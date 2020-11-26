Coronavirus infections are increasing relentlessly and they threaten to swamp the economic recovery. That’s likely to stifle demand for dairy. More students are learning remotely. Businesses and families are downsizing holiday festivities.
Concerns about worsening demand are colliding with increasing supplies as milk floods the market. U.S. milk output totaled 18.6 billion pounds in October, an increase of 2.3 percent from October 2019, and on par with the strong year-over-year gain reported in September. Dairy producers continue to achieve impressive advances in milk production per cow, with milk yields increasing 1.9 percent from a year ago. U.S. milk output per cow since July has grown at the fastest rate since early 2017. That suggests the primary drivers are investments in better facilities and accelerating progress in genetics and breeding technologies, rather than more-temporary factors like favorable weather. Given the long-term impact of those practices, the industry should expect that milk yields will continue to outpace the prior year by a wide margin unless they’re stifled by supply-management programs in the spring.
The dairy herd is also growing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest estimates, dairy producers added 15,000 cows in September and another 14,000 in October. The milk-cow herd averaged 9.39 million head in October, which is 62,000 head larger than it was in October 2019. The dairy herd hasn’t been that big since July 2018. Persistently reduced slaughter volumes suggest the herd is growing larger by the day.
Foreign milk production is also increasing. Collections in Europe and the United Kingdom were more than the prior year by a respectable 1.4 percent in September. New Zealand reported a 1.7 percent increase in September while Aussie output increased 2 percent. Argentine milk output increased 3.6 percent in September. In October milk production in Mexico, our most important export market, advanced 1.6 percent.
If the U.S. dairy industry is going to expand at this rate we will need to increase exports. But that will be difficult with our competitors also growing. The weak dollar and relatively inexpensive dairy-product prices should help, but the industry continues to cede ground on the policy front.
This past week 15 Asia-Pacific nations signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the world’s largest free-trade agreement. Signatories include dairy exporters Australia and New Zealand as well as key importers like China, South Korea, the Philippines and Vietnam. Although the partnership may not do much to change the already advantageous accessibility dairy products from New Zealand and Australia enjoy in much of the region, it signals that U.S. allies view China as a key trading partner. In the past few years those nations have forged ahead with an alphabet soup of deals, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Europe has inked several major pacts as well.
The United States has done little more than swap the North America Free Trade Agreement for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The United States is a reliable supplier of affordable excellent-quality dairy products. It would be a shame to let them accumulate due to policy inertia.
Heavy milk output continues to weigh on dairy-product prices although powders have proven resilient. Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot dry whey gained 0.75 cents this past week to reach 43.75 cents per pound, a fresh 22-month best price. Milk-powder prices increased at the Global Dairy Trade auction but were reduced in Chicago. CME spot nonfat-dry milk decreased 0.25 cents this past week to $1.085. Decent exports have helped to keep whey and nonfat-dry-milk inventories in check.
CME spot butter decreased 5.5 cents this past week to $1.345, its worst value since the spring panic and more than 70 cents less than where it stood a year ago. Butter is moving quickly at retail, but at-home bakers are going to need to be ambitious to match lost food-service orders.
The spot cheese markets increased this past Friday for the first time in three weeks, suggesting the selloff may be running out of steam. But a one-day rally was not enough to undo the damage wrought by the early-week battering. Cheddar blocks plummeted 27.25 cents from Friday to Friday to close at $1.645, within a few cents of the August worst prices. Barrels plunged 18.75 cents to $1.4225. Cheese output is heavy and stocks are likely building as food-service and government orders fade.
The spot cheese markets dragged nearby Class III futures down with them. The December contract settled this past Friday at $15.98 per hundredweight. That’s $1.73 less than the previous Friday and more than $5 less than the late-October price. January Class III also decreased but deferred contracts gained ground in hopes that reduced pricing in the coming months will discourage growth in milk output and perhaps stimulate demand. Most Class IV contracts settled 20 cents to 30 cents in the red, which puts November through February Class IV south of $14. Those numbers simply don’t work for dairy producers, especially with feed costs increasing.
Grain Markets
December corn closed this past Friday at $4.2325 per bushel, an increase of almost 13 cents from the previous Friday. January soybeans set a fresh life-of-contract best price to settle at $11.81, an increase of 33 cents. December soybean meal climbed $6.60 this past week to $394.70 per ton. The bulls are eating exactly the same ration as they did the previous week, digesting concerns about dry weather in South America and the U.S. Plains – and feasting on another big week for U.S. corn and soybean exports.