarella output decreased 0.4 percent year-over-year. Amidst a flood of inexpensive cream, butter output increased 7.5 percent from the prior year – to 188 million pounds. Cream was even cheaper in April, so there’s likely a lot of butter in cold storage. Now that ice cream season has arrived, cream multiples are noticeably better than they were the previous month.
It feels like the worst may be over for milk prices. But these are far from happy times. The market is finding balance mostly because the industry has made painful production cuts. Over-production penalties and $11 milk have gone a long way to discourage output. Despite a collapse in national cattle-slaughter volumes, dairy producers are culling cows in staggering numbers. In four of the past five weeks, through April 25, dairy-cow slaughter has reached 34-year-greatest numbers.
At this time in 2019 the milk-cow herd was decreasing, largely due to aggressive culling. We are winnowing even faster now. Dairy-cow slaughter was more than year-ago levels by 11 percent in the week ending April 18, and by 8.1 percent in the week ending April 25. Even so there is a backlog of cows waiting for their turns at the packer. Cattle-slaughter volumes have been particularly great in the West. Dairy producers in the Central and Eastern regions have some catching up to do now that packers are increasing production.
Demand is reportedly increasing as grocers restock and restaurants place new orders for the first time in a while. But consumers are still fearful; dairy sales through food service may disappoint. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is joining the effort. The agency has announced $1.2 billion in contracts for the new “Farmers to Families Food Box Program,” including $317 million for dairy products and $175 million for a combination box that will also include dairy. The initial round of donations is moving forward quickly. And the spending is more generous than previously anticipated; there are likely plenty of families in need. The U.S. economy lost 20.5 million jobs in April; the unemployment rate soared to a record 14.7 percent.
Meanwhile the pandemic has hardly slowed. The United States as a whole reports fewer new COVID-19 infections than it did a couple weeks ago. But that’s almost entirely due to the fact that the crisis has abated in New York City. Excluding New York, new daily cases of COVID-19 in the United States are still increasing. Researchers are racing to create a vaccine but it likely won’t be widely available until next year.
In the meantime we’re stockpiling dairy products. As of March 31 manufacturer stocks of nonfat-dry milk increased to 349.2 million pounds, the biggest total in USDA records dating back to 1930. Privately held stocks of U.S. nonfat-dry milk have never been this much, but milk-powder inventories were far greater in the 1990s when the government held a milk-powder stockpile. Still the milestone is unwelcome. Milk-powder inventories likely continued to grow in April as driers ran at full speed and global commerce slowed. The European floor price could forestall U.S. milk nonfat-dry milk from decreasing much more, but rallies may be fleeting. Mexican buyers are mostly on the sidelines; the peso is very weak. Slaughter volumes suggest that when we emerge from this crisis and demand recovers, there will be significantly less milk. But with inventories increasing it may be some time before we’re short of dairy products.
Grain Markets
After much back and forth the feed markets barely budged. July beans rallied a penny to $8.505 per bushel. July corn increased a fraction of a cent to $3.1925. More than half the corn crop is in the ground and farmers are seeding soybeans at a good clip. It’s been cold in the Corn Belt but is warming this week. Dry weather is taking the top off Brazil’s second corn crop.