Dairy prices welcome sight

The bulls continued their leisurely stroll through the dairy pits this past week; milk markets improved. Class III futures posted sizeable gains. Summer contracts added a half-dollar or more, which lifted them to well more than $19 per hundredweight. June through October Class IV contracts added 30 cents to 40 cents. May Class IV settled at $16.21. The other contracts all topped $17, a welcome sight for dairy producers who don’t receive the full benefit of the sky-high Class III market.
It’s been a big month for barrels. They closed April 30 at $1.835 per pound, an increase of 3 cents since the previous Friday and an increase of an impressive 35.25 cents since the end of March. CME spot Cheddar blocks added a more modest 0.75 cents this past week; they increased 6.25 cents for the month. Cheesemakers tell the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Dairy Market News” that sales have plateaued because restaurants have largely restocked.
Butter sales are starting to slip. Dairy Market News notes food-service orders have ebbed and retail requests are “lackluster.” Uninspiring demand reduced prices. CME spot butter decreased 1.75 cents this past week to $1.7525. Butter closed out the month 6.5 cents less than where it began.
Cream is plentiful in the West and churns there are running hard, as befits the season. Supplies are tighter in the Midwest and the Northeast; the shortage of trucks and drivers has exacerbated the regional imbalance. Logistical headaches are rippling through the dairy supply chain, preventing milk and cream from flowing smoothly to their most profitable outlets.
The powders remain strong. CME spot dry whey finished the month right where it started, at 66 cents per pound. That was an increase of 4 cents from the previous Friday. Spot nonfat-dry milk increased 7.25 cents to $1.325, the best spot value since October 2014. Thanks to strong foreign demand, spot nonfat-dry milk rallied 14 cents this past month, a 12 percent increase. U.S. milk powder is priced to move and Mexico is finally making purchases. Europe has very little skim-milk powder available for sale. Most milk powder in Australia and New Zealand is already committed to buyers in Southeast Asia. That leaves the United States and South America to capture new orders.
Milk output was very strong in New Zealand in March. Collections increase 9.8 percent from the prior year, bringing season-to-date collections to the biggest June-to-March tally on record – an increase of 2.1 percent from this past year. Timely rains in February and early March promoted grass growth and lifted milk output this past month. But the rains have slowed, which could make for slower growth in the final two months of the 2020-2021 season.
In Australia milk output improved in February but faltered in March. For the season to date, Aussie milk collections are 1 percent greater than the extremely reduced volumes of this past year. After several years of drought, Australian dairy producers are grateful for much-greener pastures. But they face new hurdles. The island has been extremely isolated. That’s kept the pandemic largely at bay, but it’s also reduced the labor pool. Many producers can’t find enough help. Now that Australia and New Zealand have agreed to merge their travel bubbles, Australia is seeking farmworkers in New Zealand – promising airfare and good wages. In response kiwi producers are increasing efforts to retain experienced farmhands.
In the United States the flush is in full swing and milk is plentiful. The weak dollar and tight global inventories for milk powder are helping to increase Class IV values despite domestic abundance and all the headaches of global trade.
Grain Markets
The corn market just keeps climbing. May corn futures increased 38 cents April 30 as traders who were caught short rushed to buy back their positions before they were obligated to deliver corn to Chicago. May corn settled at a seven-year best price of $7.40 per bushel, an increase of more than $1.75 this past month. July corn closed at $6.7325, an increase of 41 cents this past week. The United States has exported huge volumes of corn and there’s no sign of a slowdown. Brazil’s corn crop is withering and there’s little rain in the forecast. In the Corn Belt planters are rolling. Farmers and feed-buyers are hoping for big yields, but there’s a lot of weather between now and harvest.
Soybeans followed corn to better prices. July soybeans closed at $15.3425, an increase of 18.25 cents from the previous Friday. July soybean meal closed at $426.10 per ton, an increase of 30 cents. Feed costs are increasing quickly.
Sarina Sharp is with the Milk Producers Council. Visit www.milkproducerscouncil.org for more information.