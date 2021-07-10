Dairy producers need flexibility

During the past decade U.S. milk production has increased by an average annual growth rate of 1.5 percent while domestic demand has increased at a slightly slower pace. In recent years the United States has exported about 15 percent of its production, with Mexico traditionally the main export destination by volume.
That picture is expected to shift dramatically. Southeast Asia in 2020 became the top destination for U.S. dairy exports by volume after years of posting the strongest annual import gains in the world for U.S. dairy products. With Southeast Asia’s population and economy growing steadily, the momentum portends still greater export opportunities ahead for U.S. dairy producers and processors.
Multiple tailwinds in the future will help the United States capture even more market share in the region, as Southeast Asian consumers continually add products with dairy ingredients to their diet. The United States also benefits from price competitiveness on a range of dairy products into the region compared to the European Union and Oceania, which face long-term dairy-production headwinds from environmental and carbon-emission initiatives as well as drought risk – all of which are expected to reduce cow numbers. Continually increasing milk production in the United States may further extend its competitive advantage in the years ahead.
But matching ample U.S. milk supplies with increasing demand in Southeast Asia will require U.S. processors to make strategic investments as an ethnically and economically diverse consumer base demands a range of dairy products and ingredients as the region evolves. And the United States will need trade agreements that reduce quotas and tariffs to compete on equal footing in the region.
Rapid urbanization across Southeast Asia has increased per capita incomes and with it consumer desire for more Western-style cuisine. That’s opened new export opportunities for U.S. dairy processors in recent years. With more than twice the population of the United States, Southeast Asian countries expect millions to enter the middle class in the decade ahead. Those countries are Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei – all members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN.
The increase of the middle class across the region portends greater per capita protein consumption as more-disposable income drives consumers to healthier food and beverage products. On the horizon is greater demand for high-protein products for physical fitness among the vast population of younger consumers and for products for healthy eating among aging adults, according to U.S. processors and exporters. Increased birth rates relative to other markets like China also point to continued strong demand for infant and toddler milk formulas.
But the tropical region lacks ability to produce its own milk supply in sufficient quantities to meet regional demand, pushing dairy imports to increase substantially from the United States, Oceania and the EU. Southeast Asia was the fastest-growing dairy-export market for the United States from 2010 to 2020. From 2006 to 2018 the rapid growth pace moved the United States from the fourth- to the third-largest dairy-product supplier to the region, behind New Zealand and the EU.
In 2020 the United States reached parity with Oceania and the EU on a milk-solids equivalent of dairy exports to Southeast Asia. The EU’s market share in Southeast Asia has grown the most, from 19 percent in 2006 to 25 percent in 2018 following the abolition of the quota system in 2015. But the U.S. market share in Southeast Asia has also grown, albeit at a slower pace – from 11 percent in 2006 to 12 percent in 2018. The EU’s growth spurt, though, appears to be waning.
In the decade ahead, the European Commission forecasts EU milk-production growth to slow to 0.6 percent per year, while the U.S. forecast is at 0.8 percent per year and New Zealand is at 0.4 percent per year. That compares to 1.6 percent, 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, between 2010 and 2020.
As the EU imposes climate initiatives, any future milk-production constraints on the dairy sector may create opportunities for U.S. exporters in the future, particularly for ingredients like skim-milk powder and whey where the United States is already a dominant player. Whole-milk-powder exports from New Zealand may also be slowed by sustainability initiatives and freshwater regulations, which are expected to reduce cow numbers.
Demand increases for diverse consumer products
Cheese imports into Southeast Asia during the past decade increased from all regions, including the United States. But imports of U.S. cheese lag imports from New Zealand, the EU and Australia because per capita cheese consumption in the United States continues increasing. More than 90 percent of all cheese produced in the United States goes to the ever-growing domestic market. The United States has instead seen stronger export growth in ingredients as consumers gravitate to high-protein foods and beverages that contain dairy ingredients like skim-milk and whey powders. Lactose, of which the United States is the main supplier in Southeast Asia, has also seen increased export demand as an ingredient in infant formula alongside baking and confectionary products.
The cultural and economic diversity throughout Southeast Asia means processors must offer a diverse product mix to compete. In the important skim-milk-powder market that comprises the bulk of dairy imports into Southeast Asia, dairy processors must offer low-heat skim-milk powder at a reduced price point for the millions of consumers in the reduced-income earning bracket. They must also offer medium- and high-heat skim-milk powder for increased-income consumers desiring products with better digestibility and solubility.
Whey products also face the same challenge of meeting diverse consumer needs with varying price points. Whey-permeate powder is most commonly used as a feed additive to fortify pig rations, with demand building as the region’s hog herd recovers from African swine fever. But as wealthier consumers increasingly desire protein sports drinks as well as products for babies and toddlers, demand for whey-protein concentrate will continue to increase. Demand for sweet whey powder that is used mostly for food applications is also expected to continue to strengthen, but poses unique challenges.
But when stored in hot, humid conditions common across Southeast Asia, sweet whey powder may turn brown in color and produce off-putting odors. Dairy products not only need to meet a diverse range of consumer needs for functionality and/or price point, but must also contend with the tropical environment. With much of Southeast Asia lacking a refrigerated supply chain, and with food and beverage products frequently sold via outdoor vending machines, products containing dairy must be heat-stable. Coffee and tea beverages containing dairy, for instance, must be shelf-stable for several months, requiring ingredients like ultrahigh-temperature milk or ultra-pasteurized milk.
Powdered ingredients must also be completely soluble so solids don’t settle in the container through time. Manufacturers of sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk, which are frequently used in coffee and tea, also have a growing demand for heat-stable products with small thermophilic and mesophilic bacteria-spore counts.
For some countries with greater birth rates like the Philippines, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Burma and Indonesia, infant formula and fermented drinkable yogurts for children will continue to be strong markets. Local processors use skim-milk powder, whole-milk powder and nonfat-dry milk as ingredients in infant and toddler products. Potential reductions in whole-milk-powder exports from New Zealand may open export opportunities for the United States.
The United States also has the advantage of price competitiveness into the region for commodity products like skim-milk and nonfat-dry-milk powder. As the smaller-cost supplier into Southeast Asia versus the EU and Oceania, the United States can look toward a future of expanded market share as milk-production capacity grows. But the growth in demand for increased-value products with more-stringent consumer specifications are opportunities to create more value in addition to expanded market share for commodity products.
Trade needs to be liberalized
Southeast Asia promises greater export opportunities in the future, but the U.S. dairy sector needs trade liberalization in order to take full advantage of the growth. U.S. dairy prices are frequently less than other exporters into Southeast Asia, partially to overcome tariff barriers with some countries. In markets like Malaysia that have no tariffs, the United States has seen significant growth in dairy exports because the United States is allowed equal footing with Oceania and the EU.
Thailand has removed import tariffs and quotas on Australian and New Zealand dairy products like whole-milk powder, whey, cheese and anhydrous milk. Import tariffs and quotas for milk, cream, flavored milk and skim-milk powder will be eliminated in 2025. But the United States will not have duty-free access, which will make it challenging for U.S. dairy exporters to compete.
In Taiwan the 10 percent tariff on New Zealand milk powder has been eliminated, enabling New Zealand to hold a 98 percent market share for whole-milk powder and 80 percent market share for nonfat-dry milk, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In Vietnam trade barriers were reduced or eliminated through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, and the EU-Vietnam Trade Agreement, neither of which included the United States.
Reduced or eliminated trade barriers for competing dairy-exporting countries into Southeast Asia is a trade advantage compared to the United States, and will remain a headwind for U.S. dairy exporters should tariffs and/or quotas remain in place. The lack of bilateral trade agreements in the region and absence of the United States from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership is widely regarded as a serious threat to the U.S. dairy industry, with Oceania and the EU gaining advantage.
Conclusion
Southeast Asia’s population growth and continued increase of the middle class offers immense export opportunities for U.S. dairy processors and producers. Taking advantage of the growth, though, requires strategic investments that meet the diverse and changing needs of Southeast Asian consumers.
U.S. processors must be versatile and be able to produce a wide range of products, including low-, medium- and high-heat skim-milk powder, and a mix of protein levels for dry whey powder. Shelf-stable UHT fluid milk will be needed to travel through the region’s unrefrigerated supply chain. In the absence of progress in reducing trade barriers, dairy and non-dairy blends can be used to skirt restrictions on U.S. dairy imports.
Achieving production versatility may require investing in manufacturing technology to upgrade existing plants or to build new plants. New plants must also have easy access to ports on the U.S. west coast to minimize inflation in transportation costs, and strategically placed near reliable and growing milk supplies in the western United States.
Tanner Ehmke is the lead economist in dairy production and processing at CoBank, and manager of CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange. Visit www.cobank.com for more information.