The spot cheese markets continued their breathtaking climb this past week. They have scaled great heights at spectacular speed. Spot Cheddar blocks jumped another 15.75 cents to $1.9375 per pound. Barrels rallied 17 cents to $1.89, a new 2020 best price.
Since the month began blocks have gained a mind-boggling 73 cents and barrels have added 70 cents. Milk powder is also improving. Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot nonfat-dry milk increased 7.75 cents this past week to $1.0125, its first foray to more than a dollar in almost two months.
The other spot markets retreated. Butter decreased 5.25 cents to $1.5925; still spot butter is 39.5 cents better than it was when the month began. Whey powder decreased 2.75 cents this past week to 36.25 cents.
Helped by improving sentiment surrounding milk powder, Class IV futures improved slightly. Most contracts gained about 20 cents this past week. Despite the sizeable rebound from the depressing values reported in April, Class IV remains at well less than the cost of milk production.
After making great gains in the two preceding weeks, Class III futures found it difficult to keep improving. Most Class III futures retreated this past week; the August contract lost more than a dollar. The market clearly believes that spot cheese may have climbed too far, too fast. June was the exception. June Class III added another 18 cents to reach $17.03 per hundredweight. That marks the best print on the board, with later months trading between $15.88 and $16.44.
The inverted futures curve highlights that the fresh-cheese shortage is likely temporary. At the moment companies that promised to supply food banks are shopping for huge volumes of dairy products, and restaurants are restocking their larders. Once those needs are satisfied there will likely be more than enough cheese to go around. But immediate demand must be formidable if we have managed to tighten fresh-cheese inventories so quickly after piling cheese in immense volumes this past month. As of April 30 there were 1.48 billion pounds of cheese in cold-storage warehouses, the greatest total ever. Stocks increased 108 million pounds from March to April, the greatest month-to-month increase in more than a century of U.S. Department of Agriculture records.
Butter stocks were also formidable. They totaled 368.7 million pounds, an increase of 26.8 percent from a year ago. Manufacturers struggled mightily to churn their way out of an ocean of butterfat in April. With cream selling for a fraction of the butter price, every churn in the nation was making product and stocks swelled. Now ice cream output is increasing and restaurants are loading their coolers with fat-laden ingredients. Discretionary butter churning has slowed, and the price has increased accordingly.
At the Global Dairy Trade auction, skim-milk powder gained 6.7 percent to reach the equivalent of nonfat-dry milk at $1.23 per pound. Most other products moved lower at the Global Dairy Trade auction. In Europe skim-milk-powder and butter values are bouncing back, but Cheddar continues to fade. Manufacturers are taking advantage of the government’s Private Storage Aid program to put some product away for the summer at a subsidized cost. The market will need to contend with those inventories later this year but so far the volumes are modest.
U.S. milk output – including dumped milk – totaled 18.7 billion pounds in April, an increase of 1.4 percent from the prior year. USDA increased its estimate of March milk production by a significant 0.6 percent, increasing March milk output by 2.8 percent from this past year, the greatest year-over-year increase since December 2014. No wonder we were drowning in milk. April’s more-modest increase highlights dairy-producer efforts, both voluntarily and forced, to reduce milk supplies. With overproduction penalties still in place and May milk prices excruciatingly depressed, growth in May milk output is likely to be tepid.
U.S. dairy producers culled hard in April, slaughtering 279,400 head – the greatest total for the month since 1986. Those numbers clearly reflect immense pain on the farm. The dairy herd contracted by 4,000 head in April to 9.381 million milk cows. Still that’s 49,000 more than in April 2019 and likely more than we need in such a sluggish economy.
Dairy producers have been drowning in red ink; the USDA has rushed to offer a lifeline. Beginning May 26 the agency invites dairy producers to register for direct payments to offset losses for COVID-19. Producers will be compensated $6.20 per hundredweight for first-quarter milk production, with 80 percent of the money immediately and the remaining 20 percent – or a portion of it – to come later if USDA’s funding can cover all the requests.
Payments will be capped at $250,000 per individual or $750,000 for a partnership with at least three active members. That’s enough to cover recent losses on smaller dairies, but for large dairy producers it doesn’t come close. According to research from the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University, on a 1,000-cow dairy $250,000 would be equal to about $4.12 per hundredweight – a far cry from the $6.20 for their peers with fewer cows. On a 2,500-cow dairy $250,000 is equivalent to just $1.65 per hundredweight. More than half of U.S. milk is made on farms with more than 1,000 cows, so the caps will disappoint much of the industry. But the aid is generous and likely to arrive swiftly, which will likely improve dairy-producer strained relationships with lenders.
There may be an unwelcome side effect, however. The combination of a cash windfall and surprisingly good Class III futures may slow contraction in the dairy herd, to the detriment of prices later this year and into 2021.
It was another quiet week in the feed markets. Corn decreased 1.25 cents to $3.18 per bushel. Soybeans lost about a nickel, decreasing to $8.3325. Although there are a few trouble spots, most of the Corn Belt has been blessed with an open planting window, plenty of rain and finally warmer temperatures. Corn for ethanol demand is rebounding along with gasoline consumption, but feed demand is likely decreasing as livestock growers try to slow production.