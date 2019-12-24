This year began with a whimper but will finish with a bang.
Assuming a 50-50 blend of Class III and IV values, dairy producers pocketed just $14.72 per hundredweights for their milk in January – a woefully inadequate sum. Revenues improved throughout the year, finally peaking at a blended average of $18.53 in November. December is likely to average $18.04. Throw in an extra 75 cents for the Class I share of the milk check, and there will be enough to cover the month’s expenses and some of the bills in arrears. That’s not sufficient to undo years of financial distress but it’s the best revenue dairy producers have seen since 2014. It’s worthy of celebration.
The latest “Milk Production” report highlights both the strains and the successes of 2019. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, dairy producers responded to the promise of better milk prices by adding 5,000 cows in September and 9,000 head in October. But they paused in November; the herd held steady at 9.331 million head. There are 27,000 fewer cows than there were in the national milking herd in November 2018. That’s the narrowest year-over-year deficit since the middle of 2018. The promise of better revenues enticed some dairy producers to fill their barns, but the appetite – and the capital – for significant expansion remains limited.
Milk output reached 17.4 billion pounds this past month, an increase of just 0.5 percent from a year ago. The USDA reduced its estimate of October milk production by 60 million pounds. That puts October milk output at 1 percent more than a year ago, rather than the 1.3 percent increase the agency initially reported. In the first 11 months of the year milk production was about .3 percent more than 2018.
Strong milk yields in recent months have driven growth in milk output. Milk production per cow in November once again exceeded 2018, but the 0.8 percent year-over-year increase was the smallest since May. Milk yields were steady with 2018 in Idaho, Iowa and Washington. They were less than 2018 in Arizona and Wisconsin. In most other major dairy states, milk production per cow exceeded the prior year by a slimmer margin than in the preceding months.
Milk output in America’s Dairyland decreased 1.6 percent from a year ago, the steepest deficit since 2014. A harsh cold snap seems to have trimmed milk yields throughout the Midwest, but feed quality is likely also to blame.
Farmers in Wisconsin have suffered their wettest year on record; this year’s hay and corn-silage harvests are much the worse for it. It’s likely that bad hay is just starting to impact milk production there, with many months of poor-quality rations still in the offing. Wisconsin’s woes may be a harbinger for the entire region because most of this year’s questionable corn silage is still on the feed slab. As dairy producers add this year’s forages to their rations, milk yields in 2020 could be far short of potential in the Upper Midwest.
Milk output in October increased just 0.3 percent from 2018 in Europe. It was well less than 2018’s record-setting volumes in New Zealand. Extreme debt loads and ever-stricter environmental regulations are likely to keep expansions in check in both places. Demand for dairy is surely growing more quickly than global milk output.
New Zealand reported this past week significantly bigger export volumes for whole-milk powder and butterfat products in November, and a respectable year-over-year increase in cheese exports. But New Zealand’s skim-milk-powder exports decreased 12.1 percent from a year ago. On balance New Zealand’s trade data signals that China remains hungry for imported dairy, which is likely to further reduce global dairy-product inventories.
Milk-powder and butter values decreased at the Global Dairy Trade auction Dec. 17, while Cheddar increased 1.7 percent and anhydrous milkfat improved slightly. The Global Dairy Trade Index slumped 5.1 percent, affected by a 6.3 percent decrease in the average price of skim-milk powder and a 6.7 percent slide in whole-milk-powder values. Adjusted for protein, Global Dairy Trade skim-milk powder is equivalent to nonfat-dry milk at $1.39 per pound. Like the Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot Cheddar market, it looks like Global Dairy Trade milk powder may have run too far and too fast in November and early December. But the milk-powder stockpile is considerably smaller than it once was and demand is healthy. This past week’s setback looks like a correction in a bull market rather than the start of a new downtrend.
At the CME spot market, a similar correction transpired. Spot nonfat-dry milk slipped 1.5 cents to $1.25 per pound. Butter continued to rebound, increasing 4.5 cents this past week to $2.005. Class IV values barely budged.
The drama continued in the cheese markets. Barrels started this past week just as they finished the previous one, extending their precipitous and historic decrease. But Dec. 18 they reversed course and continued to gain ground as the week progressed. They closed this past Friday at $1.665, a decrease of 3 cents from the previous Friday but nearly a dime better than the Dec. 17 worst price.
Blocks followed a similar pattern, but compared to barrels their early-week losses were more modest and their late-week gains more decisive. Blocks finished at $1.86, an increase of 6.25 cents. Spot whey decreased 2.5 cents this past week to 31.25 cents. Nearby Class III values decreased sharply. The January contract decreased 67 cents to $17.36. But March through July Class III posted double-digit gains. Most deferred contracts are only a dime or so less than the recent best prices. Both Class III and Class IV futures reflect the potential for a prosperous new year, characterized by modest growth in milk output and tighter dairy-product inventories.
Grain Markets
The feed markets continued to gain ground as demand prospects improved. Increasing global vegetable-oil prices pushed March soybeans to $9.3825 per bushel, 16.75 cents better than the previous Friday. Soybean meal values increased slightly. The March contract closed at $302.20. March corn closed at $3.8775, an increase of 6.75 cents. U.S. corn is the cheapest in the world, which suggests there is room for better prices and bigger exports.