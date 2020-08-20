On the back of COVID-19-related price shocks and a record cheese price, the July Class I milk price was almost $2.60 per hundredweight or 13 percent less than where it would have been prior to a change to the 2018 farm bill. That spurred the withholding of 8-plus-billion pounds of milk during two months, a 32 percent reduction from the prior year, from Federal Milk Marketing Order revenue-sharing pools across the country.
As a result Federal Milk Marketing Order revenue-sharing pools were short $527 million in June and $667 million in July, for a combined $1.2 billion. That shortfall caused record Federal Milk Marketing Order minimum milk prices across the United States – prices that were reflected in dairy-farmer milk checks as negative producer price differentials The producer price differentials in California, for example, amounted to almost -$10 per hundredweight for July. Put simply most dairy farmers are not happy. To make matters worse, public and private risk-management tools were unable to protect against those record-large milk-check deductions.
Negative producer price differentials continue
Milk-pricing provisions, de-pooling, negative producer price differentials and the reasons for those milk-check deductions were reviewed in recent Market Intel analyses. To summarize, in component pricing orders, proceeds from the pool are based on the difference between the classified value of the milk and the component value of the milk. When the component value of the milk exceeds the classified value of the milk, the proceeds from the pool are negative and result in a negative producer price differential. When the pool return is expected to be negative, handlers may seek to de-pool better-valued manufacturing milk to avoid paying into the pool. Importantly de-pooling manufacturing milk to avoid negative producer price differentials is allowed under Federal Milk Marketing Order rules.
During June and July the difference between the classified value of milk and the component value of milk across the seven component pricing orders was $1.2 billion. The difference was the largest for California at $327 million, followed by the Northeast at $228 million. Figure 1 highlights the difference between the classified and component values for June and July 2020.
In all Federal Milk Marketing Orders the July producer price differential was less than the June producer price differential. California had the worst negative producer price differential at nearly -$10 per hundredweight, followed by the Southwest at -$8.84 per hundredweight. Due to the volume of Class III milk remaining in the Upper Midwest’s Federal Milk Marketing Order, its producer price differentials were the most in June and July at -$3.81 and -$4.86 per hundredweight, respectively. Figure 2 highlights the June and July producer price differentials by Federal Milk Marketing Order.
Milk processors and dairy cooperatives were well aware of the price volatility, the great likelihood of negative producer price differentials, and the impact on June and July Federal Milk Marketing Order pool returns. As a result 4.7 billion pounds of milk were de-pooled in June and 3.3 billion pounds of milk were de-pooled in July – a combined 8.1 billion pounds of de-pooled milk during two months. Most if not all of the de-pooled milk was Class III milk used to produce cheese.
The pooled-milk volume increased from 8.2 billion pounds in June to 8.8 billion pounds of milk in July. That’s important because the ability to re-pool milk after de-pooling is not immediate. So milk will likely come back into the pool in upcoming months as the producer price differential is expected to turn positive as early as August. Figures 3 and 4 highlight the amount of milk de-pooled and the impact on Class III utilization in those component pricing orders.
What’s the Fix?
Despite milk prices in June and July recovering strongly from early COVID-19 depression, many dairy farmers have yet to reap those better prices. And public and private risk-management tools are ineffective in covering those losses because producer price differentials are generally considered acceptable basis risk. Dairy farmers and congressional leaders are now asking what can be done to fix the current situation.
There are several concepts being considered. Some have argued that the advanced nature of fluid-milk pricing is no longer needed given the hedging abilities provided by the 2018 farm bill. Without advanced pricing, and without the higher-of, the base Class I mover in July would have been announced in early August instead of late June at $19.87 per hundredweight, more than $3.30 per hundredweight better than the current price. That would reduce the magnitude of the negative producer price differentials and partially eliminate the incentive to de-pool. What about reverting back to the “higher-of” and keeping the current advanced pricing rules? Well that takes us to a base Class I milk price of $19.13 per hundredweight, $2.58 better than the current pricing methodology.
How about eliminating the advanced pricing component and going back to the “higher-of” – announcing the July Class I price in early August based on the “higher-of” Class III and IV prices? That results in the best price for farmers because the pricing is timelier and based on the greater-valued manufacturing class of milk. Had those rules been in place the July base Class I mover would have been $24.54 per hundredweight, almost $8 per hundredweight more than the current pricing methodology. In Florida where the Class I differential is as much as $6 per hundredweight, the Class I price would be $30.54 per hundredweight. The only downside to eliminating the advanced pricing component and going back to “higher-of” is that it brings back the challenge of hedging Class I milk for farmers, beverage milk processors and end-users such as schools and restaurants. Figure 5 highlights those alternative pricing proposals and the impact on the base July Class I mover.
What About De-Pooling?
Federal Milk Marketing Orders have long been a mechanism to redistribute dollars from the better-valued Class I market to producers supplying the manufacturing plants such as cheese or butter facilities – i.e., cross-product subsidization. When the manufacturing milk value is greater than the Class I value, there is less to redistribute from the Class I market; in some cases the pool is deficient, resulting in a negative producer price differential. When that’s the case manufacturing plants and cooperatives may elect to de-pool milk in the appropriate classes to reduce pool liabilities.
There are several possible solutions to de-pooling. First the ability to re-pool milk after de-pooling could be significantly constrained such that the financial incentive associated with de-pooling is reduced. But that may not eliminate negative producer price differentials. Another proposal involves eliminating the advanced pricing component and bringing back “higher-of” pricing to ensure Class I prices are always more than the manufacturing value. Nothing short of the latter would guarantee an elimination of negative producer price differentials and thus the incentive to de-pool. More forward-looking concepts could include less regulation in the form of a competitive-pay-pricing environment without minimum price enforcement or the pooling of Class I differentials only.
Summary
For the past two months dairy farmers have dealt with historical market volatility leading to record cheese and protein prices, followed by a quick price decrease. Combined with a recent change in milk-pricing rules, dairy farmers have become more attentive to Federal Milk Marketing Order pricing rules that allow massive de-pooling of milk and record-large milk-check deductions. Even for farmers who did the “right thing” and managed their risk, public and private risk-management tools have been unable to protect them.
So which way does the industry go? Do we revisit Class I milk-pricing rules and de-pooling? There is certainly momentum in that direction. What about component pricing in the Southeast or tighter pool-qualification criteria? Higher make allowances are certain to be a goal for some.
Before rushing to address the most recent conditions, dairy-industry stakeholders should support giving more dairy farmers a voice and a vote during Federal Milk Marketing Order reform by amending the decades-old Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act to allow for modified bloc voting. Once achieved, the industry can gather as a whole and find a mutually agreeable path forward that rewards the entire dairy supply chain as well as consumers.