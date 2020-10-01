Like the proverbial tortoise, the milk-powder market is moving slowly but steadily to better prices. Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot nonfat-dry milk added another 3 cents this past week to reach $1.10 per pound, its best value since early March before the pandemic sickened the dairy markets. Domestic demand is building seasonally as fall bakers break out their aprons.
Mexican buyers are increasing orders, which is the primary force behind the most recent advance. Despite the stronger dollar and the steady increase in spot pricing, U.S. milk powder remains a bargain compared to foreign product. That’s likely winning some business around the world. The other dairy markets are wavering as they try to suss out demand in these uncertain times. In general those that gained ground the previous week gave some of it back this past week while the previous week’s losers began to increase. After a couple days north of $1.60, CME spot butter plunged 9.5 cents to $1.5025, retreating to the better end of the recent trading range. Retail demand for butter is increasing but grocers are understandably hesitant to over-commit for the holidays. Food-service demand is a little better every week but as colder weather forces more diners indoors, it may reverse course.
There were 371.7 million pounds of butter in cold storage as of Aug. 31, the most August inventory since 1993. Butter stocks were greater than the prior year by 22 percent. That’s more than enough butter to satisfy the holiday demand season in a normal year. With holiday travel and big corporate gatherings largely on hold this year, it’s simply too much. Butter stocks typically shrink in the summer months but this year, for the first time in three decades, they actually grew from July to August. It highlights that demand is already falling short.
There were 1.38 billion pounds of cheese in cold-storage warehouses at the end of the past month, a new record for August and 1 percent more than the previous year. Cheese demand looks relatively healthy. Cheese stocks declined modestly from July to August and have decreased more than 100 million pounds since the April 30 peak.
American-cheese inventories bucked the trend to increase this past month. It’s likely that cheesemakers pushed more Cheddar into aging programs in mid-August, when blocks averaged less than $1.70. That’s contributed to the shortage of Cheddar that’s less than 30 days old and eligible for delivery to the CME spot markets. But the tightness will be temporary. Sharply increased cheese prices in late August and throughout September likely curtailed the aging programs, which means fresh blocks will probably hit the market soon. And the industry is on the cusp of much-larger block output, with the new Michigan Cheddar plant expected to open in a little more than a month. The sky-high block price and much-lower deferred futures reflect the expected transition from scarcity to plenty.
After a massive rally the previous week, CME spot Cheddar blocks took a step back, decreasing 7.25 cents from Friday to Friday. At $2.555 they remain historically good. Barrels climbed 2.5 cents to $1.66, narrowing the block-barrel spread to a still untenable 89.5 cents. CME spot whey added 2.25 cents this past week to reach 37.75 cents. With that the spot whey market has moved decisively out of its months-long wallow in the low-30-cents range. Amid strong cheese output, whey abounds. But Chinese demand has helped to absorb the increase.
The setback in spot Cheddar blocks weighed on October Class III futures, which decreased 71 cents to $18.88 per hundredweight. Other Class III contracts were little changed. Class IV futures gave back a little of the ground they gained the previous week. Fourth-quarter Class IV contracts average an uninspiring $14.21.
Milk output is increasing around the globe and dairy producers in the Southern Hemisphere are entering the flush. Milk collections in August were more than the prior year by 5.3 percent in New Zealand and 5 percent in Argentina. In Australia, July milk production rebounded 2.9 percent year-over-year. Milk output is now consistently more than year-ago levels among all the major dairy exporters, which is certain to stiffen competition for dairy-product exports and perhaps weigh on values in the months to come.
Grain Markets
The feed markets decreased from the previous week. The fundamentals are still likely to support crop values, but there wasn’t enough new fodder to keep the bulls in such good spirits. December corn futures settled at $3.6525 per bushel, a decrease of 13.25 cents from the previous Friday. At $10.025, November soybeans finished 41 cents less than the previous week’s close. December soybean meal decreased to $338.60 per ton, a decrease of $3.50 from the previous week but still much more than the values that have prevailed for two years.
Combines are rolling across the Corn Belt so we’ll soon have a better picture of the impact of scant August rains on this season’s crops. Farmers in South America are just starting to seed their row crops, but there are already concerns about dry soils. International weather services have recently confirmed the presence of a La Niña, which is often – but not always – associated with poor crop yields in Argentina. A disappointing South American harvest would boost demand for U.S. crops. Meanwhile China continues to snap up U.S. soybeans and corn at a brisk pace.