Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot Cheddar barrels reached a fresh five-year best Nov. 6 at $2.39 per pound. But then the bids ended. Barrels fell 6 cents Nov. 7, their most convincing setback in the past seven weeks. Class III futures decreased sharply. The December contract traded as much as 75 cents in the red, at the least daily-trading limit, although it regained some ground before the close.
Earlier this fall when barrels were still inexpensive, cheesemakers continued to move milk to other cheese varieties. U.S. cheese production totaled 1.08 billion pounds in September, an increase of 2.1 percent from a year ago. Output of Swiss cheese increase 2.8 percent, Italian cheese increased 4 percent and Hispanic-style cheese increased 9.1 percent. In contrast Cheddar output decreased 3.1 percent from September 2018.
But the meteoric rise in barrel values likely convinced cheesemakers to move more milk into Cheddar this past month; some of that fresh cheese is likely just making its way to Chicago for the first time this past week. The trend for more barrel production is likely to continue. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Dairy Market News” reports that cooler weather in the southeast has boosted milk yields and slowed the flow of tankers from the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states. For the first time in months some spot milk is selling at a discount in the Upper Midwest, which has encouraged cheesemakers to work longer hours and fill their vats.
This past week’s sales signal that barrels have become a little easier to source. But they are still far from plentiful. There were no offers at the spot market this past Friday. The futures shrugged off another retreat in block prices and focused instead on the soothing silence in the barrel market. Both Class III and cheese futures increased after the spot trade this past Friday. Barrels closed at a still excellent $2.33, steady with the day before and at an increase of a half-cent from the previous Friday. Blocks decreased to $2.015, a decrease of 14 cents for the week. Nearby futures gave back some – but not all – of the previous week’s massive gains. The November contract settled at $20.02 per hundredweight, a decrease of 17 cents. December closed at $19.09, a decrease of 61 cents. Early-2020 contracts finished in the red, while deferred contracts increased about a nickel.
Whey remains in the doldrums. Spot whey powder decreased 0.75 cents this past week to 27.5 cents. In September dry-whey output increased to a two-year best of almost 91 million pounds, 31.8 percent more than the perplexingly depressed volumes of September 2018. Manufacturer stocks of dry whey climbed to the greatest level since January. Exports remain anemic as China turns its attention elsewhere.
Spot butter faded to a new 2019 worst at $2.0375, a decrease of 4.25 cents. Cream remains cheap and plentiful; inexpensive foreign product continues to pour in. U.S. butter production declined seasonally in September to 136.6 million pounds. But that was 1.2 percent more than September 2018 and the greatest output for the month since 2011.
Milk-powder values continue to rally around the world. At the Global Dairy Trade auction Nov. 5, skim-milk-powder values leapt 6.7 percent to their highest average price since March 2015. Global Dairy Trade skim-milk powder now stands at the equivalent of nonfat-dry milk at $1.42 per pound. At the CME spot market nonfat-dry milk advanced 2.25 cents to $1.205, a five-year best. Combined production of nonfat-dry milk and skim-milk powder reached 171.8 million pounds in September, a new best for the month and 6.9 percent more than September 2018.
But demand is more than keeping pace. Cheesemakers are fortifying their vats with nonfat-dry milk and importers are shopping for skim-milk powder. U.S. exports of nonfat-dry milk and skim-milk powder advanced to 144 million pounds, an increase of 24.2 percent year-over-year. That’s the best volume so far in 2019 and a record for the month of September. Now that Europe has worked through its stockpile, there may be room for U.S. exports to keep improving. Optimism about milk-powder prospects increased Class IV futures this past week, aside from a 4-cent loss in the November contract. Most 2020 contracts gained 15 to 20 cents from the previous Friday’s settlement.
Strong milk powder, cheese and fluid-milk-cream sales propelled overall U.S. dairy product exports to more than 2018 volumes for the first time in 11 months despite dreadfully depressed butterfat sales. Total export volumes increased 2 percent from a year ago in September, and the value of aggregate dairy exports jumped 17 percent.
After nine months in deficit, milk output is starting to climb around the world. But those nine months helped to whittle dairy-product inventories and set the industry on much-firmer footing. Dairy-product supplies are no longer burdensome, demand is healthy, and the market can withstand a modest increase in milk output without sending prices back to painfully depressed values. Given strained farm finances, variable feed quality and a smaller milk-cow herd, growth in milk output is unlikely to stymie the rally anytime soon.
Grain Markets
Row-crop values faded this past week. December corn settled at $3.7725 per bushel, a decrease of 12 cents from the previous Friday. January beans lost 6.25 cents to close at $9.31. The bean market was batted back and forth by trade headlines once again. Chinese officials stated the United States and China planned to de-escalate tariffs, which boosted commodity and stock values. But when the White House contradicted those claims, the markets reversed course. Investors were reminded once again they should be skeptical of all comments regarding the trade deal until the ink is dry.
Winter has already arrived in the Corn Belt though almost half the corn crop remains in the field. Farmers are frustrated with sub-par yields, impassable fields and variable quality. In this past Friday’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, the USDA decreased its assessment of the corn yield by a sizeable 1.4 bushels per acre. At 167 bushels per acre, the national average corn yield is the worst since the 2013-2014 season. U.S. corn production is projected to drop to a four-year worst. Global corn stocks are expected to tighten noticeably this year, marking their fourth-consecutive year-over-year decline. Nonetheless there is plenty of grain in the world; demand for U.S. corn is fading. Corn exports are projected to decrease to their worst level since 2012-2013, when the drought pushed corn prices to more than $8 per bushel and throttled foreign demand. Unless ethanol production or exports increase, U.S. corn values could remain under pressure despite this year’s disappointing harvest.